WEA (Western Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction WEA 55 % Chance of Winning BUL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia take on Queensland in the second game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 08 at 08:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

Western Australia had a solid start to the tournament last season as they won two of the first three games and continued their moments as they lost two of the next seven and ended up second on the table. The final turned out to be a one-sided affair as West Australia beat Tasmania by 377 runs.

On the other side Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season as after staying unbeaten in the first two games they lost six of the last eight games and ended up sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 44%

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Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sam Whiteman was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season as he scored 770 runs last term and in the last game against Queensland he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Whiteman will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Jimmy Peirson did not have a great outing in the both games against Western Australia, he had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 512 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: Queensland 1.79 Bet on Batery Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt (Wk), Josh Inglis (Wk), Sam Whiteman (c & Wk), Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, and Sam Greer

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Jayden Goodwin All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper D'Arcy Short Batter Charlie Stobo All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia were dominant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and then beat Tasmania in the finals.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Angus Lovell, Bryce Street, Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jem Ryan (Wk), Jimmy Peirson (Wk), Lachlan Aitken (Wk), Callum Vidler, Connor Sully, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, and Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Usman Khawaja Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Liam Guthrie All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland struggled to make an impact last season as they won two games last season and ended up sixth on the table.

Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture against Queensland 53-34. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game ended in a draw and Western Australia won the second match.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 53

Queensland: 34

Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Western Australia head into this fixture after contrasting campaigns last season. One one hand Western Australia dominated the group stage and were one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. They ended up second on the table and went on to beat Tasmania in the finals. On the other hand, Queensland had one of the worst campaigns last season as they lost six of the last eight games and ended up sixth on the table. Western Australia dominated head to head games as they won one and drew the second match. Even though Queensland had a better opening stand in both games we believe Western Australia would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ top batter

Even though Cameron Bancroft did not have the best of games against Queensland last season, we are going to stick with him as with 778 runs he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter

Jack Clayton had a wonderful campaign last season even though Queensland struggled for consistency. With 555 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli was sensational against Queensland in the last game as he bagged eight wickets in the match. Last season Rocchiccioli bagged 46 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mark Steketee was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign last season for Queensland. With 35 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.