Victoria vs Queensland Match Prediction VIC 30 % Chance of Winning QL 70 % Bet Now! Victoria and Queensland are going to clash against each other for the second time in the Sheffield Shield on 9th February 2023 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Victoria and Queensland are currently 4th and 2nd in the points table of the Sheffield Shield tournament. Both teams played 6 matches each in the tournament respectively and Victoria won just 1 game, while Queensland won 2 of their 6 matches. Victoria is currently in the 4th spot on the points table with 16 points. They last played against New South Wales and won the match by 69 runs. Victoria ended up giving a target of 492 runs to New South Wales which they defended against them. Campbell Kellaway and Travis Dean were the stand-out players for Victoria with the bat, while Will Sutherland and Todd Murphy were phenomenal with the ball. Queensland last played against Western Australia and drew the game by not getting bowled out in their second innings. They scored 295 runs in their first innings and just 97 runs in the second innings. Bryce Street, Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns were the top batters for Queensland. Gurinder Sandhu was the best bowler for his team in the previous game. With both the teams having minimal points in their account they will look out to be on the successive side in the upcoming game and gain those points to be in the top 2 of the points table.

Facts Melbourne Cricket Ground will host their third game of the tournament and the hosts are yet to account for their win in the tournament as well as the venue.

Nic Maddinson of Victoria had an average of 47 runs in the previous game. He is their second-highest run-scorer for Victoria with 53 runs in 2 innings. We are rooting for him to be Victoria’s best batter against Queensland on 9th February 2023.

Opener Joe Burns has played only 6 games and has an average of 38.88 in the tournament. He played an immaculate knock of 72 runs in the match against Western Australia. Western Australia can be in the way of Victoria’s first victory in the tournament. We are backing Joe Burns to be Queensland’s highest run-scorer against Victoria.

Michael Neser and Mark Steketee are the best bowlers on their team. They both have 25 and 23 wickets respectively to their account in the Sheffield Shield.

Victoria vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Victoria is the second team in the Sheffield Shield who haven’t registered their 2 wins after playing 2 matches. Meanwhile, Queensland won their first and fourth game in the tournament against Tasmania and Victoria and has 21 points. Hence, we predict Queensland to continue with its form from the last game against Victoria and defeat Victoria on 9th February 2023.

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Victoria vs Queensland Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Victoria re coming from a 69-run win against New South Wales. Meanwhile, Queensland struggled to win their previous game but managed to draw the game. Queensland would like to be at the top by defeating Victoria on Thursday. Victoria has played 4 matches in the tournament and could not win a single game against Queensland and Tasmania.

If Queensland bat first, they will score around 250-300 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 225-240 if the VIctoria bats first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Queensland to win against Victoria.

Victoria vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne is a well-balanced surface which can give support to both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 260 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to defend the target on this surface.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne to go between 28-30°C during the match day with 70% humidity. The 21 km/hr wind blow can help the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the fixture. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into play for the match between Victoria and Queensland on 9th February 2023.

Victoria Player List

Victoria Squad – Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Victoria Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Dean Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jacob Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Fergus O Neil All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Jon Holland Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria will aim to beat Queensland in their 7th match of the tournament and account for their second win in the Sheffield Shield. Victoria is now in the 4th position in the points table with 16 points. They have lost 2 games out of the 6 matches they have played.

Queensland Player List

Queensland Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Queensland Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Michael Neser All Rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Joe Burns All Rounder Bryce Street Batter Jack Clayton Batter Sam Truloff All Rounder Gurinder Sandhu Batter James Bazley Bowler Mark Stekette Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Barlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland played 6 matches in the tournament so far and has managed to win two matches against Tasmania and Victoria. Queensland is in the 2nd position on the points table with 1 loss and 3 draws.

Victoria vs Queensland Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Victoria winning the match are 2.84 whereas the odds in favour of Queensland are 1.81. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Victoria Betting Odds - 2.84

Queensland Betting Odds - 1.81

Victoria vs Queensland Top Team Batters

Victoria has 2 stand-out players in their panel. Travis Dean and Nic Maddinson are the men opposition should be worried about in the game. Nic Maddinson can play a winning knock against Queensland on 9th February 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Nic Maddinson - 4.5

Queensland has a player who can bat as well as bowl amazingly well in the game. Michael Neser has amassed 150-plus runs with an average of 25. Michael Neser is also the team’s key bowler to pick wickets in the match. Queensland will need his excellence against Victoria on Thursday.

Top Batter Bets for Michael Neser - 4.74

Victoria vs Queensland Top Team Bowlers

Victoria has Will Sutherland who is the best bowler in their team. Will Sutherland has picked up 23 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 20.57.

Top Bowler Bets for Will Sutherland - 4.32

Mark Steketee and Michael Neser are the two main bowlers for Queensland. Mark Steketee has troubled the opposition batsman in the latter half of the game with the ball. Michael Neser has picked up 23 wickets in 5 matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Mark Steketee - 3.74