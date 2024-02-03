WEA (Western Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
WEA
64%
Chance of Winning
BLU
36%
First class
WACA Ground
Facts:
- WA leads the tally by 2-1 against NSW in their last five clashes.
- Currently, New South Wales are placed at the 4th place of the table whereas Western Australia are placed second.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning
The former champions, Western Australia started their campaign with a win. The team won a lot of games after that and are currently placed at the 2nd place of the points table. They have three wins and a loss in the competition and possess 28.22 points. They will bring their A-game in the next fixture against New South Wales.
New South Wales have somehow recovered from their abysmal campaign. They won two out of their last three games. With two wins and three losses, they are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 21.59 points in the competition. New South Wales have a strong bowling order but really have to do better in their batting order.
Western Australia chance of winning - 64%
New South Wales chance of winning - 36%
Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips
Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal
Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 92 runs before one of them got dismissed in the first innings against New South Wales. This season, in six matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43, 35, 32 and 11 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. The duo posted 35 runs for their opening partnership in the previous meeting against NSW this season. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 36.77 and 56.88 respectively, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 29.5
New South Wales Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Western Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction
WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.
Weather Report
Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
Batter
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman (c)
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Curtis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Liam Haskett
|
Bowler
|
Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia are having a fantastic season and have won all but one game in the competition. They are coming after a draw against Queensland.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Blake Nikitaras
|
Batter
|
Sam Honstas
|
Batter
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Sangha
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Hackney
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. However, they need to score more runs in the game. They won their last game against Tasmania.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New South Wales - 1
Western Australia - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
Western Australia faced a draw against Queensland in their last outing. Queensland scored 274 & 137 runs in the two innings. Western Australia replied with 330 runs in the only innings they played. Cameron Green (96) and Hilton Cartwright (132) scored the highest from Western Australia. Jhye Richardson picked 5 wickets whereas Liam Haskett had 4 wickets in the game.
In their last game, New South Wales faced Tasmania. NSW raised 224 & 118 runs in the two innings. Moises Henriques scored 54 whereas Oliver Davies smashed an unbeaten 81 in the 1st innings. Tasmania responded with 200 & 68 runs in the two innings. The NSW bowlers were very efficient in keeping the TAS batters under check. Jackson Bird picked a total of 7 wickets whereas Chris Tremain picked 9 wickets in the game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales
First class
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 512 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.88. He has banked in 2 centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 34 & 54 runs in his last outing against NSW.
Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter
Oliver Davies is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 343 runs in 5 innings at an average of 85.75. He scored 81* runs in the last game, highest from his side in the 1st innings. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Bowlers
Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Jhye Richardson is a very talented bowler from Western Australia. He picked 5 wickets in the only game he has played in the competition. He has an economy rate of 1.85 in the competition.
Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler
Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 34 wickets so far in 11 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.58 in the competition. He is coming from picking 9 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.54 (Parimatch)
New South Wales to win @ 2.39 (Parimatch)
Parimatch