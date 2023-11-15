WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction WEA 65 % Chance of Winning RED 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and South Australia will meet in the 13th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from November 15 at the home of Western Australia, WACA Ground, Perth and will commence from 8:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs South Australia Chances of Winning

These are the one of the last few games before the big break until the season resumes from February. Western Australia are coming from a crushing defeat against New South Wales. With two wins, a loss and a draw in four games, Western Australia are placed third in the points table. They have 18.18 points in the competition.

On the other hand, South Australia had a better outcome in their previous outing, winning the game against Queensland. They are having a good campaign and have won two games, while losing the remaining two games they have played in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the points table with 18.89. It will be a hard fought contest between the two strong teams in the competition. This will definitely be one of the games to follow throughout the four days of the match.

Western Australia chance of winning - 65%

South Australia chance of winning - 35%

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Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. This season, in four matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43 and 35 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. In their most recent game, the duo posted 35 runs in the 1st innings against NSW. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 49.50 & 76.33, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. In their last meeting with SOA this season, WA scored 43 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia to win 1.5 Bet on 1xBet South Australia to win 2.4 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia to win 1.50 Bet on MegaPari

Western Australia vs South Australia Toss Prediction

The WACA ground in Perth is known to have one of the fastest and bounciest wickets in the world. It might be a better idea to bat second on this track and let the speedsters take full advantage of the surface on the first day when the wicket is at its liveliest.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 18 to 28 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 49%. The skies will remain sunny and perfect for a game of cricket.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Ashton Turner Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Phillippe Wicket-keeper Cameron Gannon Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler Joel Paris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia lost their last game against NSW. Their batters fell pretty early in the game and scored low scores, leading to a 10-wicket loss.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia claimed second place after a win in their last outing. They were fantastic with the bat but their bowlers have been expensive in the competition.

Western Australia vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia lead the tally by 3-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 1

Western Australia - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia lost against New SOuth Wales in their last outing by 10 wickets. WA were thrashed in their batting line-up who were dismissed pretty cheaply in the match and secured 141 & 136 runs in the two innings. NSW responded with 276 runs in the 1st innings and had to score 4 runs in the next game to win the contest with sheer comfort. There were no major batting performances from WA in the game with the exception of Cameron Bancroft who scored 34 & 54 runs in the two innings while Lance Morris picked 3 wickets for the team.

It was a good game for South Australia as they managed to win the game against Queensland by a narrow margin of 3 runs. SOA scored 359 & 151 runs in the two innings. Henry Hunt (162) and Nathan McSweeney (112*) were the top scorers for SOA. However, the bowlers were not so efficient in restricting the runs and conceded 238 & 269 runs in the two innings. It was a close encounter and could have gone the other way as well. Fortunately, SOA claimed the win and set themselves in the second place of the table.

Western Australia vs South Australia First class WACA Ground, Perth Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.625 Bet Now!

Western Australia vs South Australia Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 458 runs in 6 innings at an average of 76.33. He has banked 2 centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 57 & 100 in his last game against SOA.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 405 runs in 8 innings at an average of 57.85. He scored 112* & 13 in his last outing.

Western Australia vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris is a clutch bowler for the team and has sent many batters back as soon as he entered the competition. He has 13 wickets in 3 innings he played in. He has an economy rate of 2.95 and picked 2 wickets in his last game. He was excellent in his last outing against South Australia where he picked 11 wickets on his own in the game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 21 wickets in 6 games already. He has an economy rate of 2.64 in the competition. In his last game, he managed to pick 9 wickets single-handedly.