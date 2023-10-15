WEA (Western Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction WEA 79 % Chance of Winning TAS 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.286 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sheffield Shield will host its 6th match between Western Australia and Tasmania. The game will be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth from October 15 and will commence at 8:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

This year’s edition of the Sheffield Shield has taken a fantastic start with both the teams coming into this fixture after a win in their previous game.

Western Australia has won the Shield on 17 occasions, including the last seasons. WA finished atop the points table last season with six wins and two losses. They won the finals comfortably and were confident coming into this competition. They began their campaign against Victoria and secured a massive victory in the game. They occupy the second place so far this season with 7.31 points.

Tasmania surprised everyone with their entrance this year. Last season, they finished at the fifth place of the points table with two wins, four losses and four draws. However, things have taken a good turn for the team as they won their last outing against South Australia. This placed them atop the current points table with 8.73.

This should be an easy game to predict. Western Australia has a good track record playing against Tasmania. With a stronger squad on paper, WA should win this fixture.

Western Australia chance of winning - 79%

Tasmania chance of winning - 21%

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

Tasmania won their first game of the Sheffield Shield this season. However, their opening partnership did not last for long, similar to their previous season. Last season, when the sides clashed twice, TAS scored 4 & 10 and 72 & 16 runs before their first dismissal in those four innings. Caleb Jewell and Jake Weatherald opened for Tasmania in the first game of this season and secured the scores of 22 & 0 before their first dismissal. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia possessed a talented line-up of batters in the team. Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman scored 8 & 77 and 56 & 56 runs before 1st dismissals in the 2 games against Tasmania last season. In the opening game this season, WA scored 13 runs before their first loss in the game. Bancroft and Whiteman are talented batsmen and will raise a handsome score together in the upcoming match.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The past games at the venue have favoured the team batting first here. Hence, opting to bat first will be the optimal choice here.

Weather Report

The skies will be sunny with temperature varying between 20 to 31 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batsman D'arcy Short Batsman Ashton Turner (c) Batsman Matt Kelly Bowler Sam Whiteman Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batsman Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batsman Cameron Gannon Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have a very strong and efficient batting and bowling line-up.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters but lack majorly in their quality of bowling.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 3-2.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 3

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Western Australia bundled out Victoria at 256 & 172 runs while scoring a huge total of 481 runs in the game. Eventually, Western Australia won the game by a huge margin of an innings and 53 runs. Corey Rocchiccioli picked a total of 6 wickets, 3 wickets in each innings for Western Australia. Cameron Bancroft played the longest innings of 122 runs in the game whereas Teague Wyllie was dismissed at 94 in the previous game. Western Australia has a strong batting unit and are most likely to dominate this affair.

On the other hand, Tasmania shocked everyone with their entrance into this competition. They faced South Australia in the game. SOA scored 307 & 157 runs in both the innings. Whereas Tasmania scored 381 and 84 runs in reply and won the game by 7 wickets. Gabe Well picked 6 wickets for the team whereas Beau Webster took 4 scalps in the final innings of the game for Tasmania. The game witnessed pleasant innings from Charlie Wakim (110) and Caleb Jewell (87).

This upcoming game will incline more towards Western Australia and playing at home, WA will have an upperhand in the fixture.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer in the last season of the competition. He smashed 945 runs in 20 innings at an average of 59.06, laced with 4 centuries and a fifty. He blasted off in the first game of the season and scored 122 runs against Victoria. He looks in a red-hot form and will be expected to score a bundle of runs in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Caleb Jewell is a talented batter and was the highest run-getter from Tasmania last season. He secured 652 runs in 19 innings at an average of 38.35 with the help of two centuries and three fifties. He hammered 87 runs in the 1st innings against South Australia in his last outing this season.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli was excellent with the ball in the previous game. He picked 3 wickets in each innings, summing to 6 wickets in the game and leaked only 53 runs in 42.2 overs he bowled. This led him to possess a fantastic economy of 1.25 in the game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Beau Webster picked 19 wickets for Tasmania last season. He was pretty good with his deliveries in his last game against South Australia where he picked 4 wickets at an economy of 3.58.