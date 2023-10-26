Tasmania vs Queensland Match Prediction
TAS
44%
Chance of Winning
BUL
56%
First class
Blundstone
Facts:
- QUN leads the tally by 2-1 against TAS in their last five clashes.
- Tasmania are placed at the top position of the table whereas Queensland are placed at the 4th place.
Tasmania vs Queensland Chances of Winning
Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They have stepped into this competition confident with their current squad. They started their campaign with a draw but went on to win the next game. With a win and a loss, Queensland are placed 4th in the points table with 9.53 points. They will enter this fixture in hope to leap positions in the tournament.
On the other hand, Tasmania are leading a terrific campaign this season after having a dismal season last year. They started their campaign with a win but their last game against Western Australia got drawn in the competition. With that, Tasmania are placed at the top of the points table with 10.96 points in the tournament.
Both sides have a good line-up of players in the team. However, Queensland possess a better track record playing against Tasmania in the format. They will go into this game as match favourites.
Queensland chance of winning - 56%
Tasmania chance of winning - 44%
Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Tips
Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings
Queensland had Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns last season opening for the team and scored 24 & 11 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. However, things have taken a turn for good this season. Bryce Street opens alongside Matt Renshaw in the current competition and they average at 33.66 & 69.00 respectively in the tournament. They posted the scores of 56 & 139 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the two games. They led an impressive opening partnership of 139 runs in the previous game, as Renshaw scored a fantastic 135 in the game. Moreover, Tasmania conceded 30 & 227 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the 1st innings of the two games so far. That said, Queensland are very likely to score high in the opening partnership of the upcoming clash.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania to win
Queensland to win
Tasmania to win
Tasmania vs Queensland Toss Prediction
The team that wins the toss would want to bat first. Given the history of the ground, the team will look to bat first. Making use of the pitch while it is fresh, will be the best thing to do, as it can wear down as the match moves forward. The pitch throws up challenges for both the batsmen and the bowlers, it is expected to serve up quite an interesting match.
Weather Report
There is a possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 6 to 8 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 75%. There will also be moderate winds during the game and a constant cloud cover.
Queensland Player List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja (c)
|
Batter
|
Bryce Street
|
Batter
|
Joe Burns
|
Batter
|
Matthew Renshaw
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Clayton
|
Batter
|
Jimmy Peirson (wk)
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland were terrific with the ball in the last game and bundled out Victoria at low totals. While their batters finished the game by surpassing the target pretty early.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batsman
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batsman
|
Mac Wright
|
Batsman
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mitch Owen
|
Batsman
|
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
Bowler
|
Sam Rainbird
|
Bowler
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling.
Tasmania vs Queensland Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN lead the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Tasmania - 1
Queensland - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Tasmania vs Queensland Betting Odds
Tasmania played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Tasmania played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. They managed to secure a draw despite a late charge by Western Australia. Tasmania made a good start to their campaign with a score of 439 runs all out in their first inning. But Western Australia replied with a big total of 574 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their inning. In the end, Tasmania held on to a draw. Tasmania managed to raise a good total in their first inning thanks mainly to the efforts of their skipper Jordan Silk.
During their last game in the competition against Victoria, Victoria scored 253 runs in their first inning. The Queensland team was in great form scoring 501 runs for the loss of 9 wickets before their skipper announced a declaration. The Queensland bowlers were right on the money in their reply when they bowled out Victoria for 144 runs in their second innings. This led to Queensland’s victory by an innings and 104 runs in the game. This will mark a thrilling game between the very strong in-form players in the two teams.
Tasmania vs Queensland
First class
Blundstone, Bellerive
Tasmania vs Queensland Best Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter
Matt Renshaw was fantastic for Queensland in the previous season and scored 310 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.66, laced with a century and a fifty. He is looking great this season as well with 207 runs in 3 innings, averaging at 69.00. He scored 102 runs in his previous outing against Victoria.
Jordan Silk to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Jordan Silk is leading the team from the front and is the top run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 72.33. He scored 181 runs in the previous game.
Tasmania vs Queensland Best Bowlers
Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler
Mitchell Swepson has been fierce with the ball lately. He has picked 10 wickets in 3 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.78. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.
Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Gabe Bell is the top bowler in the team and has picked 9 wickets in 3 innings. He picked 3 wickets in the previous game for Tasmania.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
Queensland to win @ 1.78 (1XBET)
Tasmania to win @ 2.04 (1XBET)
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