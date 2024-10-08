Victoria vs Tasmania Match Prediction VIC 59 % Chance of Winning TAS 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Victoria take on Tasmania in the second game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 08 at 05:00 AM IST.

Victoria vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Victoria had a disappointing start last season as they lost back to back games against Western Australia and Queensland but managed to turn things around as they won four of the next games and remained unbeaten in those matches. They ended the campaign as they started with back to back losses and were fourth on the table.

On the other side Tasmania had a brilliant campaign last season as they lost only twice in the group stages and made the finals with 47 points in ten matches. They fell short against Western Australia who won the game by 377 runs. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 59%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 41%

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Victoria vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Marcus Harris had a brilliant season last year. Harris scored 476 runs in the last campaign and was pretty consistent throughout the year. In the two games against Tasmania, he scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Charlie Wakim was sensational against Victoria last season as he scored 148 in the opening game. In the last campaign Wakim scored 679 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Thomas Rogers, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire (Wk), Liam Blackford (Wk), Peter Handscomb (c & Wk), Sam Harper (Wk), Austin Anlezark, Cameron McClure, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Peter Siddle, Reiley Mark, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, and Tyler Pearson

Predicted Playing XI

Will Pucovski Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway All-rounder Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Matthew Short Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria lost the first two matches and then the last two games last season and ended up fourth on the table.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk (c), Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O'Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Jake Doran (Wk), Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Kieran Elliott, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, and Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Ward Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitchell Owen All-rounder Gabe Bell Bowler Iain Carlisle Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania had a brilliant campaign last term as they ended up at the top of the table. They lost the finals against Western Australia who won the game by 377 runs.

Victoria vs Tasmania Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 72-39. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game ended in a draw and Tasmania won the second match.

Head to Head

Victoria: 72

Tasmania: 39

Victoria vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Tasmania and Victoria head into this fixture after contrasting campaigns last season. One one hand Victoria struggled for consistency as they lost the first two and then the last two games which took them out of the contention for the finals as they ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand, Tasmania had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended up with just two losses in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. They were beaten in the finals by Western Australia. Both sides went head to head at this venue last season and even though the game ended in a draw, Victoria openers dominated the game as they had a better opening stand which makes us believe Victoria would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Victoria vs Tasmania Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb had a brilliant campaign last season as he ended up with 593 runs and was the leading run scorer for Victoria. In the two games against Tasmania Handscomb scored two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top batter

Beau Webster had a sensational campaign last season as he was the star of the show in the group stages. With 938 runs he was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill had a solid campaign last season as he bagged 40 wickets last season and in the last game against Tasmania, O’Neill bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell missed the first game against Victoria last season but in the second game he bagged seven wickets and with 42 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.