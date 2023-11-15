WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
WEA
65%
Chance of Winning
RED
35%
First class
WACA Ground
Facts:
- WA won their last contest against SOA by 200 runs.
- South Australia are placed at the second position of the table whereas Western Australia are placed at the third place.
Western Australia vs South Australia Chances of Winning
These are the one of the last few games before the big break until the season resumes from February. Western Australia are coming from a crushing defeat against New South Wales. With two wins, a loss and a draw in four games, Western Australia are placed third in the points table. They have 18.18 points in the competition.
On the other hand, South Australia had a better outcome in their previous outing, winning the game against Queensland. They are having a good campaign and have won two games, while losing the remaining two games they have played in the competition. With that, they are placed second in the points table with 18.89. It will be a hard fought contest between the two strong teams in the competition. This will definitely be one of the games to follow throughout the four days of the match.
Western Australia chance of winning - 65%
South Australia chance of winning - 35%
Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Tips
Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal
Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. This season, in four matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43 and 35 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. In their most recent game, the duo posted 35 runs in the 1st innings against NSW. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 49.50 & 76.33, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. In their last meeting with SOA this season, WA scored 43 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia to win
South Australia to win
Western Australia to win
Western Australia vs South Australia Toss Prediction
The WACA ground in Perth is known to have one of the fastest and bounciest wickets in the world. It might be a better idea to bat second on this track and let the speedsters take full advantage of the surface on the first day when the wicket is at its liveliest.
Weather Report
There is no possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 18 to 28 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 49%. The skies will remain sunny and perfect for a game of cricket.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Teague Wyllie
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman (c)
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Phillippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Liam Haskett
|
Bowler
|
Joel Paris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia lost their last game against NSW. Their batters fell pretty early in the game and scored low scores, leading to a 10-wicket loss.
South Australia Player List
Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Lehmann (c)
|
Batter
|
Kelvin Smith
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Harry Nielsen (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
South Australia Recent Form
South Australia claimed second place after a win in their last outing. They were fantastic with the bat but their bowlers have been expensive in the competition.
Western Australia vs South Australia Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia lead the tally by 3-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
South Australia - 1
Western Australia - 3
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds
Western Australia lost against New SOuth Wales in their last outing by 10 wickets. WA were thrashed in their batting line-up who were dismissed pretty cheaply in the match and secured 141 & 136 runs in the two innings. NSW responded with 276 runs in the 1st innings and had to score 4 runs in the next game to win the contest with sheer comfort. There were no major batting performances from WA in the game with the exception of Cameron Bancroft who scored 34 & 54 runs in the two innings while Lance Morris picked 3 wickets for the team.
It was a good game for South Australia as they managed to win the game against Queensland by a narrow margin of 3 runs. SOA scored 359 & 151 runs in the two innings. Henry Hunt (162) and Nathan McSweeney (112*) were the top scorers for SOA. However, the bowlers were not so efficient in restricting the runs and conceded 238 & 269 runs in the two innings. It was a close encounter and could have gone the other way as well. Fortunately, SOA claimed the win and set themselves in the second place of the table.
Western Australia vs South Australia
First class
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia vs South Australia Best Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 458 runs in 6 innings at an average of 76.33. He has banked 2 centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 57 & 100 in his last game against SOA.
Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter
Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 405 runs in 8 innings at an average of 57.85. He scored 112* & 13 in his last outing.
Western Australia vs South Australia Best Bowlers
Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Joel Paris is a clutch bowler for the team and has sent many batters back as soon as he entered the competition. He has 13 wickets in 3 innings he played in. He has an economy rate of 2.95 and picked 2 wickets in his last game. He was excellent in his last outing against South Australia where he picked 11 wickets on his own in the game.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler
Nathan McAndrew has picked 21 wickets in 6 games already. He has an economy rate of 2.64 in the competition. In his last game, he managed to pick 9 wickets single-handedly.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
South Australia to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch