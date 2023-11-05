Victoria vs Tasmania Match Prediction VIC 42 % Chance of Winning TAS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria and Tasmania will be crossing swords with each other in the 10th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne from November 5. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Victoria vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

Victoria were hoping for a better campaign this season after finishing fourth last season. However, things started pretty bad for the team in the competition as they faced two consecutive losses in the beginning of the competition. However, the team made progress with a win in their last outing against New South Wales. With 8.69 points, they are placed at the 5th position of the points table.

On the contrary, Tasmania are leading an unbeatable campaign so far in the competition. After a draw against Western Australia, Tasmania furiously took charge of their campaign and registered another win in their last outing against Queensland. Tasmania are looking ecstatic with the quality of players in their team this season. They have batted spectacularly and hope to register another victory to cement the top spot they currently occupy in the competition.

Victoria chance of winning - 42%

Tasmania chance of winning - 58%

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Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Cakeb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of three games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 23.00 in the competition whereas Ward doen not look in form, averaging at 14.75 after three games. Victoria conceded 13, 139 & 0 before picking their first wicket in the first innings of the three games. They will be looking to get an early pick in the next game as well. That said, you should go for this lucrative betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria to win 2.03 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania to win 1.73 Bet on Dafabet Victoria to win 2.05 Bet on 1xBet

Victoria vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

Junction Oval's surface is typically quite hard and firm, allowing the ball to bounce and carry through to the wicketkeeper and slip. Pace bowlers can frequently generate extra speed and bounce off the pitch, making batters' lives difficult. However, as the game progresses, the pitch slows down slightly, making it easier for batters to score runs later in the innings. However, the team batting here first has won more, including one game this season. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

We are expecting pleasant weather conditions during the first few days of this game. There is no prediction of rain on match day 1. The temperatures during the game will vary between 15 to 23 degrees.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Travis Dean Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria registered their first win after two losses. They need to do better with their batting in the tournament.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitch Owen All-rounder Jarrod Freeman Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Tim Ward Batter

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They won their last game by 3 wickets.

Victoria vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 2-1. Their last meeting was won by Tasmania by 4 wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania -2

Victoria - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds

The Victorian outfit played their last game of the Sheffield Trophy against New South Wales. VIC scored 196 & 284 runs in the two innings. Peter Handscomb was the top batter with the score of 43 & 90 runs in the two innings respectively. They were successful in keeping NSW at bay and grabbing a 205-run victory in the game. Their bowlers were excellent and choked the NSW batting line-up to win the game.

Tasmania continued their excellent batting performance. They scored 150 & 432 runs in the two innings, whereas Queensland could only score 379 & 202 runs. Tasmania won the game by 3 wickets in a comfortable chase. Matthew Wade came up with an excellent innings of 105 runs in the second innings whereas Beau Webster has maintained his form with scored 59 & 70 runs in the two innings. Their bowling variety has yielded great results for the team as well. Tasmania has a lot of options in their batting order. They have in-form batters in the team who have scored 200 plus runs in the competition for the team.

Victoria vs Tasmania First class Junction Oval, Melbourne Victoria Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now! Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.727 Bet Now!

Victoria vs Tasmania Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb is an extremely talented batter in the team and averages 36.66 in the competition. He has scored 220 runs in 6 innings. He smashed 43 & 90 runs in the last game and will look to strike with the same proficiency.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained calm in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 287 runs in 5 innings at an average of 71.75, laced with four fifties. He scored 50 & 70 runs in his last game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Scott Boland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Scott Boland is leading a great campaign and picked the most number of wickets for his team in the competition. He has 7 wickets in 3 innings and has an economy rate of 2.39 in the competition. He took 4 wickets in his last game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Gabe Bell has picked 12 wickets in only 4 innings for the team. He has an economy rate of 3.12 in the competition and racked 3 wickets in a single innings in his last outing.