Southern Australia vs Western Australia Match Prediction SOA 30 % Chance of Winning WEA 70 % Bet Now! The Australian Redbacks are set to face Western Australia in match 20 of the Sheffield Shield at the Adelaide Oval. The two sides last met on the 11th of November which saw Western Australia trash the Australian Redbacks by innings and 28 runs. Since then, the Western Australians have been cruising through the league comfortably sitting at the top with 32 points. They are currently 11 points clear at the summit ahead of 2nd place Tasmania. The Australian Redbacks have in comparison encountered quite a problematic season sitting in 5th place winning just one of their 6 games played in the tournament. The Redbacks were winless in their opening 5 games drawing three and losing two. Their only win of the season came in their last outing against Tasmania whom they beat convincingly by 208 runs. Western Australia was on the verge of making it 4 wins in a row only to witness some heroic lower-order batting from Queensland who managed to secure a draw. Cameron Bancroft smashed an unbeaten 164 taking Western Australia to a commanding score of 427-7, setting a target of 132 runs for Queensland to achieve in the final two sessions. The match looked to be heading for a draw but the Western Australian seamers ripped apart the Queensland top order scalping 4 wickets in 6 runs just after tea. With 40 overs still to play on the final day, it was Jack Clayton and Gurinder Sandhu who rescued the tie for Queensland, with Western Australia’s seamers almost doing the unthinkable. The Red Backs shocked many as they picked up their first and unlikely win of the season after they beat 2nd-placed Tasmania. McScweeny’s 118 and Weatherald’s 100 helped the Red Backs pile on a score of 329 in the 1st innings. Doggett’s amazing spell of 4-21 helped rip Tasmania down to just 148 in their 1st innings. The Red Backs added another 238 on the board in their 2nd innings setting a target of 417 for the Tasmanians to chase. Agar’s fantastic spell of 4-32 crumbled the Tasmanians and gave the Red Backs a convincing 209 win.

Facts Western Australia’ Cameron Bancroft will be the one to watch out for. He has scored 483 runs in 6 matches and is the 2nd leading run-getter in the shield. Bancroft was also in fine form against Queensland smashing 164 his highest score of the tournament.

For the Red Backs is Nathan McSweeney who is key. The Batsman has scored 306 runs in this tournament and also got his highest score of 118 in his last game against Tasmania.

Wes Agar has been Southern Australia’s best bowler not only in terms of wickets but also in his economy rate. Agar has taken 23 wickets at an economy of 2.96 and will be a key threat to Western Australia.

Southern Australian Redbacks have more total runs than the 1st-placed Western Australians. The Red Backs have 2776 runs compared to the 2536 runs the Western Australians have scored.

Western Australia’s Lance Morris is currently the leading wicket-taker in the shield taking 27 wickets with an average of 18.41.

Southern Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

The Western Australians sits comfortably on top of the Shield having won 3 of their last 5 games. They are also undefeated in the Shield this season. They almost managed to beat Queensland in the final session of their last game only for the game to end in a draw thanks to the sheer resilience of Clayton and Sandhu.

The Red Backs on the other hand have endured a difficult Shield this campaign. They were winless in their 1st five games only then to go on and get a shock win of the season when they beat 2nd placed Tasmania convincingly.

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Southern Australia vs Western Australia Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Cameron Bancroft is in some stunning form for Western Australia this season. Bancroft this season has been noted to score big as he’s got 3 centuries in 10 innings. He is a favourite to notch up another century

Wes Agar is certain to get a slew of wickets for the Red Backs, he is their leading wicket-taker with 23. His economy stats are eye-catching and he has already notched up 44 maidens. Fancy Agar to keep his economy rate low and get a lot of maidens.

Sam Whiteman scores at quite a healthy rate for Western Australia. The batter has quite a healthy strike rate of 44.37 and has run to account for as well as scoring 390 runs in 100 innings. Fancy him to get another quick half-century or more.

For the Red Backs it's Benjamin Manenti who can score at a quick rate. He has notched up 268 runs at a strike rate of 76.35.

Southern Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

The Adelaide Oval is one of the high-scoring grounds Australia has produced. The pitch also does its best for both pacers and later on for spinners as well. Batting first at the Adelaide Oval will always have its advantages as it helps to put a big score on the board and pile on the pressure from the start.

Weather Report

It's going to be a pleasant day to be playing cricket at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Temperatures are set to hit 28°C. The forecast is expected to be sunny with a humidity rate of 51%. The wind speed of 21 mph will be beneficial for the quickies. There is a 10% chance of any form of precipitation but it’s highly unlikely for the rain Gods to make an appearance.

Southern Australia Playing Squad

Wes Agar, Kyle Brazell, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill, Bailey Capel, Jake Carder, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head, Issac Higgings, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Ryan King, Jake Lehmann, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter.

Southern Australia Playing XI

Player Name Role Henry Hunt© Top Order Batter Jake Weatherald Top Order Batter Daniel Drew Middle Order Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Jake Lehmann Middle Order Batsman Thomas Kelly Middle Order Batsman Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Benjamin Manenti Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Southern Australia Team Form

The Red Backs are one of the worst teams in the shield losing 2, drawing 3 and winning just one of their 6 games played. They sit in 5th position

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Cameron Green, Sam Greer, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short, Charles Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie

Western Australia playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Bancroft Top Order Batsman Sam Whiteman © Top Order Batsman Sam Fanning Middle Order Batsman Hilton Cartwright Middle Order Batsman Teague Willie Middle Order Batsman Aaron Hardie All Rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Ashton Agar Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia are the best team in the Shield, they sit on top of the league and are unbeaten in their 6 games played drawing 2 and winning 4.

Southern Australia vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Currently the odds favour Western Australia to win at 1.17. Southern Australia has a win odd of 4.50. These betting odds have been calculated on the bases of team performance, player’s records, pitch and other factors.

Western Australia Betting Odds: 1.17

Southern Australia Betting Odds: 4.50

Southern Australia vs Western Australia Top Team Batters

Jake Weatherald and Nathan McSweeney are the batters to watch out for Southern Australia. Weatherald is their top scorer with 342 runs and McSweeney is 2nd with 306 runs

Top Batter Odds: Jake Weatherald

Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman are Western Australia’s batting royalty. Bancroft is the Shield’s 2nd highest run scorer with 483 runs. Sam Whiteman is also having a very good season with the bat scoring 390 runs

Top Batter Odds: Cameron Bancroft

Southern Australia vs Western Australia Top Team Bowlers

Wes Agar will be a bowler to watch out for. Agar has notched 23 wickets in 6 games. Benjamin Manenti is also one to keep an eye on who has 14 wickets

Top Bowler Odds: Wes Agar

Lance Morris is having a stellar season in Western Australia. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the shield. Matthew Kelly and Corey Rocchiccioli have 16 wickets each.

Top Bowler Odds: Lance Morris