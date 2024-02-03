VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction

VIC

52%

Chance of Winning

RED

48%

Parimatch

1.82
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Melbet

1.73
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Megapari

1.727
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First class

Junction Oval

South Australia and Victoria will meet in the 19th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from February 3 at Junction Oval, Melbourne and will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • VIC leads the tally by 2-0 against SOA in their last five clashes.
  • Their last clash was won by Victoria by 23 runs.

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Victoria vs South Australia Chances of Winning

After a brief break, Sheffield Shield is back in action. It will witness South Australia and Victoria going against each other in the next game.

Victoria had an abysmal beginning to their campaign but recovered pretty well in the competition. Victoria are coming from a win against South Australia in their last outing. They have won three games, lost two and faced a draw in their six outings so far. Victoria are currently lying at third place with 26.12 points and will be looking to climb further up in the standings.

South Australia have been inconsistent in their campaign this season and are coming from a defeat against Victoria in their last outing. With two wins and four losses in six games, South Australia are placed fifth in the points table with 21.41 points. Captain Jake Lehmann will be hoping that the side can put in a clinical performance with bat and ball in this home fixture.

South Australia chance of winning - 48%

Victoria chance of winning - 52%

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Victoria vs South Australia Betting Tips

Victoria to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar bowling unit, but their batting has not been up to the mark in the competition. The team mainly rely on their bowling order to pull off the victories. Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski opened for the team earlier. Pucovski averaged at 21.00 and was replaced by Travis Dean in the opening position. Harris and Dean average at 31.33 & 23.80 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the first innings of the six games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games so far and South Australia will be looking to exploit that opportunity. The sides met earlier this season where Victoria could only manage 1 run before Travis Dean lost his wicket. That said, Victoria are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Victoria Opening Partnership Over 26.5

1.87
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South Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.87
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Victoria vs South Australia Toss Prediction

Batters are poised to enjoy the favourable conditions provided by the Junction Oval pitch, taking delight in its smooth ball movement that facilitates precise shot execution. The pitch’s dependable and uniform bounce adds to the confidence of the batsmen. Although the surface might initially favour fast bowlers, once the batsmen establish their rhythm, bowlers face difficulties in securing crucial wickets. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The opening day will experience a temperature around 29 degree Celsius and the skies will remain sunny.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c)

Batter

Matthew Short

Batter

Will Pucovski

Batter

Campbell Kellaway

Batter

Jonathan Merlo

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Mitchell Perry

All-rounder

Fergus O Neill

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria are doing better in the competition and managed to salvage their campaign with an impressive win in their last outing.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c)

Batter

Kelvin Smith

Batter

Daniel Drew

Batter

Ben Manenti

Bowler

Harry Nielsen (wk)

Wicket-keeper

Nathan McSweeney

All-rounder

Wes Agar

Bowler

Brendan Doggett

Bowler

Jordan Buckingham

Bowler

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Henry Hunt

Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia are coming from a defeat against Victoria by 23 runs. They need to do better in their bowling order.

Victoria vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Victoria leads the tally by 2-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 2

South Australia - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

The sides faced each other in the last fixture of the competition. However, it was Victoria who emerged victorious by 23 runs. Victoria batted first and secured 278 runs in the 1st innings. Sam Harper was the top scorer with 151 runs in the innings. South Australia replied with an innings of 252 runs. Jake Fraser-McGurk came up with the score of 101 runs in the innings. Victoria racked up their lead with 231 runs in the second innings. However, South Australia were restricted to 234 runs, losing the game by 23 runs. In the bowling department, Fergus O’Neill and Peter Siddle picked 10 & 6 wickets respectively in the game for Victoria. Whereas, Wes Agar and Brendan Doggett shined with 8 & 6 wickets respectively for South Australia. Victoria dominated over South Australia in the last game and should be able to do so in the next game as well.

Victoria vs South Australia

First class

Junction Oval, Melbourne

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Victoria

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Victoria vs South Australia Best Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 501 runs in 12 innings at an average of 45.54. He has 2 centuries to his name so far and will be expected to score runs in the next game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb has been in terrific batting form. He scored 393 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35.72. He scored 3 fifties in the tournament and will be keen on scoring high in the next game.

Victoria vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 30 wickets in 9 games and sits at the top of the top wicket takers list in the current competition. He has an economy rate of 2.95 in the competition. In his last game, he managed to pick 5 wickets.

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Fergus O’Neill is the top bowler in Victoria. He has picked 21 wickets in 9 innings. He also possesses an economy rate of 2.37 in the tournament. He picked 10 wickets in the last clash against South Australia.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Victoria

In their last five clashes in the format, three of the games resulted in a draw whereas Victoria won the remaining two games. The sides clashed before in the current series where Victoria won the fixture by 23 runs. Comparing both the squads, South Australia has a much stronger batting unit whereas Victoria boasts a far superior bowling line-up in the competition. With inconsistency in South Australia’s squad, Victoria will be favourites for this fixture in the upcoming clash.

South Australia to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Victoria to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)

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