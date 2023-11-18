TAS (Tasmania) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction TAS 60 % Chance of Winning BLU 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 15th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart from November 18. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

New South Wales finished at the bottom of the standings last season but are doing much better this season. They are currently placed at the 4th place of the table standings with a win, two losses and a draw. They have 13.55 points and are coming from their first season victory against Western Australia. They will be thrilled entering the next contest after a spectacular outing.

The former champions, Tasmania started their campaign with a win. The team has not lost a game this season so far. With two wins and as many draws in four games, they are placed atop the points table. They have 19.86 points and are coming from a draw in their last outing. They will be the stronger team entering this brawl against NSW.

Tasmania chance of winning - 60%

New South Wales chance of winning - 40%

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4, 6 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of four games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 18.12 in the competition whereas Ward holds an average of 40.80 after four games. Caleb Jewell is a weaker link in the batting line-up and shall reap you good returns if you pick this betting tip from the upcoming encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Matthew Wade 1st Innings Runs Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batsmen. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy. The temperatures during the game will vary between 16 to 18 degrees.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitch Owen All-rounder Jarrod Freeman Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Tim Ward Batter

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They scored 452 & 183 runs in the previous outing.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Oliver Davies Batter Liam Hatcher Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. They won their last game by 10 wickets.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, NSW leads the tally by 2-1. However, Tasmania has a better squad this season and will be expected to win the fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 2

Tasmania - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Odds

Tasmania faced Victoria in their last outing. Batting first, Tasmania scored 452 & 183 runs in the two innings. There were spectacular batting performances in the team. However, that left a little room for Victoria to bat, who scored 373 runs in a single innings and ended the match in a draw. Mitchell Owen picked 3 wickets.

In their last game, New South Wales faced Western Australia and won the match against all odds by 10 wickets. WA scored 141 & 136 runs in the two innings. New South Wales were efficient with the ball. Liam Hatcher and Chris Tremain were the heroes in the bowling unit who racked a lot of wickets in the game. The team scored 276 runs in the 1st innings and needed only 4 runs in the next innings to win the game. Oliver Davies smashed 129 runs and made it possible for the team to win the game.

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Best Batters

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained consistency in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 384 runs in 6 innings at an average of 96.00, laced with five fifties. He scored 97* runs in his last outing.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is a talented batter from NSW. He has smashed 156 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26.00. With no major batters in the team, he remains as the only viable batting option in the team for the pick.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Best Bowlers

Jarrod Freeman to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Jarrod Freeman has picked 8 wickets in 5 innings. He has an economy of 3.44 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in the previous game.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top bowler from New South Wales. He has 23 wickets so far in 8 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.38 in the competition. He is coming from picking 7 wickets in his last game.