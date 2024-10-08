WEA (Western Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction
WEA
55%
Chance of Winning
BUL
45%
First class
W.A.C.A. Ground
Facts:
- With 778 runs, Cameron Bancroft was the leading run scorer for Western Australia last season.
- With 555 runs, Jack Clayton was the leading run scorer for Queensland in the last campaign.
Western Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning
Western Australia had a solid start to the tournament last season as they won two of the first three games and continued their moments as they lost two of the next seven and ended up second on the table. The final turned out to be a one-sided affair as West Australia beat Tasmania by 377 runs.
On the other side Queensland had an underwhelming campaign last season as after staying unbeaten in the first two games they lost six of the last eight games and ended up sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 44%
Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Sam Whiteman was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season as he scored 770 runs last term and in the last game against Queensland he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Whiteman will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Jimmy Peirson did not have a great outing in the both games against Western Australia, he had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 512 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Opening Partnership Over 30.5
Best Opening Partnership: Queensland
Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 28.5
Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt (Wk), Josh Inglis (Wk), Sam Whiteman (c & Wk), Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, and Sam Greer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
All-rounder
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
D'Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Charlie Stobo
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Paris
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Liam Haskett
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia were dominant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and then beat Tasmania in the finals.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Angus Lovell, Bryce Street, Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jem Ryan (Wk), Jimmy Peirson (Wk), Lachlan Aitken (Wk), Callum Vidler, Connor Sully, Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Guthrie, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, and Xavier Bartlett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Guthrie
|
All-rounder
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland struggled to make an impact last season as they won two games last season and ended up sixth on the table.
Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head
Western Australia have dominated this fixture against Queensland 53-34. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game ended in a draw and Western Australia won the second match.
Head to Head
Western Australia: 53
Queensland: 34
Western Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds
Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Queensland and Western Australia head into this fixture after contrasting campaigns last season. One one hand Western Australia dominated the group stage and were one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. They ended up second on the table and went on to beat Tasmania in the finals. On the other hand, Queensland had one of the worst campaigns last season as they lost six of the last eight games and ended up sixth on the table. Western Australia dominated head to head games as they won one and drew the second match. Even though Queensland had a better opening stand in both games we believe Western Australia would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs Queensland
First class
W.A.C.A. Ground, null
Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ top batter
Even though Cameron Bancroft did not have the best of games against Queensland last season, we are going to stick with him as with 778 runs he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter
Jack Clayton had a wonderful campaign last season even though Queensland struggled for consistency. With 555 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers
Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Corey Rocchiccioli was sensational against Queensland in the last game as he bagged eight wickets in the match. Last season Rocchiccioli bagged 46 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mark Steketee to be Queensland’ top bowler
Mark Steketee was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign last season for Queensland. With 35 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
- Western Australia to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Queensland to win @ 1.81 (PariMatch)
Parimatch