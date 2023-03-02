Western Australia vs Tasmania Match Prediction WEA 70 % Chance of Winning TAS 30 % Bet Now! Western Australia and Tasmania are going to face each other in Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season group stage match on Thursday 2nd March 2023 from 8:00 am IST at the very famous W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth, Australia. It is going to be a four-day test match between both of these teams in the domestic league of Australia. This is going to be the ninth match for both of these teams in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season of the league. Western Australia has been just phenomenal this season of the Sheffield Shield. They have played like true champions and have just looked a notch above the rest of the teams. They have a very good chance of lifting the trophy this season. Out of the eight matches played, Western Australia has won five, drawn two, and lost just one match. They have forty-two points to their name in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy and are on the top of the points table. They will start as favourites in the upcoming match against the Tasmania team. Tasmania, on the other hand, has not been at its best but still is in a decent position in the league. The Tasmanian players have shown grit and compassion whenever needed. Out of the eight matches played by them this Sheffield Shield season, the Tasmanian cricket team has won two, lost three, and drawn three. They have twenty-four points to their name which is not so bad and are in the third position on the points table. They currently share the points and the position with the South Australian team. They will be starting as the underdogs in the upcoming match against the Western Australia side.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

We would like to favour Western Australia to win this match as the team is in really good form and have momentum with them. The batters are capable of scoring big runs as well as the bowlers are capable of dismissing any batter. Western Australia’s team is riding high on confidence this season. We predict Western Australia to win this match against Tasmania with a 70/30 chance of winning.

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Western Australia vs Tasmania Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Western Australia bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 320-340 runs on the board.

Tasmania has a good batting lineup of experienced and international players and they are in top form. If Tasmania bats first, the first innings score would be between 260-280 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Western Australia to win the match.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth is a ground that favours the bowling team more especially on the first two days of the match. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bowl first. They would want to take some early wickets and put their opponent under pressure.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a little extra in this already bowlers-heavy ground and conditions. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Western Australia Player List

Western Australia Squad – Sam Fanning, D Arcy Short, T Wyllie, Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman (c, wk), Cameron Bancroft, Joshua Phillippe, Josh Inglis, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey R, Jhye Richardson, David Moody, Charles Stobo.

Western Australia Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman (c, wk) Batter T Wyllie Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Corey R Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia is coming from a big win by 383 runs to South Australia against Tasmania only and that too on their home ground.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Squad – Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tim Paine.

Tasmania Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Tim Ward Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Batter Ben McDermott Batter Jordan Silk (c) Batter Jake Doran (wk) Batter Beau Webster Batter Jarrod Freeman Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania lost the previous match by a huge margin to Western Australia and would now look to settle the score in this match.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Western Australia winning the match are 1.36 whereas the odds in favour of Tasmania winning are 2.99. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Batters

Cameron Bancroft, who is a capped Australian test player, has been the best batter for them in this Sheffield Shield season. He has scored a total of 767 runs in just 14 innings and has an average of 63.92. He will be a headache for the Tasmanian bowlers as he was in the previous match against the same team.

Top Batter Bets for Cameron Bancroft - 4.23

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 456 runs in 8 matches that he and his team have played in this 2022-23 season of the tournament. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.

Top Batter Bets for Tim Ward - 5.65

Western Australia vs Tasmania Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Kelly has been the pick of the bowlers as he has bowled sensationally. He is among the top-5 wicket-takers in this season of the Sheffield Shield trophy. He has taken 27 wickets in just 6 matches and is one of the reasons Western Australia is topping the points table as of now.

Top Bowler Bets for Matthew Kelly - 4.34

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Jackson Bird has been the pick of the pack and has taken 27 wickets in just 7 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Jackson Bird should make the stumps fly off the batters of the Western Australia team and especially their opener and the man in form, Cameron Bancroft.

Top Bowler Bets for Jackson Bird - 6