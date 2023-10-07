SA (South Africa) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
SA
70%
Chance of Winning
SRI
30%
Odi
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa have dominated Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup having won four of the six head to head games in the tournament.
- With 819 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the top run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2023. Only Shubman Gill and Asif Khan have scored more in ODI Cricket in 2023.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
There is a fine line between bad luck and bad decision making, South Africa has managed to cross the path in pretty much every ODI World Cup thus far. No one can deny the fact they are one of the power houses in the tournament, a bit of good fortune which is long overdue in this tournament can see them upset the odds and go all the way.
This isn’t the best Sri Lanka side that we have seen in the World Cup. Injury to Wanindu Hasaranga makes things even worse for Sri Lanka in this tournament. Considering the fact the World Cup is being played in familiar conditions, among all the minnows Sri Lanka are the likeliest team to cause an upset. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa’s chances of winning - 70%
- Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 30%
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Sri Lanka has struggled to do well in powerplay. In the last five games, Sri Lanka has scored 31, 57, 39, 51 and 34 averaging 42.4 runs in the first 10 overs. On the other hand, South Africa has managed to score 34, 44, 64, 84 and 25 averaging 50.2 runs. What makes us believe in this betting tip is the fact Sri Lanka has conceded 51.4 runs in powerplay and in three of the last five games have been outplayed in powerplay. We reckon South Africa would outscore Sri Lanka in powerplay.
Considering the fact South Africa has been more dominant in powerplay, its seems logical to say that South Africa openers have been more dominant than Sri Lanka openers in ODI cricket this year. In the last five games, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 3, 64, 146, 81 and 19 averaging 62.4. On other hand, Sri Lanka has managed an opening stand of 1, 20, 7, 34 and 63 averaging 25 runs. In the last three of the four games Sri Lanka have conceded more runs which makes us believe South Africa will have a better opening stand than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Wickets taken in the match Over 15.5 runs
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the win percentage for teams batting first or second are pretty identical at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But since it is a day and night match, dew can have an impact in the second innings. Hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
All-rounder
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have had a solid run in 2023, in 12 games thus far South Africa have a winning record of 8-4. They played a five game series against Australia prior to the World Cup, South Africa beat Australia 3-2 after losing the first two games in the bilateral series.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Bowler
|
Dunith Wellalage
|
All-rounder
|
Dushan Hemantha
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Even though Sri Lanka’s no. do look decent in 2023 but that's mainly due to the fact they played in the qualifiers. In 2023 they were swept 3-0 and 2-0 against India and New Zealand and were knocked out of the Asia Cup in the second round which makes things very tricky in this tournament.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
South Africa has edged Sri Lanka in ODI format 45-33. In the ODI World Cup, South Africa has dominated the proceedings as they have lost only once in six matches.
Head to Head:
South Africa Win: 45
Sri Lanka win: 33
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
South Africa to score more sixes than Sri Lanka
On paper this seems like a foregone conclusion, South Africa has much more fire power in the locker than Srilanka which they have showcased in the five match bilateral series against Australia. In the last five matches, South Africa has bagged 14, 20, 7, 12 and 2 averaging 11 sixes a game and have conceded just 7.2 sixes in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last five games South Africa has managed to bag more sixes than their opponent. Sri Lanka hasn’t been renowned to be aggressive scorers, in the last five games, Sri Lanka has managed to score 0, 2, 1, 3 and 6 averaging 2.4 sixes a game which is much lower than South Africa. In four of the five games Sri Lanka have conceded more sixes than they have scored which makes us believe South Africa would score more sixes than Sri Lanka and you should take a punt on this very lucrative betting tip in order to get some quick returns.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
Odi
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter
India has been a good hunting ground for Quinton de Kock as his career average shoots up to 47.12 in India which includes two centuries in eight games. In the last five games De Kock has managed to get great starts scoring 27, 45, 82, 45 and 11. We believe it's just a matter of time before he converts his starts to a big score which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Kusal Mendis heads into this tournament as one of the in-form batsman for Sri Lanka scoring three half centuries in the last five games. Mendis has managed to score 17, 91, 15, 50 and 92 averaging 53 runs prior to the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers
Tabraiz Shamsi to be South Africa’s top bowler
Spinners would play a key role in this tournament and Tabraiz Shamsi would be the star of the show for South Africa this term. In the last five games, Shamsi has managed to grab 12 wickets which makes him the most potent weapon for South Africa in the World Cup and is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has been phenomenal in 2023, in 15 matches, Theekshana has taken 31 wickets with an average of 17.45 which is pretty impressive. In the last five games, Theekshana has managed to grab seven wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- South Africa to win @ 1.42 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka to win @ 2.84 (PariMatch)
Parimatch