VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction VIC 52 % Chance of Winning RED 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia and Victoria will meet in the 19th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from February 3 at Junction Oval, Melbourne and will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Victoria vs South Australia Chances of Winning

After a brief break, Sheffield Shield is back in action. It will witness South Australia and Victoria going against each other in the next game.

Victoria had an abysmal beginning to their campaign but recovered pretty well in the competition. Victoria are coming from a win against South Australia in their last outing. They have won three games, lost two and faced a draw in their six outings so far. Victoria are currently lying at third place with 26.12 points and will be looking to climb further up in the standings.

South Australia have been inconsistent in their campaign this season and are coming from a defeat against Victoria in their last outing. With two wins and four losses in six games, South Australia are placed fifth in the points table with 21.41 points. Captain Jake Lehmann will be hoping that the side can put in a clinical performance with bat and ball in this home fixture.

South Australia chance of winning - 48%

Victoria chance of winning - 52%

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Victoria vs South Australia Betting Tips

Victoria to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar bowling unit, but their batting has not been up to the mark in the competition. The team mainly rely on their bowling order to pull off the victories. Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski opened for the team earlier. Pucovski averaged at 21.00 and was replaced by Travis Dean in the opening position. Harris and Dean average at 31.33 & 23.80 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the first innings of the six games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games so far and South Australia will be looking to exploit that opportunity. The sides met earlier this season where Victoria could only manage 1 run before Travis Dean lost his wicket. That said, Victoria are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria vs South Australia Toss Prediction

Batters are poised to enjoy the favourable conditions provided by the Junction Oval pitch, taking delight in its smooth ball movement that facilitates precise shot execution. The pitch’s dependable and uniform bounce adds to the confidence of the batsmen. Although the surface might initially favour fast bowlers, once the batsmen establish their rhythm, bowlers face difficulties in securing crucial wickets. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The opening day will experience a temperature around 29 degree Celsius and the skies will remain sunny.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Matthew Short Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria are doing better in the competition and managed to salvage their campaign with an impressive win in their last outing.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia are coming from a defeat against Victoria by 23 runs. They need to do better in their bowling order.

Victoria vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Victoria leads the tally by 2-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 2

South Australia - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

The sides faced each other in the last fixture of the competition. However, it was Victoria who emerged victorious by 23 runs. Victoria batted first and secured 278 runs in the 1st innings. Sam Harper was the top scorer with 151 runs in the innings. South Australia replied with an innings of 252 runs. Jake Fraser-McGurk came up with the score of 101 runs in the innings. Victoria racked up their lead with 231 runs in the second innings. However, South Australia were restricted to 234 runs, losing the game by 23 runs. In the bowling department, Fergus O’Neill and Peter Siddle picked 10 & 6 wickets respectively in the game for Victoria. Whereas, Wes Agar and Brendan Doggett shined with 8 & 6 wickets respectively for South Australia. Victoria dominated over South Australia in the last game and should be able to do so in the next game as well.

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Victoria vs South Australia Best Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 501 runs in 12 innings at an average of 45.54. He has 2 centuries to his name so far and will be expected to score runs in the next game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb has been in terrific batting form. He scored 393 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35.72. He scored 3 fifties in the tournament and will be keen on scoring high in the next game.

Victoria vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 30 wickets in 9 games and sits at the top of the top wicket takers list in the current competition. He has an economy rate of 2.95 in the competition. In his last game, he managed to pick 5 wickets.

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Fergus O’Neill is the top bowler in Victoria. He has picked 21 wickets in 9 innings. He also possesses an economy rate of 2.37 in the tournament. He picked 10 wickets in the last clash against South Australia.