Victoria vs Queensland Match Prediction
VIC
40%
Chance of Winning
BUL
60%
First class
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Facts:
- QUN leads the tally by 2-1 against VIC in their last five clashes.
- Their last clash was won by Queensland by an innings and 104 runs.
Victoria vs Queensland Chances of Winning
The nine time title winners, Queensland had a decent start but fell off the rails as they are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. They have a win, two losses and a draw in four games. With that, the team is placed at the fifth position of the points table with 12.14.
Victoria, the second-most successful team after New South Wales, has been the runner-up in the past two seasons. However, things are not going well for the team in the current tournament as they are placed at the bottom of the table standings with a win, two losses and a draw. They have 11.27 points and are coming from a draw against Tasmania.
Queensland chance of winning - 60%
Victoria chance of winning - 40%
Victoria vs Queensland Betting Tips
Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings
Queensland has a solid batting line-up in the team where multiple batters are chipping in their share to the team’s score in hope for the best outcome. Bryce Street and Matt Renshaw open for the team currently and have led promising innings in the four games they have played. They posted the scores of 56, 139, 6 & 40 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the four games. Renshaw looks impeccable with the bat and Street has been giving his equal support in the opening partnership. Street and Renshaw average at 22.85 & 42.85 in the competition. Moreover, the pair led one of the best opening partnerships of 139 runs against Victoria in their clash earlier this season. This indicates their comfort and the inability of Victoria bowlers to stop them. That said, Queensland are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the upcoming contest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Victoria to win
Queensland to win
Victoria to win
Victoria vs Queensland Toss Prediction
The pitch at Melbourne will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The history of the ground would suggest that the team who wins the toss should have a bat first.
Weather Report
It will be a slightly cold day in Melbourne on November 18. The temperature will see a high of 18 degree Celsius and no prediction of rain. The skies will remain partly cloudy.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Will Pucovski
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Victoria Recent Form
Victoria are doing better in the competition and managed to salvage the situation in their last game, leading to a draw. Their batters are scoring runs and look good so far.
Queensland Player List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Usman Khawaja (c)
|
Batter
|
Bryce Street
|
Batter
|
Joe Burns
|
Batter
|
Matthew Renshaw
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Clayton
|
Batter
|
Jimmy Peirson (wk)
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They lost their last game by a small margin of 3 runs.
Victoria vs Queensland Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN leads the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Victoria - 2
Queensland - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Victoria vs Queensland Betting Odds
Victoria faced Tasmania in their last outing. Tasmania batted first and struck 452 & 183 runs in the two innings. However, the innings took a lot of time and left little time for Victoria to bat in two innings. Victoria played a single innings and scored 373 runs in the game. The game ended up in a draw. Marcus Harris smashed his way through the Tasmanian bowling order to post 164 runs in the game. Will Sutherland picked 3 wickets in the game.
Queensland lost their last outing against South Australia by 3 runs. SOA scored 359 & 151 runs in the two innings. Queensland replied with promising scores of 238 & 269 runs in the two innings but fell short by 3 runs at the end. This will hurt the team but shall encourage them to rise higher in the points table. Gurinder Sandhu picked 5 wickets in the game whereas there were several batters in the team who chipped in fantastic individual scores.
Victoria vs Queensland
First class
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Victoria vs Queensland Best Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter
Matt Renshaw was fantastic for Queensland in the previous season. He has performed valiantly in his current campaign and amassed 300 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.85. He bagged a century and two fifties in the tournament. He scored 135 runs in his last encounter against VIC.
Marcus Harris to be Victoria’s Best Batter
Marcus Harris is an aggressive batter but played patiently in his last outing of the competition. He scored 164 runs in the last outing. This sums up to 185 runs in 5 innings, averaging at 37.00.
Victoria vs Queensland Best Bowlers
Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler
Mitchell Swepson is a stylish bowler and has picked 17 wickets in 7 games so far in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.82. He was impeccable in his last game where he managed to pick 4 wickets against South Australia.
Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler
Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. This season is also going well for the bowler. He has picked 9 wickets in 6 games so far at an economy rate of 2.82. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
Queensland to win @ 1.70 (PARIMATCH)
Victoria to win @ 2.08 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch