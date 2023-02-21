Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Prediction TAS 30 % Chance of Winning WEA 70 % Bet Now! Western Australia and Tasmania are going to cross swords in Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season group stage match on Tuesday 21st February 2023 from 5:00 am IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. It is going to be a four-day test match between both of these teams in the domestic league of Australia from the 21st to the 24th of February. This is going to be the 8th match for both of these teams in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season of the tournament. Western Australia has played the best cricket till now in the season of all the teams in the tournament. They have lost just once so far in the league and their chances of qualifying for the finals of the Sheffield Shield Trophy are almost fixed. Out of the 7 matches played, Western Australia has lost once and drawn 2 matches. They have 34 points to their name and are at the very top of the points table. They would want to register one more win as they have just 3 matches left in the tournament before they go into the finals. Tasmania, on the other hand, has not been at its best but so are the other teams as 3 teams have the same number of points in the points table including Tasmania. The Tasmanian players have shown grit and compassion in the previous game against New South Wales and ended the game with a draw. Out of the 7 matches played, the Tasmanian cricket team has won two, lost two, and drawn 3. They have twenty-three points to their name which is bad and are in the second last position on the points table. Their chances are quite bleak to win against Western Australia in the forthcoming match on the 21st of February.

Facts The Bellerive Oval, Hobart has an interesting surface as it does not offer much assistance to the fast bowlers which is very unlikely on Australian surfaces. The track here allows the batters to score big runs once set on the ground. The surface has a lot of cracks that start opening up from Day 2 at noon or the morning of Day 3 and help the spinners.

Western Australia has been up to the mark as a batting unit as its batters have been able to score runs consistently. If we are to name a few Cameron Bancroft, their best batsman, and Sam Whiteman are the two players who have helped the team reach the top spot of the tournament. The team will be dependent on both of them in this upcoming match against Tasmania.

Talking about the bowling department, Matthew Kelly is a bowler everyone can look forward to. He has been consistent till now in the Sheffield Shield trophy and also has a good amount of experience.

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batsman in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 437 runs in 7 matches. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this tournament so far. Peter Siddle has been the pick of the pack and has taken 23 wickets in just 7 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Peter Siddle should make the stumps fly off the batters of Western Australia.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

We would like to favour Western Australia to win this match as the team is in really good form and is the only team to register 3 consecutive wins in the tournament. The batters are capable of scoring huge runs as well as the bowlers are capable of dismissing any batsman and defending the target. We predict Western Australia’s cricket team to win this game with a 75/25 chance of winning against the Tasmania cricket team.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Australia vs Tasmania Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Tasmania bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 250-270 runs on the board.

Western Australia has a good batting lineup of experienced and international players and they are in top form. If Western Australia bats first, the first innings score would be between 310-330 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Western Australia to win the game.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart which is a ground that favours the batters more in the game. Both teams are expected to win the toss and elect to bat first. They would want to put some big runs on the scoreboard and put the opponent under pressure in the test match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Western Australia Player List

Western Australia Squad – Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Cameron Green, Sam Greer, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short, Charles Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie

Western Australia playing XI

Player Name Role Cameron Bancroft Top Order Batsman Sam Whiteman © Top Order Batsman Sam Fanning Middle Order Batsman Hilton Cartwright Middle Order Batsman Teague Willie Middle Order Batsman Aaron Hardie All Rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Ashton Agar Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia lost their previous match to South Australia by 164 runs. Their team lost their winning momentum and is looking towards registering their 5th win in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Squad – Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Charlie Wakim.

Tasmania Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Tim Ward Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Batter Ben McDermott Batter Jordan Silk (c) Batter Jake Doran (wk) Batter Beau Webster Batter Jarrod Freeman Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania is coming from a draw game to New South Wales but their team knows how to bounce back in style and will come back for sure by winning this match against Western Australia.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Western Australia winning the match are 1.91 whereas the odds in favour of Tasmania winning are 2.27. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Western Australia Betting Odds – 1.91

Tasmania Betting Odds – 2.27

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Batters

Cameron Bancroft will be the most important batsman for Western Australia as he is the lead run-scorer of the league and would want to lead from the front. He has done well till now in the league and will be expected to score more runs in the coming match.

Top Batter Bets for Cameron Bancroft – 4.5

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the third-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 421 runs in 6 matches. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.

Top Batter Bets for Tim Ward – 5.4

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Bowlers

Talking about the bowling department, Matthew Kelly is a bowler everyone can look forward to in the Western Australia team. He has been consistent till now in the Sheffield Shield trophy and also has a good amount of experience.

Top Bowler Bets for Matthew Kelly - 6.2

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Peter Siddle has been the pick of the pack and has taken 23 wickets in just 7 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Peter Siddle should make the stumps fly off the batters of Western Australia.

Top Bowler Bets for Peter Siddle - 4.73