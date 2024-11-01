WEA (Western Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction TAS 36 % Chance of Winning WEA 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia take on Tasmania in the eighth game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 01 at 05:00 AM IST.

Facts: With 297 runs, Josh Inglis is the leading run scorer for Western Australia this season.

With 151 runs, Beau Webster is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Western Australia had a great start to the tournament last term as they won two of the three matches and have once again had a solid start to the campaign as they have one win in two games and are unbeaten thus far. With 11 points thus far they are currently at the top of the table.

Unlike their opponents, Tasmania have struggled for consistency thus far as they are winless after two games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. Tasmania were beaten by Western Australia in the last game. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 64%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 36%

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sam Whiteman was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season as he scored 770 runs last term. Even though Whiteman did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Charlie Wakim did not have a great start to the tournament he was brilliant last season as he scored 679 runs. In the last game he scored 30 and 37 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last three of the last four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Jayden Goodwin, Mitchell Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mahli Beardman, Charles Stobo

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman Batter Jayden Goodwin All-rounder Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Cooper Connolly All-rounder Matthew Kelly All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia were dominant in the group stages last season and once again have had a great start thus far and they are unbeaten after two matches.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Weatherald Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Bradley Hope All-rounder Lawrence Neil-Smith All-rounder Kieran Elliott Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania had a brilliant campaign last term as they ended up at the top of the table. They are winless in the two games thus far.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 42-21. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Western Australia won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 42

Tasmania: 21

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Western Australia to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Tasmania and Western Australia head into this campaign after both sides dominated the group stages last season and ended up in the finals. The two games in the group stages between the two sides ended in a draw but Western Australia were victorious in the finals. Both sides went head to head in the last game as once against Western Australia dominated the game and eventually won the tie. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in three of the last four games between the two sides Western Australia has had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Josh Inglis to be Western Australia’ top batter

Josh Inglis was sensational in the last game against Tasmania as he scored a century in the first innings. With 297 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top batter

Beau Webster dominated last season as he scored 938 and was the leading run scorer in the tournament. With 151 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon was one of the most consistent bowlers last season and has had an exceptional start to the campaign this time. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Kieran Elliott was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he bagged six wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures in both innings. He is the leading wicket taker for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.