VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction VIC 44 % Chance of Winning WEA 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and Victoria will be locking horns in the 29th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne from March 1. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Victoria vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

Victoria were having a great campaign until they met Tasmania in their last fixture. They are coming from a loss here. With four wins and three losses in nine games, Victoria is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. Victoria has 37.94 points in the tournament. They have an exceptionally strong batting order but have to improve upon their bowling consistency.

Western Australia is having a great campaign. They won their last game against Queensland where their bowling unit managed to throw down the opponents into submission. With four wins and two losses in nine games, Western Australia occupies the second place in the table standings with 40.49 points. They will be looking to win the next fixture and race towards the top place in the competition.

Western Australia chance of winning - 56%

Victoria chance of winning - 44%

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Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar batting unit including their openers. Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson open for the team currently. Harris and Maddinson average at 32.00 & 70.4 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7, 1, 85, 114 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the nine games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games but things are looking to change as evident from their last few outings. In their last game against Tasmania, Victoria’s opening partnership lasted for 12 runs in the 1st innings but the opening pair collected 178 runs in the second innings. The sides met earlier this season where Victoria scored 108 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Victoria are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Victoria vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Junction Oval boasts a consistent and even bounce, which should boost the confidence of the batters. While the initial phases of the game might favour the fast bowlers with some movement off the surface, the true nature of the pitch becomes evident as the match progresses. Once the batters settle in, the bowlers could find it challenging to secure crucial wickets. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.

Weather Report

We expect rain in the last two days of the game. The temperatures during the game will hover around 33 degree Celsius.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Short Batter Will Pucovski Batter Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria is coming from a loss against Tasmania here. They have a good batting order but need to work better on their bowling.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Cameron Gannon Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Liam Haskett Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are coming from a win against Queensland in their last outing. They were great in the batting unit but their bowling was the reason why they won the game.

Victoria vs Western Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia have won two games whereas Victoria won a single fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia went against Queensland in the last game. Western Australia batted first and scored 310 runs in the 1st innings. Queensland's reply was pretty bland with 170 runs. Western Australia piled up another 307 runs in the later innings. Queensland tried hard but only collected 301 runs in the 2nd innings. Western Australia was able to grab the win comfortably by 146 runs. Sam Whiteman scored 79 & 33 runs while Jayden Goodwin scored 115 & 0 in the game. However, it was Josh Inglis’ second innings of an unbeaten 136 that played a very important role. It was Western Australia’s bowling order that took control of the game. Corey Rocchiccioli picked 8 wickets in the game while Cameron Gannon was able to pick 5 wickets in the game.

Victoria clashed against Tasmania in the previous game and lost the game by 57 runs. Tasmania registered 240 & 307 runs in the two innings. Victoria replied with 106 in the 1st innings but were not able to chase the target, bundling out at 384. Will Sutherland picked 7 wickets while Fergus O’Neil got 6 wickets in the game. There were no impactful performances in the 1st innings but Nic Maddinson (109), Marcus Harris (76) & Peter Handscomb (71) batted very well in the second innings.

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Victoria vs Western Australia Best Batters

Sam Whiteman to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Sam Whiteman has been very consistent throughout the tournament. He has scored 619 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.26. He has cashed in three centuries and as many fifties in the competition. He scored a total of 112 runs in the last game.

Nic Maddinson to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Nic Maddinson is a talented top order batter from Victoria. He has scored 352 runs in 5 innings. He averages 70.4 in the competition. He smashed 119 runs in his last game of the competition.

Victoria vs Western Australia Best Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli is the top bowler from Western Australia. He has picked 37 wickets in 17 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.95 in the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the last game.

Fergus O’Neil to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Fergus O’Neil is the best bowler from Victoria. He has picked 34 wickets in 15 innings of the Sheffield Shield. He has an economy rate of 2.31.