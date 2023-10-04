WEA (Western Australia) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction WEA 79 % Chance of Winning VIC 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and Victoria will meet in the 3rd game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played on October 4 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth and will commence from 8:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Western Australia has claimed the title 17 times, including the last two championships, with a remarkable campaign last season, finishing atop the table with six wins and two losses, securing 51.6 points, nearly 5 points ahead of the runner-up. They are eager to continue their successful run, beginning with their upcoming match against Victoria.

Victoria, the second-most successful team after New South Wales, has been the runner-up in the past two seasons. They won five games and lost two out of their ten fixtures, ultimately finishing second in the table with 46.71 points. Their slow start was offset by victories in the final matches, propelling them to the second spot.

Western Australia boasts a formidable lineup with notable players and the confidence of consecutive titles. They are the favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to emerge victorious.

Western Australia chance of winning -79%

Victoria chance of winning -21%

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Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Tips

Western Australia's hopes for a strong season rest on the capable shoulders of Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, and Sam Whiteman, who excelled in the previous campaign and are expected to lead the batting lineup once again. Spearheading the pace attack for Western Australia will be Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, and the promising newcomer, Liam Haskett.

Victoria enters the season with pride in their previous year's performance, although the sting of their finals loss lingers. Eager to make amends, they boast a formidable squad. Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, and Matt Short will be the linchpins of their batting. Victoria's strength lies in their bowling department, further fortified by the addition of experienced campaigner Peter Siddle. The likes of Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, and Fergus O'Neill aim to maintain their excellent form from the previous season, contributing to Victoria's quest for redemption and a successful campaign ahead.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia to Win 1.27 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia to Win 1.3 Bet on Melbet Western Australia to Win 1.3 Bet on 1xbet

Western Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction

Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The past games at the venue have favoured the team batting first here. Hence, opting to bat first will be the optimal choice here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 21°C - 11°C range.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batsman D'arcy Short Batsman Ashton Turner (c) Batsman Matt Kelly Bowler Sam Whiteman Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batsman Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batsman Cameron Gannon Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have a very strong and efficient batting and bowling line-up.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Batter Sam Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They also have a balanced batting order.

Western Australia vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

Western Australia to score higher before their first dismissal

Western Australia had a stellar batting performance last season. That was one of the big reasons for them to win the title. Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman opened for the team in the competition. In their last two outings against Victoria, the pair scored 31 & 42 runs before their first dismissal. The duo is comfortable batting against the team and shall reciprocate a similar performance.

Western Australia vs Victoria First class WACA Ground, Perth Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3 Bet Now!

Western Australia vs Victoria Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer in the last season of the competition. He smashed 945 runs in 20 innings at an average of 59.06, laced with 4 centuries and a fifty.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb secured the most runs for the team. He amassed 634 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.44. He hammered 52 runs in the last innings he played against Western Australia.

Western Australia vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Matt Kelly to be Western Australia’ Best Bowler

Matthew Kelly picked the most wickets for the team in the previous season. He took 35 wickets, poised with an incredible economy rate of 2.17. He picked 6 wickets in his last game against Victoria.

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. He was the only impactful bowler against Western Australia in the team's last meeting with them where he took 5 scalps.