WEA (Western Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction WEA 63 % Chance of Winning TAS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and Tasmania will be going against each other in the finals of Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The showdown will be hosted at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth from March 21. The game will begin at 8:00 AM.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

Western Australia topped the points table with five wins, two losses and three draws in their campaign. They have 47.93 points in the points table. They are coming from two consecutive wins and will be high on confidence in the tournament. The team climbed the points table from a lower position and made their way to the finals.

Tasmania have dominated in the competition. They have only lost two games whereas the majority of the matches ended up in their favour (5). They lost their last game against South Australia and dropped to the second position of the points table. The team will be looking to reclaim the glory and win the finals.

Western Australia chance of winning - 63%

Tasmania chance of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Western Australia to score over 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 227 runs before one of them got dismissed in the first innings against Tasmania. This season, the pair scored 4 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. The duo mustered 13, 227, 43, 35, 32, 11, 107, 4, 0 and 44 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. The duo posted 44 runs for their opening partnership in their last outing against Victoria. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 38.7 and 48.62 respectively, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania’s opening partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Runs after 5 overs Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Runs after 5 overs Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The side batting first would be happy to score more than 280 runs on this surface as it will be difficult to chase. WACA Perth is a lively pitch, the ball tends to move around a bit, and the bowlers can extract good pace off the surface. Batsmen also find plenty of scoring opportunities as the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and the outfield is pretty fast. There isn’t much on this surface for the spinners. The conditions would be helpful for the fast bowlers early on in the morning as the ball will move around a bit. The side winning the toss here would like to take full advantage of the conditions by picking early wickets and delivering heavy blows to the opposition.

Weather Report

Although there is no chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Cameron Gannon Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Liam Haskett Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia are coming from a win against Victoria in their last outing. They were great in the batting unit but their bowling was the reason why they won the game.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Tim Ward Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Charlie Wakim Batter Kieran Elliott Bowler Bradley Hope All-rounder Iain Carlisle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jarrod Freeman Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. However, the team is coming from a defeat against South Australia. They will be looking to make amends and make a strong return in the finals.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Western Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Western Australia went against Victoria in the previous fixture. Western Australia batted first and registered 244 runs in the 1st innings. VIC replied with 144 runs in the initial innings. Western Australia raised another 168 runs in the game. The target was too overwhelming as Victoria bundled out for 130 runs, giving away the victory to Western Australia by 138 runs. Cameron Bancroft scored 16 & 58 runs in the game. Cameron Gannon and Liam Haskett picked 6 wickets each.

Tasmania clashed against South Australia in the previous game and lost the game by 134 runs. Tasmania were shocked in the previous game as they kept losing early wickets in the game. South Australia scored 271 & 175 runs in the two innings. However, Tasmania lacked majorly in their batting performance and could only score 123 & 189 runs respectively in the two innings. Iain Carlisle and Beau Webster picked 6 wickets each in the game. Jake Doran scored 52 & 34 runs in the game. Beau Webster also chipped in 68 runs in the 2nd innings.

Western Australia vs Tasmania First class Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 778 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.62. He has scored three centuries and four fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 16 & 58 runs in his last outing.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is a tremendous batter from Tasmania. He has scored 914 runs in 17 innings. He averages 57.48 in the competition. He scored 6 & 68 runs in the last game and is expected to score high in the upcoming fixture.

Western Australia vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris is a phenomenal bowler from Western Australia. He has picked 37 wickets in 13 innings for the team. He possesses an economy rate of 2.48 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the last game.

Iain Carlisle to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Iain Carlisle has been tremendous since he entered the competition. He has already picked 14 wickets in 6 innings. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will enter as the best bowling pick.