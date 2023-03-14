Western Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction WEA 70 % Chance of Winning VIC 30 % Bet Now! Western Australia the first finalists of the Sheffield Shield Series will cross swords with Victoria in the 30th game of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season group stage match on Tuesday 14th March 2023 from 8:00 am IST at the very famous W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth, Australia. It is going to be the only chance for Victoria to qualify for the finals as they are just 1 point behind from the 2nd placed team in the series. This is going to be the last league match for both teams in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season. Western Australia has the most number of wins this season of the Sheffield Shield Series. They have played against every team and lost just once against South Australia on 10th February. They might not want Victoria in the finals against them as Victoria is a tough team to win against. Out of the 9 matches played, Western Australia has won six, drawn two, and lost just one game. They have 50 points in their bank in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 series and are on the top spot of the points table. They will aim to eliminate Victoria from the tournament in the upcoming fixture against them. Victoria, on the other hand, has been playing the best cricket since 1st December 2022. The Victorian team is the only team in the Sheffield Shield to register 4 consecutive wins in the series. Out of the 9 matches played by them this Sheffield Shield series, the Victorian cricket team has won 4, lost 2, and drawn 3. They have 38 points to their name which is not so bad yet not so good to qualify for the finals and are in the 3rd position on the points table. They are currently just 1 point behind Queensland and a win against Western Australia can increase their chances of getting into the finals.

Western Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

We would like to go with Western Australia to be the winners in this match as the team is already in the finals and also has won 2 of their previous games. The openers are the batsmen in the tournament and bowlers have the capability of defending low scores. Western Australia’s team should not think the upcoming game an easy one as Victoria is also coming from 4 back-to-back wins in the series. However, we favour Western Australia to win this gaem against Victoria with a 60/40 chance of winning.

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Western Australia vs Victoria Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Western Australia bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 350-365 runs on the board.

Victoria too has a great batting lineup of experienced and international players and they are in good form. If Victoria bats first, the first innings score would be between 305-315 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Western Australia to win the match.

Western Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth is a ground that favours the bowling team more especially on the first two days of the match. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bowl first. They would want to take some early wickets and put their opponent under pressure.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a little extra in this already bowlers-heavy ground and conditions. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Western Australia Player List

Western Australia Squad – D Arcy Short, T Wyllie, Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman (c, wk), Cameron Bancroft, Joshua Phillippe, Josh Inglis, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey R, Jhye Richardson, David Moody, Charles Stobo, Sam Fanning.

Western Australia Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman (c, wk) Batter T Wyllie Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Corey R Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia is coming from a big win by 9 wickets against Tasmania and that too on their home ground.

Victoria Player List

Victoria Squad – James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett.

Victoria Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Dean Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jacob Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Fergus O Neil All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Jon Holland Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria won the previous match by a huge margin to New South Wales and would now look to settle the score in this match.

Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Western Australia winning the match are 1.36 whereas the odds in favour of Victoria winning are 2.45. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Batters

Cameron Bancroft, who is a capped Australian test player, has been the best batter for them in this Sheffield Shield season. He has scored a total of 825 runs in just 16 innings and has an average of 63.46. He will be a headache for the Victorian bowlers as he was in the previous match against the same team.

Top Batter Bets for Cameron Bancroft - 4.23

Matthew Short has been Victoria’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the 8th-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 479 runs in 8 matches that he and his team have played in this 2022-23 season of the tournament. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.

Top Batter Bets for Matthew Short - 5.65

Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Kelly has been the pick of the bowlers as he has bowled sensationally. He is among the top-5 wicket-takers in this season of the Sheffield Shield trophy. He has taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and is one of the reasons Western Australia is topping the points table as of now.

Top Bowler Bets for Matthew Kelly - 4.34

Victoria’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Will Sutherland has been the pick of the pack and has taken 33 wickets in just 8 matches. If Victoria is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Will Sutherland should make the stumps fly off the batters of the Western Australia team and especially their opener and the man in form, Cameron Bancroft.

Top Bowler Bets for Will Sutherland - 6