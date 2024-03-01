WEA (Western Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction WEA 65 % Chance of Winning BUL 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and Queensland will be locking horns in the 27th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth from March 1. It will commence from 8:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

The former champions, Western Australia started their campaign on a good note. However, the team lost consistency in their campaign and are coming from a draw here. With three wins and two losses, Western Australia are placed 3rd in the points table. The team has 32.49 points in the competition. They will be looking to turn things around in the upcoming fixture.

Queensland is a big team themselves. However, their luck seemed to run out after a win in the beginning of the competition. They faced constant losses after that until they won their second game in their last outing. They are coming from a win against South Australia. They are placed 5th in the points table with two wins and four losses. Queensland have 23.94 points in the tournament.

Western Australia chance of winning - 65%

Queensland chance of winning - 35%

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Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. This season, in eight matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43, 35, 32, 11, 107 and 4 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. The duo played many impressive opening partnerships in the competition. Although that did not continue in their last game, they have every means and able batters to carry out an expensive opening partnership. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 39.00 and 57.66 respectively, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman..

Western Australia vs Queensland Toss Prediction

The side batting first would be happy to have 350 runs on the board in the first innings. WACA Perth is the fastest pitch in the world. There is early assistance for the bowlers on this surface, and the ball coming onto the bat nicely also allows batters to play their strokes. It is one of the best surfaces for bowling first, with the lively pitch assisting the bowlers. On this surface, it is difficult for the batsmen on the first two days. Hence, the side winning the toss shall have no hesitation in bowling first.

Weather Report

We expect overcast skies and rain during this game. The temperatures during the game will hover around 33 degree Celsius.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Sam Fanning Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Joel Paris Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are coming from a draw against Tasmania in their last outing. They were decent in the batting unit but their bowling order did not deliver goods.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Angus Lovell Batter Ben McDermott Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

After continuous defeats, the team managed to win a game against South Australia in their last outing. They have a good bowling order but lack in their batting department.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia have won two games whereas the rest of the games ended up in a draw.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Queensland - 0

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Western Australia went against Tasmania in the previous fixture. Tasmania batted first and registered 183 runs in the 1st innings. Western Australia replied with 271 runs in the initial innings. Tasmania raised another 537 runs in the game. It was a hard chase. Western Australia scored 242/2 before the time ran out and the game ended up in a draw. Cameron Bancroft (2 &100*) and Cameron Green (6 & 103*) were the top scorers from WA in the game. Joel Paris was the best bowler with 7 wickets whereas Cameron Gannon picked 4 wickets in the game. Western Australia struggled for most parts of the game and had to play catchup. Whiteman will be worried, as it has been a poor show from the side in the second leg of this season. The Western Australia skipper would like to use the home advantage and win here to move up on the points table.

Queensland clashed against South Australia in the previous game and won the game by 7 wickets. SOA registered 132 & 232 runs in the two innings. Queensland replied with 159 and chased the target by scoring 206 runs in the second innings. Marnus Labuschagne scored 38 & 45 runs in the game. However, their bowling performance was more impressive with many talented figures. Michael Neser picked 5 wickets whereas Mark Steketee picked 6 wickets in the game.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 692 runs in 13 innings at an average of 57.66. He has banked in three centuries and as many fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 2 & 100* runs in his last outing.

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Ben McDermott is a big batting figure in the team. He has scored 282 runs in 7 innings at an average of 56.40. He scored 26 & 46* runs in the last outing. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris is a phenomenal bowler from Western Australia. He has picked 30 wickets in 9 innings for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 2.71 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mark Steketee has picked 29 wickets in 12 innings for Queensland. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will continue his form in the next game as well.