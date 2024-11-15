VIC (Victoria) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction
VIC
43%
Chance of Winning
WEA
57%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- With 237 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
- With 327 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia this season.
Victoria vs Western Australia Chance of Winning
Victoria struggled in the back end of the campaign last season but have had a decent start to the campaign this term as they have one loss in three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game Victoria went head to head against South Australia as they lost the game by 138 runs.
Western Australia are the defending champions and have been dominant once again this season as they have two wins in three matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Tasmania by an innings and 45 runs. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 43%
- Western Australia’ chances of winning - 57%
Victoria vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Peter Handscomb has been sensational thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Victoria. So far this season Handscomb has scored 210 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Whiteman was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season as he scored 770 runs last term. Whiteman has scored 148 runs with an average of 37 thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last three of the last four matches the team that batted first has remained unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Samuel Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Cameron McClure, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Will Sutherland, Matthew Short,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashley Chandrasinghe
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Cameron McClure
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have lost one of the three games thus far and are currently third on the table.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Jayden Goodwin, Mitchell Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mahli Beardman, Charles Stobo, Ashton Turner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
All-rounder
|
Charles Stobo
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia have once again been dominant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Victoria vs Western Australia Head to Head
Victoria has an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 58-44. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Western Australia won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Victoria: 58
Western Australia: 44
Victoria vs Western Australia Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
Western Australia and Victoria go head to head after having a solid start to the campaign. Victoria have one loss in three matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand the defending champions Western Australia have been dominant thus far as they are one of the two unbeaten sides in this campaign and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Western Australia dominated on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even with all the dominance Western Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the three matches thus far which makes us believe Victoria would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Victoria vs Western Australia
First class
Junction Oval, null
Victoria vs Western Australia Top Batters
Marcus Harris to be Victoria’ top batter
Marcus Harris missed the last game as Victoria got battered in the last outing. In two matches, Harris has scored 237 runs and is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter
Hilton Cartwright has been sensational for Western Australia thus far. In five innings he has scored 327 runs and is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs Western Australia Top Bowlers
Peter Siddle to be Victoria’ top bowler
Peter Siddle missed the first two matches but returned in the starting eleven in the last game and he dominated with the new ball. Siddle bagged seven wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brody Couch to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Brody Couch has been brilliant thus far in this campaign as he has showcased consistency and with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
- Victoria to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Western Australia to win @ 1.73 (PariMatch)
Parimatch