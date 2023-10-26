Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction TAS 44 % Chance of Winning BUL 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and Tasmania will meet in the 8th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from October 26 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Queensland Chances of Winning

Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They have stepped into this competition confident with their current squad. They started their campaign with a draw but went on to win the next game. With a win and a loss, Queensland are placed 4th in the points table with 9.53 points. They will enter this fixture in hope to leap positions in the tournament.

On the other hand, Tasmania are leading a terrific campaign this season after having a dismal season last year. They started their campaign with a win but their last game against Western Australia got drawn in the competition. With that, Tasmania are placed at the top of the points table with 10.96 points in the tournament.

Both sides have a good line-up of players in the team. However, Queensland possess a better track record playing against Tasmania in the format. They will go into this game as match favourites.

Queensland chance of winning - 56%

Tasmania chance of winning - 44%

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Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Queensland had Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns last season opening for the team and scored 24 & 11 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. However, things have taken a turn for good this season. Bryce Street opens alongside Matt Renshaw in the current competition and they average at 33.66 & 69.00 respectively in the tournament. They posted the scores of 56 & 139 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the two games. They led an impressive opening partnership of 139 runs in the previous game, as Renshaw scored a fantastic 135 in the game. Moreover, Tasmania conceded 30 & 227 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the 1st innings of the two games so far. That said, Queensland are very likely to score high in the opening partnership of the upcoming clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania to win 2.04 Bet on 1xbet Queensland to win 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania to win 1.94 Bet on Melbet

Tasmania vs Queensland Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss would want to bat first. Given the history of the ground, the team will look to bat first. Making use of the pitch while it is fresh, will be the best thing to do, as it can wear down as the match moves forward. The pitch throws up challenges for both the batsmen and the bowlers, it is expected to serve up quite an interesting match.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 6 to 8 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 75%. There will also be moderate winds during the game and a constant cloud cover.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland were terrific with the ball in the last game and bundled out Victoria at low totals. While their batters finished the game by surpassing the target pretty early.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling.

Tasmania vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN lead the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 1

Queensland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds

Tasmania played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Tasmania played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. They managed to secure a draw despite a late charge by Western Australia. Tasmania made a good start to their campaign with a score of 439 runs all out in their first inning. But Western Australia replied with a big total of 574 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their inning. In the end, Tasmania held on to a draw. Tasmania managed to raise a good total in their first inning thanks mainly to the efforts of their skipper Jordan Silk.

During their last game in the competition against Victoria, Victoria scored 253 runs in their first inning. The Queensland team was in great form scoring 501 runs for the loss of 9 wickets before their skipper announced a declaration. The Queensland bowlers were right on the money in their reply when they bowled out Victoria for 144 runs in their second innings. This led to Queensland’s victory by an innings and 104 runs in the game. This will mark a thrilling game between the very strong in-form players in the two teams.

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Tasmania vs Queensland Best Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Matt Renshaw was fantastic for Queensland in the previous season and scored 310 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.66, laced with a century and a fifty. He is looking great this season as well with 207 runs in 3 innings, averaging at 69.00. He scored 102 runs in his previous outing against Victoria.

Jordan Silk to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Jordan Silk is leading the team from the front and is the top run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 72.33. He scored 181 runs in the previous game.

Tasmania vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Swepson has been fierce with the ball lately. He has picked 10 wickets in 3 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.78. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Gabe Bell is the top bowler in the team and has picked 9 wickets in 3 innings. He picked 3 wickets in the previous game for Tasmania.