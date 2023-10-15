WEA (Western Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction
WEA
79%
Chance of Winning
TAS
21%
First class
WACA Ground
Facts:
- TAS leads the tally by 3-2 against WA in their last five clashes.
- Their last clash was won by Western Australia by 9 wickets.
Western Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning
This year’s edition of the Sheffield Shield has taken a fantastic start with both the teams coming into this fixture after a win in their previous game.
Western Australia has won the Shield on 17 occasions, including the last seasons. WA finished atop the points table last season with six wins and two losses. They won the finals comfortably and were confident coming into this competition. They began their campaign against Victoria and secured a massive victory in the game. They occupy the second place so far this season with 7.31 points.
Tasmania surprised everyone with their entrance this year. Last season, they finished at the fifth place of the points table with two wins, four losses and four draws. However, things have taken a good turn for the team as they won their last outing against South Australia. This placed them atop the current points table with 8.73.
This should be an easy game to predict. Western Australia has a good track record playing against Tasmania. With a stronger squad on paper, WA should win this fixture.
Western Australia chance of winning - 79%
Tasmania chance of winning - 21%
Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips
Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal
Tasmania won their first game of the Sheffield Shield this season. However, their opening partnership did not last for long, similar to their previous season. Last season, when the sides clashed twice, TAS scored 4 & 10 and 72 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in those four innings. Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald opened for Tasmania in the first game of this season and secured the scores of 22 & 0 before their first dismissal. That said, you should pick this betting tip.
Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal
Western Australia possessed a talented line-up of batters in the team. Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman scored 8 & 77 and 56 & 56 runs before 1st dismissals in the 2 games against Tasmania last season. In the opening game this season, WA scored 13 runs before their first loss in the game. Bancroft and Whiteman are talented batsmen and will raise a handsome score together in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Western Australia
Match Winner: Tasmania
Match Winner: Western Australia
Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction
Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The past games at the venue have favoured the team batting first here. Hence, opting to bat first will be the optimal choice here.
Weather Report
The skies will be sunny with temperature varying between 20 to 31 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batsman
|
D'arcy Short
|
Batsman
|
Ashton Turner (c)
|
Batsman
|
Matt Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batsman
|
Andrew Tye
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batsman
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have a very strong and efficient batting and bowling line-up.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batsman
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batsman
|
Mac Wright
|
Batsman
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mitch Owen
|
Batsman
|
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
Bowler
|
Sam Rainbird
|
Bowler
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters but lack majorly in their quality of bowling.
Western Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 3-2.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Tasmania - 3
Western Australia - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Western Australia bundled out Victoria at 256 & 172 runs while scoring a huge total of 481 runs in the game. Eventually, Western Australia won the game by a huge margin of an innings and 53 runs. Corey Rocchiccioli picked a total of 6 wickets, 3 wickets in each innings for Western Australia. Cameron Bancroft played the longest innings of 122 runs in the game whereas Teague Wyllie was dismissed at 94 in the previous game. Western Australia has a strong batting unit and are most likely to dominate this affair.
On the other hand, Tasmania shocked everyone with their entrance into this competition. They faced South Australia in the game. SOA scored 307 & 157 runs in both the innings. Whereas Tasmania scored 381 and 84 runs in reply and won the game by 7 wickets. Gabe Well picked 6 wickets for the team whereas Beau Webster took 4 scalps in the final innings of the game for Tasmania. The game witnessed pleasant innings from Charlie Wakim (110) and Caleb Jewell (87).
This upcoming game will incline more towards Western Australia and playing at home, WA will have an upperhand in the fixture.
Western Australia vs Tasmania
First class
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter
Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer in the last season of the competition. He smashed 945 runs in 20 innings at an average of 59.06, laced with 4 centuries and a fifty. He blasted off in the first game of the season and scored 122 runs against Victoria. He looks in a red-hot form and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game.
Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Caleb Jewell is a talented batter and was the highest run-getter from Tasmania last season. He secured 652 runs in 19 innings at an average of 38.35 with the help of two centuries and three fifties. He hammered 87 runs in the 1st innings against South Australia in his last outing this season.
Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Bowlers
Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler
Corey Rocchiccioli was excellent with the ball in the previous game. He picked 3 wickets in each innings, summing to 6 wickets in the game and leaked only 53 runs in 42.2 overs he bowled. This led him to possess a fantastic economy of 1.25 in the game.
Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Beau Webster picked 19 wickets for Tasmania last season. He was pretty good with his deliveries in his last game against South Australia where he picked 4 wickets at an economy of 3.58.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
Western Australia to win @ 1.28 (Parimatch)
Tasmania to win @ 3.5 (Parimatch)
Parimatch