Southern Australia vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Match Prediction QL 70 % Chance of Winning SOA 30 % Bet Now! Southern Australia and Queensland are going to cross swords against each other for the second time in the Sheffield Shield on 2nd March 2023 at The Gabba, Brisbane. Southern Australia is currently in the 4th spot on the points table with 24 points. They last played against Victoria and lost the game by a big margin of 177 runs. Victoria ended up giving a target of 367 runs and Southern Australia couldn’t chase the target and was bundled up with 190 runs in their second innings. Daniel Drew and Ben Maneti were the stand-out players for Southern Australia with the bat, while Spencer Johnson and Wes Agar were remarkable with the ball. Queensland last played against New South Wales and won the game by 5 wickets. They scored 304 runs in their first innings and 235 runs in the second innings. Nic Peirson and Jack Clayton were the top batters for Queensland. Mark Steketee and Jack Sinfield were the best bowlers for their team in the previous fixture. With Southern Australia having just 2 wins in their bag they will look out to be the winners in the upcoming match and gain those points to level up in the points table as they are currently in the 4th spot of the table and just have 2 more games in the tournament.

Southern Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Southern Australia is on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament with just 2 matches left. Meanwhile, Queensland won 3 games in the tournament against Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales and is among the top 3 teams in the tournament. Therefore, we favour Queensland to continue with their form from the game against New South Wales and defeat Southern Australia on 2nd March 2023.

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Southern Australia vs Queensland Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Southern Australia is coming from a loss against Victoria. Meanwhile, Queensland did well to win their previous game and won the match by 5 wickets. Queensland would like to be in the top 2 spots by defeating Southern Australia on Thursday. Southern Australia has played 8 matches in the tournament and could not win more than 2 games.

If Queensland bat first, they will score around 330-360 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 325-340 if Southern Australia bats first in the match.

Final Prediction of the match – Queensland to win against Southern Australia on the 1st of March 2023.

Southern Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The surface at The Gabba, Brisbane, is a well-balanced track which can assist both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here at this pitch is 250 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to defend the target in this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at The Gabba, Brisbane to go between 28-30°C during the match day with 70% humidity. The 21 km/hr wind blow can help the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the fixture. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS scores coming into play for the match between Southern Australia and Queensland on 1st March 2023.

Southern Australia Player List

Southern Australia Squad – Wes Agar, Kyle Brazell, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill, Bailey Capel, Jake Carder, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head, Issac Higgings, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Ryan King, Jake Lehmann, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter.

Southern Australia Playing XI

Player Name Role Henry Hunt© Top Order Batter Jake Weatherald Top Order Batter Daniel Drew Middle Order Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Jake Lehmann Middle Order Batsman Thomas Kelly Middle Order Batsman Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Benjamin Manenti Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Southern Australia Team Form

Southern Australia will aim to beat Queensland in their 9th match of the tournament and account for their 3rd win in the Sheffield Shield. Southern Australia is now in the 4th position in the points table with 24 points. They have lost 3 games out of the 8 matches they have played.

Queensland Player List

Queensland Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Queensland Predicted Playing 11

Player Name Role Michael Neser All Rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Joe Burns All Rounder Bryce Street Batter Jack Clayton Batter Sam Truloff All Rounder Gurinder Sandhu Batter James Bazley Bowler Mark Stekette Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Barlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have played 8 matches in the tournament so far and has managed to win two matches against Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales. Queensland is in the 3rd position on the points table with 2 losses and 3 draws.

Southern Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Southern Australia winning the match are 2.88 whereas the odds in favour of Queensland are 1.81. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Southern Australia Betting Odds - 2.88

Queensland Betting Odds - 1.81

Southern Australia vs Queensland Top Team Batters

Southern Australia has 2 stand-out players in their panel. Ben Manenti and Daniel Drew are the men opposition should be worried about in the game. Daniel Drew can play a winning knock against Queensland on 1st March 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Daniel Drew - 4.5

Queensland has a player who can bat as well as keep amazingly well in the game. Nic Peirson has amassed 350-plus runs with an average of 35. Nic Peirson is also the team’s captain. Queensland will need his excellence against Southern Australia on Thursday.

Top Batter Bets for Nic Peirson - 4.74

Southern Australia vs Queensland Top Team Bowlers

Southern Australia has Wes Agar who can be the best bowler in their team. Wes Agar has picked up 35 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 25.03.

Top Bowler Bets for Wes Agar - 4.32

Mark Steketee and Michael Neser are the two main bowlers for Queensland. Mark Steketee has troubled the opposition batsman in the latter half of the game with the ball. Michael Neser has picked up 23 wickets in 5 matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Mark Steketee - 3.74