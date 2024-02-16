WEA (Western Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction TAS 60 % Chance of Winning WEA 40 % Bet Now! Western Australia and Tasmania will be locking horns in the 23rd game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart from February 16. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

The former champions, Western Australia started their campaign on a good note. However, the team lost consistency in their campaign and are coming from a defeat here. With three wins, two losses and as many draws, Western Australia are placed 3rd in the points table. The team has 29.78 points in the competition. They will be looking to turn things around in the upcoming fixture.

Tasmania have dominated in the competition. They have only lost a single game whereas the majority of the matches ended up in their favour. They won their last game against Queensland. They are placed at the top of the points table with four wins, a loss and two draws. The team has 36.96 points in the competition. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Western Australia chance of winning - 40%

Tasmania chance of winning - 60%

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 227 runs before one of them got dismissed in the first innings against Tasmania. This season, in seven matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43, 35, 32, 11 and 107 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. The duo posted 107 runs for their opening partnership in their last outing where Bancroft scored 42 whereas Whiteman smashed 107 runs on his own. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 42.27 and 53.63 respectively, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hundred to be scored in the game: Yes 1.22 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Runs after 10 overs Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The pitch gets flatter as the game progresses allowing for easy stroke-making. There may not be a lot of movement off the surface later in the match and hence, pacers need to strike early while there is some help on offer. While there is no clear advantage in favor of the team batting first, we reckon, chasing will not be easy in a high-pressure game especially if the target is quite competitive.

Weather Report

Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Sam Fanning Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Joel Paris Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are coming from a loss against New South Wales by 4 wickets. They were decent in the bowling unit but their batting order did not deliver goods.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Charlie Wakim Batter Mitch Owen All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Gabe Bell Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler Jarrod Freeman Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They are coming from a win against Queensland here.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Both sides have won two games each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 2

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Western Australia went against New South Wales in the previous fixture. Western Australia batted first and registered 256 runs in the 1st innings. NSW replied with 251 runs in the initial innings. Western Australia raised another 176 runs in the game in a poor fashion. It was an easy target for New South Wales who managed to surpass the target and win the game by 4 wickets. Moises Henriques was the top scorer in the game for Western Australia who scored 95 & 5 runs in the game. However, there were impressive bowling performances, especially from Chris Green and Jackson Bird who registered 9 & 3 wickets in the game respectively.

Tasmania clashed against Queensland in the previous game and won the game by 4 wickets. Queensland registered 282 & 160 runs in the two innings. Tasmania replied with 219 and chased the target by scoring 228 runs in the second innings. Jordan Silk was the top batter in the game with 20 & 84* runs in the game. However, the bowling order was very impressive in the game. Billy Stanlake picked 8 wickets whereas Gabe Bell picked 10 wickets in the game.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 590 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.63. He has banked in two centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 42 & 36 runs in his last outing.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is a tremendous batter from Tasmania. He has scored 554 runs in 11 innings. He averages at 50.09 in the competition. He scored 28 & 28 runs in the last game but is expected to score high in the upcoming fixture.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris is a phenomenal bowler from Western Australia. He has picked 23 wickets in 7 innings for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 2.54 in the competition. He picked 5 wickets in the last game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Gabe Bell is the top bowler from Tasmania. He has picked a total of 32 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.02. He was able to pick 10 wickets in the last game.