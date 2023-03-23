Western Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction WEA 30 % Chance of Winning VIC 70 % Bet Now! Finally the wait is over for all the Sheffield Shield fans as it will be the final game of the series between the top two teams of the tournament Western Australia and Victoria who topped the points table with 51 and 47 points respectively. Both these teams played 10 matches each in the tournament. Western Australia ended the league stage in the top spot and won 6 games in the series. Victoria was in the 2nd position with 47 points and 5 wins in the tournament. Western Australia had the most number of wins this series of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23. They have played against every team twice and lost just 2 times against South Australia and their final opponent Victoria on 14th March. They might have eliminated Victoria from the series if they would have won their previous game against them. Out of the 10 matches played, Western Australia has won six, drawn two, and lost 2 games. Victoria broke their winning streak of 2 consecutive games in the last encounter and Western Australia would not want the same in the finals as well. It will be the ultimate battle between both teams to lift the Sheffield Shield trophy on 27th March 2023. Victoria, on the other hand, is now the number 1 contender to win the Sheffield Shield Series as they have had the best time in the tournament in their last 5 games. Out of the last 5 matches played by them this Sheffield Shield series, the Victorian cricket team has won all the games including against Western Australia. They had 47 points to their name which got them to the 2nd spot in the points table and secured their place in the finals of the series. They are currently just a win away from their 6th back-to-back win and lifting the trophy.

Western Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

We would like to go with Victoria to be the champions in the final match as the team has the winning momentum in the last 5 matches. They have their top batsmen in every order of the line-up and bowlers who have been outstanding past 5 games of the tournament. Victorian panels should not go easy on Western Australia as they were the table toppers in the series. Moreover, we favour Victoria to win this fixture against Western Australia with a 65/35 chance of winning.

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Western Australia vs Victoria Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Victoria bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 345-366 runs on the board.

Western Australia also has game-changing players in their panel who can turn the fate of the game anytime with their bat. If Western Australia bats first, the first innings score would be between 316-330 runs.

Final Prediction for the fixture – Victoria to win the game on 27th March 2023.

Western Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth is a ground that favours the bowling team more especially on the first two days of the match. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bowl first. They would want to take some early wickets and put their opponent under pressure.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a little extra in this already bowlers-heavy ground and conditions. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Western Australia Player List

Western Australia Squad – T Wyllie, Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman (c, wk), Cameron Bancroft, Joshua Phillippe, Josh Inglis, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey R, Jhye Richardson, David Moody, Charles Stobo, Sam Fanning, D Arcy Short.

Western Australia Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Whiteman (c, wk) Batter T Wyllie Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Corey R Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia is coming from a big loss by 7 wickets against Victoria and that too on their home ground and would want to not lose another game against them which might cost them the final game.

Victoria Player List

Victoria Squad – Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley.

Victoria Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Dean Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jacob Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Fergus O Neil All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Jon Holland Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria won the previous match by a huge margin to Western Australia and would now look to settle the score in this match.

Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Western Australia winning the match are 2.36 whereas the odds in favour of Victoria winning are 1.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Batters

Hilton Cartwright, who is a capped Australian test player, has been the second best batter for them in this Sheffield Shield season. He has scored a total of 629 runs in just 10 innings and has an average of 41.93. He will be a headache for the Victorian bowlers as he was in the previous match against the same team.

Top Batter Bets for Hilton Cartwright - 4.23

Matthew Short has been Victoria’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the 8th-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 584 runs in 9 matches that he and his team have played in this 2022-23 season of the tournament. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.

Top Batter Bets for Matthew Short - 5.65

Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Kelly has been the pick of the bowlers as he has bowled sensationally. He is among the top-6 wicket-takers in this season of the Sheffield Shield trophy. He has taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and is one of the reasons Western Australia is topping the points table as of now.

Top Bowler Bets for Matthew Kelly - 4.34

Victoria’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Will Sutherland has been the pick of the pack and has taken 36 wickets in just 9 matches. If Victoria is to win this match and crush Western Australia in the finals, Will Sutherland should make the stumps fly off the batters of the Western Australia team and especially their opener and the man in form, Cameron Bancroft.

Top Bowler Bets for Will Sutherland - 6