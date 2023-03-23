Western Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction
WEA
30%
Chance of Winning
VIC
70%
Australia
W.A.C.A. Ground
Western Australia had the most number of wins this series of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23. They have played against every team twice and lost just 2 times against South Australia and their final opponent Victoria on 14th March. They might have eliminated Victoria from the series if they would have won their previous game against them. Out of the 10 matches played, Western Australia has won six, drawn two, and lost 2 games. Victoria broke their winning streak of 2 consecutive games in the last encounter and Western Australia would not want the same in the finals as well. It will be the ultimate battle between both teams to lift the Sheffield Shield trophy on 27th March 2023.
Victoria, on the other hand, is now the number 1 contender to win the Sheffield Shield Series as they have had the best time in the tournament in their last 5 games. Out of the last 5 matches played by them this Sheffield Shield series, the Victorian cricket team has won all the games including against Western Australia. They had 47 points to their name which got them to the 2nd spot in the points table and secured their place in the finals of the series. They are currently just a win away from their 6th back-to-back win and lifting the trophy.
Facts
- The surface at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth has an intriguing track as it always gives a result and no match over here has ended with a draw. The track here is fully green and fast bowlers enjoy a lot of bowling at this track. It is the home ground for the Western Australia team which has lost just one game on this venue in the entire Sheffield Shield Series.
- Hilton Cartwright, who is the second-highest run-getter of the series, can be dangerous for Victoria's victory in the Final game of the tournament. He has scored a total of 629 runs in just 10 matches and has an average of 41.93. He will be a troublemaker for the Victorian bowlers as he scored a hundred in the previous outing against the same team.
- Matthew Kelly is the top bowler in Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield series. He is among the top-6 best wicket-takers in this tournament for the Sheffield Shield trophy in 2022-23. He has taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and can be one of the reasons Western Australia can win the finals.
- Matthew Short was Victoria’s best batsman in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 last game against Western Australia and is the 6th-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has been in exceptional form and has scored 584 runs in 9 matches that he has played in this 2022-23 season of the series. Matthew will be the batsman to watch out for in this next game against Western Australia.
- Victoria’s Will Sutherland has been the top choice for his team to take wickets in the game. If Victoria wants to conquer Western Australia in the finals as they did in their last outing they would need their top bowler Will Sutherland to take as many wickets as he can.
Western Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning
We would like to go with Victoria to be the champions in the final match as the team has the winning momentum in the last 5 matches. They have their top batsmen in every order of the line-up and bowlers who have been outstanding past 5 games of the tournament. Victorian panels should not go easy on Western Australia as they were the table toppers in the series. Moreover, we favour Victoria to win this fixture against Western Australia with a 65/35 chance of winning.
Western Australia vs Victoria Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Victoria bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 345-366 runs on the board.
- Western Australia also has game-changing players in their panel who can turn the fate of the game anytime with their bat. If Western Australia bats first, the first innings score would be between 316-330 runs.
- Final Prediction for the fixture – Victoria to win the game on 27th March 2023.
Western Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at the W.A.C.A Stadium in Perth is a ground that favours the bowling team more especially on the first two days of the match. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bowl first. They would want to take some early wickets and put their opponent under pressure.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a little extra in this already bowlers-heavy ground and conditions. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.
Western Australia Player List
Western Australia Squad – T Wyllie, Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman (c, wk), Cameron Bancroft, Joshua Phillippe, Josh Inglis, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey R, Jhye Richardson, David Moody, Charles Stobo, Sam Fanning, D Arcy Short.
Western Australia Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sam Whiteman (c, wk)
|
Batter
|
T Wyllie
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Hardie
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Paris
|
Bowler
|
Charles Stobo
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Corey R
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia is coming from a big loss by 7 wickets against Victoria and that too on their home ground and would want to not lose another game against them which might cost them the final game.
Victoria Player List
Victoria Squad – Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley.
Victoria Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Travis Dean
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Jacob Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Sam Harper
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Ashley Chandrasinghe
|
Batter
|
Fergus O Neil
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Jon Holland
|
Bowler
|
Ruwantha Kellepotha
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria won the previous match by a huge margin to Western Australia and would now look to settle the score in this match.
Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Western Australia winning the match are 2.36 whereas the odds in favour of Victoria winning are 1.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Batters
Hilton Cartwright, who is a capped Australian test player, has been the second best batter for them in this Sheffield Shield season. He has scored a total of 629 runs in just 10 innings and has an average of 41.93. He will be a headache for the Victorian bowlers as he was in the previous match against the same team.
- Top Batter Bets for Hilton Cartwright - 4.23
Matthew Short has been Victoria’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the 8th-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 584 runs in 9 matches that he and his team have played in this 2022-23 season of the tournament. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Western Australia.
- Top Batter Bets for Matthew Short - 5.65
Western Australia vs Victoria Top Team Bowlers
Matthew Kelly has been the pick of the bowlers as he has bowled sensationally. He is among the top-6 wicket-takers in this season of the Sheffield Shield trophy. He has taken 29 wickets in just 7 matches and is one of the reasons Western Australia is topping the points table as of now.
- Top Bowler Bets for Matthew Kelly - 4.34
Victoria’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Will Sutherland has been the pick of the pack and has taken 36 wickets in just 9 matches. If Victoria is to win this match and crush Western Australia in the finals, Will Sutherland should make the stumps fly off the batters of the Western Australia team and especially their opener and the man in form, Cameron Bancroft.
- Top Bowler Bets for Will Sutherland - 6
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Victoria
Victoria is coming from a win by 7 wickets to Western Australia in their home ground, Perth. Western Australia hasn't won a single game against Victoria in the series and now would look to dominate them to raise the trophy high from their hands after winning the finals on 27th March 2023.Bet Now!