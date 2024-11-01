VIC (Victoria) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction RED 45 % Chance of Winning VIC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria take on South Australia in the ninth game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 01 at 05:30 AM IST.

Victoria vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Victoria struggled in the back end of the campaign last season as they lost the last two games which resulted in them finishing outside the top two. This year Victoria has looked great thus far as they have ten points in two matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat New South Wales by 141 runs.

South Australia head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. They beat Queensland in the last game and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

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Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Marcus Harris had a brilliant season last year and once again has dominated in the first two matches. So far this season Harris has scored 237 and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney had a brilliant season last season and has been pretty consistent thus far. In two matches so far, McSweeney has scored 291 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Samuel Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Cameron McClure, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Will Sutherland, Matthew Short

Predicted Playing XI

Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway All-rounder Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Samuel Elliott All-rounder Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Cameron McClure Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria lost the last two games last season and ended up outside the top two spots. They have had a solid campaign thus far in the last game they beat New South Wales.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Daniel Drew, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Scott, Harry Conway, Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aidan Cahill, Kyle Brazell

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Travis Head All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia struggled in the second half of the campaign last season. This year they are unbeaten after two games. They beat Queensland in the last game.

Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head

Victoria have an upper hand in this fixture against South Australia 133-60. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Victoria won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Victoria: 133

South Australia: 60

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Victoria go head to head after a similar start to the campaign this term as both teams won their last games as they head into this fixture. Both sides struggled to make a mark last season and would be hoping for a better showing this term. Last year, Victoria completed a double against South Australia as they were dominant and South Australia openers struggled in both games. Victoria had a better opening stand in the last head to head match. Victoria beat New South Wales in the last game and they also had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb had a stunning start to the tournament as he scored a century and a half century in the first two games. In the two matches Handscomb has scored 201 runs with an average of 67 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Carey to be South Australia’ top batter

Alex Carey was sublime in the last game against Queensland as he scored a brilliant century in the game. With 366 runs, Carey is the leading run scorer for South Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill was exceptional in the last game against New South Wales as he bagged four wickets in the first innings. With seven wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew did not have a great start to the tournament as he bagged two wickets in the opening game. In the last game he bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.