Victoria vs Tasmania Match Prediction
VIC
42%
Chance of Winning
TAS
58%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- TAS leads the tally by 2-1 against VIC in their last five clashes.
- Currently, Tasmania are at the top position while Victoria are placed 5th in the table standings.
Victoria vs Tasmania Chances of Winning
Victoria were hoping for a better campaign this season after finishing fourth last season. However, things started pretty bad for the team in the competition as they faced two consecutive losses in the beginning of the competition. However, the team made progress with a win in their last outing against New South Wales. With 8.69 points, they are placed at the 5th position of the points table.
On the contrary, Tasmania are leading an unbeatable campaign so far in the competition. After a draw against Western Australia, Tasmania furiously took charge of their campaign and registered another win in their last outing against Queensland. Tasmania are looking ecstatic with the quality of players in their team this season. They have batted spectacularly and hope to register another victory to cement the top spot they currently occupy in the competition.
Victoria chance of winning - 42%
Tasmania chance of winning - 58%
Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Tips
Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal
The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Cakeb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of three games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 23.00 in the competition whereas Ward doen not look in form, averaging at 14.75 after three games. Victoria conceded 13, 139 & 0 before picking their first wicket in the first innings of the three games. They will be looking to get an early pick in the next game as well. That said, you should go for this lucrative betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Victoria to win
Tasmania to win
Victoria to win
Victoria vs Tasmania Toss Prediction
Junction Oval's surface is typically quite hard and firm, allowing the ball to bounce and carry through to the wicketkeeper and slip. Pace bowlers can frequently generate extra speed and bounce off the pitch, making batters' lives difficult. However, as the game progresses, the pitch slows down slightly, making it easier for batters to score runs later in the innings. However, the team batting here first has won more, including one game this season. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bat here first.
Weather Report
We are expecting pleasant weather conditions during the first few days of this game. There is no prediction of rain on match day 1. The temperatures during the game will vary between 15 to 23 degrees.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
|
Batter
|
Travis Dean
|
Batter
|
Will Pucovski
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Victoria Recent Form
Victoria registered their first win after two losses. They need to do better with their batting in the tournament.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Silk (c)
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Jarrod Freeman
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
Bowler
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They won their last game by 3 wickets.
Victoria vs Tasmania Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 2-1. Their last meeting was won by Tasmania by 4 wickets.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Tasmania -2
Victoria - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds
The Victorian outfit played their last game of the Sheffield Trophy against New South Wales. VIC scored 196 & 284 runs in the two innings. Peter Handscomb was the top batter with the score of 43 & 90 runs in the two innings respectively. They were successful in keeping NSW at bay and grabbing a 205-run victory in the game. Their bowlers were excellent and choked the NSW batting line-up to win the game.
Tasmania continued their excellent batting performance. They scored 150 & 432 runs in the two innings, whereas Queensland could only score 379 & 202 runs. Tasmania won the game by 3 wickets in a comfortable chase. Matthew Wade came up with an excellent innings of 105 runs in the second innings whereas Beau Webster has maintained his form with scored 59 & 70 runs in the two innings. Their bowling variety has yielded great results for the team as well. Tasmania has a lot of options in their batting order. They have in-form batters in the team who have scored 200 plus runs in the competition for the team.
Victoria vs Tasmania
First class
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Victoria vs Tasmania Best Batters
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter
Peter Handscomb is an extremely talented batter in the team and averages 36.66 in the competition. He has scored 220 runs in 6 innings. He smashed 43 & 90 runs in the last game and will look to strike with the same proficiency.
Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained calm in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 287 runs in 5 innings at an average of 71.75, laced with four fifties. He scored 50 & 70 runs in his last game.
Victoria vs Tasmania Best Bowlers
Scott Boland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler
Scott Boland is leading a great campaign and picked the most number of wickets for his team in the competition. He has 7 wickets in 3 innings and has an economy rate of 2.39 in the competition. He took 4 wickets in his last game.
Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Gabe Bell has picked 12 wickets in only 4 innings for the team. He has an economy rate of 3.12 in the competition and racked 3 wickets in a single innings in his last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania
Victoria to win @ 2.03 (Parimatch)
Tasmania to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
Parimatch