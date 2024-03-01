Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction TAS 55 % Chance of Winning VIC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR We have reached the 26th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24 where Tasmania and Victoria will clash in a first-class game. The match will be hosted at Bellerive Oval, Hobart from March 1. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Tasmania vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Tasmania have dominated in the competition. They have only lost a single game whereas the majority of the matches ended up in their favour. Their last game ended up in a draw against Western Australia. With four wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top of the points table with 38.96 points. The team will look to assert dominance in the next game as well.

Victoria started their campaign with two losses. However, they picked up their campaign and did not lose a game in their last six games. With four wins and two losses, Victoria are placed second in the points table with 36.94 points. Their last game against New South Wales ended up in a draw. This will be a tough game for the side as both the sides possess strong players in their squads.

Victoria chance of winning - 45%

Tasmania chance of winning - 55%

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Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar batting unit including their openers. Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski opened for the team earlier. Pucovski was replaced by various other batters to produce better results. Finally, the team arrived at Harris and Nic Maddinson to open for the team. Harris and Maddinson average at 29.33 & 77.66 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7, 1, 85 & 114 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the eight games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games but things are looking to change as evident from their last few outings. Nic Maddinson is an excellent choice to open the innings and scored 108 runs in his first innings of the last game. The sides have not met earlier this season where Victoria scored 51 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Victoria are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a really good one for batting that stays true throughout. The bounce here is good, but it won’t really trouble the batters unless the ball is new. Spinners will find some help from the surface too, and their middle overs can be extremely crucial. While there is no clear advantage in favour of the team batting first, we reckon, chasing will not be easy in a high-pressure game especially if the target is quite competitive.

Weather Report

There will be no rain during the game. The temperature will remain around 22 degree Celsius on March 1. The skies will be partly cloudy.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Charlie Wakim Batter Kieran Elliott Bowler Bradley Hope All-rounder Iain Carlisle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jarrod Freeman Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They are coming from a draw against Western Australia here.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Will Pucovski Batter Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy All-rounder Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria is coming from a draw against New South Wales here. They have a good batting order but need to work better on their bowling.

Tasmania vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is drawn at 1-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 1

Victoria - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds

Tasmania clashed against Western Australia in their last outing. TAS scored 183 runs in the 1st innings. WA hit 271 in the earlier innings. Tasmania piled up another 537 runs in the second innings in a fantastic fashion. The match did not leave much time where Western Australia could only score 242 runs, ending the game in a draw. Bradley Hope (63 & 54*), Caleb Jewell (5 & 227) and Beau Webster (10 & 100) were the top scorers from Tasmania in the game. Beau Webster picked 4 wickets whereas Riley Meredith picked 3 wickets in the game.

Victoria went against New South Wales in their last game. NSW went in to bat first and secured 252 runs in the first innings. Victoria replied with 454 runs. NSW scored 116 runs for 8 wickets in the second innings. VIC could not pick all the wickets of NSW that ended the game in a draw. Nic Maddinson (108), Will Pucovski (131) and Peter Handscomb (114) were the top scorers from Victoria. Whereas Will Sutherland was able to pick 6 wickets. Scott Boland stood out with 8 wickets in the game.

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Tasmania vs Victoria Best Batters

Nic Maddinson to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Nic Maddinson is a talented top order batter from Victoria. He has scored 233 runs in 3 innings. He averages 77.66 in the competition. He smashed 108 runs in his last game of the competition.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is a tremendous batter from Tasmania. He has scored 664 runs in 13 innings. He averages at 60.36 in the competition. He scored 10 & 100 runs in the last game and is expected to score high in the upcoming fixture.

Tasmania vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Scott Boland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Scott Boland is a terrific batter from the side. He has picked 26 wickets in 9 games. He has an economy rate of 2.27 in the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the previous outing.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Beau Webster has been effective in the bowling order as well. He has picked 17 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 2.92. He picked 4 wickets in his last game and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.