TAS (Tasmania) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
TAS
60%
Chance of Winning
BLU
40%
First class
Blundstone
Facts:
- NSW leads the tally by 2-1 against TAS in their last five clashes.
- Currently, New South Wales are placed at the 4th position of the table whereas Tasmania are placed at the crown position.
Tasmania vs New South Wales Chances of Winning
New South Wales finished at the bottom of the standings last season but are doing much better this season. They are currently placed at the 4th place of the table standings with a win, two losses and a draw. They have 13.55 points and are coming from their first season victory against Western Australia. They will be thrilled entering the next contest after a spectacular outing.
The former champions, Tasmania started their campaign with a win. The team has not lost a game this season so far. With two wins and as many draws in four games, they are placed atop the points table. They have 19.86 points and are coming from a draw in their last outing. They will be the stronger team entering this brawl against NSW.
Tasmania chance of winning - 60%
New South Wales chance of winning - 40%
Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Tips
Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal
The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4, 6 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of four games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 18.12 in the competition whereas Ward holds an average of 40.80 after four games. Caleb Jewell is a weaker link in the batting line-up and shall reap you good returns if you pick this betting tip from the upcoming encounter.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 22.5
New South Wales Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Matthew Wade 1st Innings Runs Over 28.5
Tasmania vs New South Wales Toss Prediction
Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batsmen. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.
Weather Report
We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy. The temperatures during the game will vary between 16 to 18 degrees.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Silk (c)
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Jarrod Freeman
|
Bowler
|
Sam Rainbird
|
Bowler
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
Bowler
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They scored 452 & 183 runs in the previous outing.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ryan Hackney
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. They won their last game by 10 wickets.
Tasmania vs New South Wales Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, NSW leads the tally by 2-1. However, Tasmania has a better squad this season and will be expected to win the fixture.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New South Wales - 2
Tasmania - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Odds
Tasmania faced Victoria in their last outing. Batting first, Tasmania scored 452 & 183 runs in the two innings. There were spectacular batting performances in the team. However, that left a little room for Victoria to bat, who scored 373 runs in a single innings and ended the match in a draw. Mitchell Owen picked 3 wickets.
In their last game, New South Wales faced Western Australia and won the match against all odds by 10 wickets. WA scored 141 & 136 runs in the two innings. New South Wales were efficient with the ball. Liam Hatcher and Chris Tremain were the heroes in the bowling unit who racked a lot of wickets in the game. The team scored 276 runs in the 1st innings and needed only 4 runs in the next innings to win the game. Oliver Davies smashed 129 runs and made it possible for the team to win the game.
Tasmania vs New South Wales
First class
Blundstone, Bellerive
Tasmania vs New South Wales Best Batters
Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained consistency in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 384 runs in 6 innings at an average of 96.00, laced with five fifties. He scored 97* runs in his last outing.
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter
Daniel Hughes is a talented batter from NSW. He has smashed 156 runs in 7 innings at an average of 26.00. With no major batters in the team, he remains as the only viable batting option in the team for the pick.
Tasmania vs New South Wales Best Bowlers
Jarrod Freeman to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Jarrod Freeman has picked 8 wickets in 5 innings. He has an economy of 3.44 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in the previous game.
Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler
Chris Tremain will be the top bowler from New South Wales. He has 23 wickets so far in 8 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.38 in the competition. He is coming from picking 7 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania
Tasmania to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
New South Wales to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
Parimatch