WEA (Western Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction WEA 64 % Chance of Winning BLU 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 21st game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth from February 3. It will commence from 8:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

The former champions, Western Australia started their campaign with a win. The team won a lot of games after that and are currently placed at the 2nd place of the points table. They have three wins and a loss in the competition and possess 28.22 points. They will bring their A-game in the next fixture against New South Wales.

New South Wales have somehow recovered from their abysmal campaign. They won two out of their last three games. With two wins and three losses, they are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 21.59 points in the competition. New South Wales have a strong bowling order but really have to do better in their batting order.

Western Australia chance of winning - 64%

New South Wales chance of winning - 36%

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 92 runs before one of them got dismissed in the first innings against New South Wales. This season, in six matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43, 35, 32 and 11 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. The duo posted 35 runs for their opening partnership in the previous meeting against NSW this season. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 36.77 and 56.88 respectively, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.

Weather Report

Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Sam Fanning Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are having a fantastic season and have won all but one game in the competition. They are coming after a draw against Queensland.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Nikitaras Batter Sam Honstas Batter Nathan Lyon Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha All-rounder Ryan Hackney Batter Oliver Davies Batter Jack Nisbet Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. However, they need to score more runs in the game. They won their last game against Tasmania.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

Western Australia faced a draw against Queensland in their last outing. Queensland scored 274 & 137 runs in the two innings. Western Australia replied with 330 runs in the only innings they played. Cameron Green (96) and Hilton Cartwright (132) scored the highest from Western Australia. Jhye Richardson picked 5 wickets whereas Liam Haskett had 4 wickets in the game.

In their last game, New South Wales faced Tasmania. NSW raised 224 & 118 runs in the two innings. Moises Henriques scored 54 whereas Oliver Davies smashed an unbeaten 81 in the 1st innings. Tasmania responded with 200 & 68 runs in the two innings. The NSW bowlers were very efficient in keeping the TAS batters under check. Jackson Bird picked a total of 7 wickets whereas Chris Tremain picked 9 wickets in the game.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 512 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.88. He has banked in 2 centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 34 & 54 runs in his last outing against NSW.

Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Oliver Davies is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 343 runs in 5 innings at an average of 85.75. He scored 81* runs in the last game, highest from his side in the 1st innings. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Best Bowlers

Jhye Richardson to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Jhye Richardson is a very talented bowler from Western Australia. He picked 5 wickets in the only game he has played in the competition. He has an economy rate of 1.85 in the competition.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 34 wickets so far in 11 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.58 in the competition. He is coming from picking 9 wickets in his last game.