TAS (Tasmania) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction TAS 68 % Chance of Winning RED 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR We have reached the 28th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24 where Tasmania and South Australia will clash in a first-class game. The match will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart from March 11 . Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Tasmania vs South Australia Chances of Winning

Tasmania have dominated in the competition. They have only lost a single game whereas the majority of the matches ended up in their favour. They are coming after a win against Victoria here. With five wins and a loss, Tasmania is placed at the top of the points table with 46.36 points. The team will look to assert dominance in the next game as well.

South Australia, on the contrary, are not having a pleasant time in the competition. They have won two games while losing on six occasions in the competition. It has been a while since the team tasted any success. They are coming from a draw against New South Wales here. They are placed at the 5th place of the table with 25.78 points. With a few games left in the competition, there is very little hope for the team to win the title.

South Australia chance of winning - 32%

Tasmania chance of winning - 68%

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Tasmania vs South Australia Betting Tips

South Australia to score low before 1st dismissal

South Australia has a decent batting unit in the team. They have several batting options in the team and have Henry Hunt & Jake Carder opened for the side earlier but could not deliver any impactful results. Currently Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kyle Brazell open for the side and average at 21.21 & 11.25 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 6, 7, 1, 0 & 19 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings in their last five outings. New South Wales do have a talented bowling order and will be making things harder for South Australian batters. South Australia scored 30 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game against Tasmania. Henry Hunt and Kelvin Smith opened earlier for the team before but the openers have changed in the current games. That said, South Australia will lose an early wicket in the next game against TAS.

Tasmania vs South Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a really good one for batting that stays true throughout. The bounce here is good, but it won’t really trouble the batters unless the ball is new. Spinners will find some help from the surface too, and their middle overs can be extremely crucial. While there is no clear advantage in favour of the team batting first, we reckon, chasing will not be easy in a high-pressure game especially if the target is quite competitive.

Weather Report

There will be no rain during the game. The temperature will remain around 23 degree Celsius on March 11. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Charlie Wakim Batter Kieran Elliott Bowler Bradley Hope All-rounder Iain Carlisle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jarrod Freeman Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They are coming from a win against Victoria here. The batters were extremely good in scoring runs in the last game.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Brazell Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Liam Scott Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost four games in a row. They are coming from a draw here. They batted decently but their bowling order was extremely expensive and were unable to pick wickets in the game.

Tasmania vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 2

South Australia - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Tasmania vs South Australia Betting Odds

Tasmania clashed against Victoria in their last outing. TAS scored 240 runs in the 1st innings. VIC hit 106 in the earlier innings. Tasmania piled up another 307 runs in the second innings in a fantastic fashion. The match did not favour Victoria as they could only score 384 runs while losing all their wickets. Tasmania won the game by 57 runs. Beau Webster was the best batter with 9 & 167* runs in the two innings. Gabe Bell picked 7 wickets whereas Iain Carlisle picked 6 wickets in the game.

South Australia went against New South Wales in their last game. SOA went in to bat first and secured 287 runs in the first innings. New South Wales replied with 510 runs. NSW scored 259 runs for 9 wickets in the second innings. The match did not leave much time for the later innings and ended up in a draw. Nathan McSweeney (53 & 67), Thomas Kelly (54 & 69) and Ben Manenti (71 & 45) were the best batters from South Australia. Nathan McAndrew picked 3 wickets while Manenti sent 2 batters home.

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Tasmania vs South Australia Best Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and has scored 639 runs in 18 innings of the competition with an average of 37.586. He has scored 2 centuries and three half-centuries in the competition. He scored 53 & 67 runs in the last game against New South Wales.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is a tremendous batter from Tasmania. He has scored 840 runs in 15 innings. He averages 70.00 in the competition. He scored 9 & 167* runs in the last game and is expected to score high in the upcoming fixture.

Tasmania vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew is the best bowler from South Australia right now. He has picked 37 wickets in 14 innings of the competition. He has an impressive economy rate of 2.83 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against NSW.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Gabe Bell has emerged to be the top wicket-taker of Tasmania. He has picked 40 wickets in 15 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.97 in the tournament. He picked 7 wickets in the last game and will be responsible to lead the bowling order in the next game.