VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
VIC
44%
Chance of Winning
WEA
56%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Western Australia leads the tally by 2-1 in the last five clashes against Victoria.
- Currently, Victoria are placed at the 3rd place of the table whereas Western Australia are placed 2nd.
Victoria vs Western Australia Chances of Winning
Victoria were having a great campaign until they met Tasmania in their last fixture. They are coming from a loss here. With four wins and three losses in nine games, Victoria is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. Victoria has 37.94 points in the tournament. They have an exceptionally strong batting order but have to improve upon their bowling consistency.
Western Australia is having a great campaign. They won their last game against Queensland where their bowling unit managed to throw down the opponents into submission. With four wins and two losses in nine games, Western Australia occupies the second place in the table standings with 40.49 points. They will be looking to win the next fixture and race towards the top place in the competition.
Western Australia chance of winning - 56%
Victoria chance of winning - 44%
Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Tips
Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings
Victoria may have a stellar batting unit including their openers. Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson open for the team currently. Harris and Maddinson average at 32.00 & 70.4 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7, 1, 85, 114 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the nine games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games but things are looking to change as evident from their last few outings. In their last game against Tasmania, Victoria’s opening partnership lasted for 12 runs in the 1st innings but the opening pair collected 178 runs in the second innings. The sides met earlier this season where Victoria scored 108 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Victoria are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Victoria vs Western Australia Toss Prediction
The pitch at Junction Oval boasts a consistent and even bounce, which should boost the confidence of the batters. While the initial phases of the game might favour the fast bowlers with some movement off the surface, the true nature of the pitch becomes evident as the match progresses. Once the batters settle in, the bowlers could find it challenging to secure crucial wickets. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.
Weather Report
We expect rain in the last two days of the game. The temperatures during the game will hover around 33 degree Celsius.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Matthew Short
|
Batter
|
Will Pucovski
|
Batter
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland (c)
|
All-rounder
Victoria Recent Form
Victoria is coming from a loss against Tasmania here. They have a good batting order but need to work better on their bowling.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
Batter
|
D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman (c)
|
Batter
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Joel Paris
|
Bowler
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Haskett
|
Bowler
|
Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia are coming from a win against Queensland in their last outing. They were great in the batting unit but their bowling was the reason why they won the game.
Victoria vs Western Australia Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia have won two games whereas Victoria won a single fixture.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Victoria - 1
Western Australia - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds
Western Australia went against Queensland in the last game. Western Australia batted first and scored 310 runs in the 1st innings. Queensland's reply was pretty bland with 170 runs. Western Australia piled up another 307 runs in the later innings. Queensland tried hard but only collected 301 runs in the 2nd innings. Western Australia was able to grab the win comfortably by 146 runs. Sam Whiteman scored 79 & 33 runs while Jayden Goodwin scored 115 & 0 in the game. However, it was Josh Inglis’ second innings of an unbeaten 136 that played a very important role. It was Western Australia’s bowling order that took control of the game. Corey Rocchiccioli picked 8 wickets in the game while Cameron Gannon was able to pick 5 wickets in the game.
Victoria clashed against Tasmania in the previous game and lost the game by 57 runs. Tasmania registered 240 & 307 runs in the two innings. Victoria replied with 106 in the 1st innings but were not able to chase the target, bundling out at 384. Will Sutherland picked 7 wickets while Fergus O’Neil got 6 wickets in the game. There were no impactful performances in the 1st innings but Nic Maddinson (109), Marcus Harris (76) & Peter Handscomb (71) batted very well in the second innings.
Victoria vs Western Australia
First class
Junction Oval, null
Victoria vs Western Australia Best Batters
Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Sam Whiteman has been very consistent throughout the tournament. He has scored 619 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.26. He has cashed in three centuries and as many fifties in the competition. He scored a total of 112 runs in the last game.
Nic Maddinson to be Victoria’s Best Batter
Nic Maddinson is a talented top order batter from Victoria. He has scored 352 runs in 5 innings. He averages 70.4 in the competition. He smashed 119 runs in his last game of the competition.
Victoria vs Western Australia Best Bowlers
Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Corey Rocchiccioli is the top bowler from Western Australia. He has picked 37 wickets in 17 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.95 in the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the last game.
Fergus O’Neil to be Victoria’s Best Bowler
Fergus O’Neil is the best bowler from Victoria. He has picked 34 wickets in 15 innings of the Sheffield Shield. He has an economy rate of 2.31.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
Victoria to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
Parimatch