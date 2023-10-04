WEA (Western Australia) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction
WEA
79%
Chance of Winning
VIC
21%
First class
WACA Ground
Facts:
- WA leads the tally by 2-1 against VIC in their last five clashes.
- Their last clash was won by Western Australia by 9 wickets.
Western Australia vs Victoria Chances of Winning
Western Australia has claimed the title 17 times, including the last two championships, with a remarkable campaign last season, finishing atop the table with six wins and two losses, securing 51.6 points, nearly 5 points ahead of the runner-up. They are eager to continue their successful run, beginning with their upcoming match against Victoria.
Victoria, the second-most successful team after New South Wales, has been the runner-up in the past two seasons. They won five games and lost two out of their ten fixtures, ultimately finishing second in the table with 46.71 points. Their slow start was offset by victories in the final matches, propelling them to the second spot.
Western Australia boasts a formidable lineup with notable players and the confidence of consecutive titles. They are the favourites for the upcoming game and are expected to emerge victorious.
Western Australia chance of winning -79%
Victoria chance of winning -21%
Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Tips
Western Australia's hopes for a strong season rest on the capable shoulders of Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, and Sam Whiteman, who excelled in the previous campaign and are expected to lead the batting lineup once again. Spearheading the pace attack for Western Australia will be Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, and the promising newcomer, Liam Haskett.
Victoria enters the season with pride in their previous year's performance, although the sting of their finals loss lingers. Eager to make amends, they boast a formidable squad. Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, and Matt Short will be the linchpins of their batting. Victoria's strength lies in their bowling department, further fortified by the addition of experienced campaigner Peter Siddle. The likes of Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, and Fergus O'Neill aim to maintain their excellent form from the previous season, contributing to Victoria's quest for redemption and a successful campaign ahead.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia to Win
Western Australia to Win
Western Australia to Win
Western Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction
Both teams seem to be quite strong while batting and will want to take advantage of the conditions and pile up the runs. The past games at the venue have favoured the team batting first here. Hence, opting to bat first will be the optimal choice here.
Weather Report
The weather forecast is perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 21°C - 11°C range.
Western Australia Player List
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batsman
|
D'arcy Short
|
Batsman
|
Ashton Turner (c)
|
Batsman
|
Matt Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Sam Whiteman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batsman
|
Andrew Tye
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batsman
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
|
Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
|
Lance Morris
|
Bowler
Western Australia Recent Form
Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have a very strong and efficient batting and bowling line-up.
Victoria Player List
Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren
Victoria Predicted XI
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Batter
|
Sam Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
Victoria Recent Form
Victoria were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They also have a balanced batting order.
Western Australia vs Victoria Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Victoria - 1
Western Australia - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 2
Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
Western Australia to score higher before their first dismissal
Western Australia had a stellar batting performance last season. That was one of the big reasons for them to win the title. Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman opened for the team in the competition. In their last two outings against Victoria, the pair scored 31 & 42 runs before their first dismissal. The duo is comfortable batting against the team and shall reciprocate a similar performance.
Western Australia vs Victoria
First class
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia vs Victoria Best Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ Best Batter
Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer in the last season of the competition. He smashed 945 runs in 20 innings at an average of 59.06, laced with 4 centuries and a fifty.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter
Peter Handscomb secured the most runs for the team. He amassed 634 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.44. He hammered 52 runs in the last innings he played against Western Australia.
Western Australia vs Victoria Best Bowlers
Matt Kelly to be Western Australia’ Best Bowler
Matthew Kelly picked the most wickets for the team in the previous season. He took 35 wickets, poised with an incredible economy rate of 2.17. He picked 6 wickets in his last game against Victoria.
Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler
Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. He was the only impactful bowler against Western Australia in the team's last meeting with them where he took 5 scalps.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
In their last meeting, Victoria scored 195 & 210 runs in both the innings. Ashley Chandrasinghe (46* & 8), Will Sutherland (1 & 83) and Peter Handscomb (11 & 52) managed to surmount to a decent individual score whereas the rest of the squad went out pretty cheaply in the game. Joel Paris and Matthew Kelly picked 5 & 6 wickets respectively in the game to choke the Victoria’s batting line-up. This significantly helped Western Australia to win the game who scored 315 and 93/1 in the two innings and managed to win the game by 9 wickets. Ashton Turner scored 128 runs in the first innings whereas Teague Wyllie finished WA’s innings with an unbeaten innings of 43 runs. Will Sutherland was efficient for Victoria in the bowling department as well to have picked 5 wickets despite the loss. However, the remaining Victoria bowlers could not make much of an impact.
Western Australia's squad, as defending champions, remains largely intact, with the significant exception of the retirement of legend Shaun Marsh, leaving a void. Nonetheless, the team management has made astute squad selections. Western Australia boasts prominent figures who will bear the weight of high expectations. This season, their bowling department appears particularly formidable, bolstered by impressive newcomers and experienced veterans. With such a strong lineup, they aim to achieve a remarkable hat-trick of titles. The series opener promises to be a riveting rematch of last year's final, and Western Australia is determined to start on a winning note. Despite Marsh's absence, their collective strength and strategic squad decisions position them as serious contenders for yet another championship victory.
Western Australia to win @ 1.27 (PARIMATCH)
Victoria to win @ 3.55 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch