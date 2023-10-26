VIC (Victoria) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction VIC 45 % Chance of Winning BLU 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.809 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 7th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground from October 26. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Victoria vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

Victoria were hoping for a better campaign this season after finishing fourth last season. However, things are not running according to their plan as they have failed to win a game so far in the competition. They lost both their outings and currently occupy the bottom place in the points table with 1.69 points. Their next game is an opportunity to move up in the standings.

New South Wales is the most successful team and has won the title 47 times till date. The team finished at the bottom of the points table last year and are unable to produce better results in this season too. They have a loss and a draw in two games and are positioned at the 5th place with 4.79 points. They will look to win their first game in the competition and break their dry run in the format.

Both teams are placed upon one another in the competition. They are positioned at the bottom of the table and will contest in the upcoming game for the first time in the competition.

Victoria chance of winning - 45%

New South Wales chance of winning - 55%

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Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Tips

New South Wales to score high before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of New South Wales revolved around Daniel Hughes, Blake Macdonald and Blake Nikitaras who averaged at 41.30, 41.00 & 18.46 last season. Despite a few hiccups, there were good opening partnerships for the team in the competition. They met with Victoria twice last season where they secured 40 & 0 runs in the 1st innings of both the games. However, Ryan Hackney seems like a good addition to the opening line-up and averages 24.00 while Hughes averages 43.33 in the competition. The pair scored 89 & 35 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Hughes looks in good form and bundled a lot of runs in the two games. Considering the facts, NSW have a good chance at scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game against SOA.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria to win 2.00 Bet on MegaPari New South Wales to win 1.809 Bet on 1xBet Victoria to win 1.94 Bet on Melbet

Victoria vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

This game will be played at the historic venue of MCG or Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The pitch on offer here is a balanced one and you can expect the skipper to win the toss to bat first and take advantage of the good batting conditions early on.

Weather Report

We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. There is a high chance of showers during this match on the first couple of days. The temperatures during the game will vary between 13 to 19 degrees. The 3rd and 4th day of the match will see sunny weather.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Travis Dean Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria lost two back to back games and could not score much in the previous game.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. However, they need to score more runs in the game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, VIC leads the tally by 4-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales -0

Victoria - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Odds

The Victorian outfit played their last game of the Sheffield Trophy against Queensland. VIC scored 253 & 144 runs in the two innings and settled for a mediocre batting performance. However, they lacked majorly in the bowling order too and conceded 501 runs, unfathomable for Victoria. This led to QUN’s victory in the game by an innings and 104 runs.

New South Wales also faced a loss in their last outing. They faced South Australia and lost the game by 186 runs as their batters crumbled in the game and lost their wickets cheaply. However, things are expected to get better as Nathan Lyon will be joining the squad and replacing Kurtis Patterson. New South Wales has not managed to win a single game from their 14 Sheffield Shield games since February 2022 but will look to change things in their next game.

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Victoria vs New South Wales Best Batters

Matthew Short to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Matthew Short is an extremely talented batter in the team and averages 35.88 in his First-class career. He scored 100 runs in his first innings of the season.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes was the top scorer for NSW last season with 537 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.30. He scored 59 and 3 & 58 runs in the two games and averages 43.33 in the current season of the competition.

Victoria vs New South Wales Best Bowlers

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games at an economy rate of 3.23. He will be expected to pick wickets in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Jack Edwards picked 7 wickets in his first game against Queensland. He racked 6 wickets in the first innings, possessing an economy rate of 2.18. With that, he has a total of 9 wickets in the competition and possesses an economy rate of 2.74.