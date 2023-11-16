Victoria vs Queensland Match Prediction VIC 40 % Chance of Winning BUL 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and Victoria will meet in the 14th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from November 16 at Melbourne Cricket Ground and will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Victoria vs Queensland Chances of Winning

The nine time title winners, Queensland had a decent start but fell off the rails as they are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. They have a win, two losses and a draw in four games. With that, the team is placed at the fifth position of the points table with 12.14.

Victoria, the second-most successful team after New South Wales, has been the runner-up in the past two seasons. However, things are not going well for the team in the current tournament as they are placed at the bottom of the table standings with a win, two losses and a draw. They have 11.27 points and are coming from a draw against Tasmania.

Queensland chance of winning - 60%

Victoria chance of winning - 40%

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Victoria vs Queensland Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Queensland has a solid batting line-up in the team where multiple batters are chipping in their share to the team’s score in hope for the best outcome. Bryce Street and Matt Renshaw open for the team currently and have led promising innings in the four games they have played. They posted the scores of 56, 139, 6 & 40 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the four games. Renshaw looks impeccable with the bat and Street has been giving his equal support in the opening partnership. Street and Renshaw average at 22.85 & 42.85 in the competition. Moreover, the pair led one of the best opening partnerships of 139 runs against Victoria in their clash earlier this season. This indicates their comfort and the inability of Victoria bowlers to stop them. That said, Queensland are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the upcoming contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria to win 2.12 Bet on 1xBet Queensland to win 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Victoria to win 2.12 Bet on MegaPari

Victoria vs Queensland Toss Prediction

The pitch at Melbourne will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The history of the ground would suggest that the team who wins the toss should have a bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a slightly cold day in Melbourne on November 18. The temperature will see a high of 18 degree Celsius and no prediction of rain. The skies will remain partly cloudy.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Matthew Short Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria are doing better in the competition and managed to salvage the situation in their last game, leading to a draw. Their batters are scoring runs and look good so far.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They lost their last game by a small margin of 3 runs.

Victoria vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 2

Queensland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Victoria vs Queensland Betting Odds

Victoria faced Tasmania in their last outing. Tasmania batted first and struck 452 & 183 runs in the two innings. However, the innings took a lot of time and left little time for Victoria to bat in two innings. Victoria played a single innings and scored 373 runs in the game. The game ended up in a draw. Marcus Harris smashed his way through the Tasmanian bowling order to post 164 runs in the game. Will Sutherland picked 3 wickets in the game.

Queensland lost their last outing against South Australia by 3 runs. SOA scored 359 & 151 runs in the two innings. Queensland replied with promising scores of 238 & 269 runs in the two innings but fell short by 3 runs at the end. This will hurt the team but shall encourage them to rise higher in the points table. Gurinder Sandhu picked 5 wickets in the game whereas there were several batters in the team who chipped in fantastic individual scores.

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Victoria vs Queensland Best Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Matt Renshaw was fantastic for Queensland in the previous season. He has performed valiantly in his current campaign and amassed 300 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.85. He bagged a century and two fifties in the tournament. He scored 135 runs in his last encounter against VIC.

Marcus Harris to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris is an aggressive batter but played patiently in his last outing of the competition. He scored 164 runs in the last outing. This sums up to 185 runs in 5 innings, averaging at 37.00.

Victoria vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Swepson is a stylish bowler and has picked 17 wickets in 7 games so far in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.82. He was impeccable in his last game where he managed to pick 4 wickets against South Australia.

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. This season is also going well for the bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games so far at an economy rate of 2.82. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing.