SA (South Africa) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning SRI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.458 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 07 at 2:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

There is a fine line between bad luck and bad decision making, South Africa has managed to cross the path in pretty much every ODI World Cup thus far. No one can deny the fact they are one of the power houses in the tournament, a bit of good fortune which is long overdue in this tournament can see them upset the odds and go all the way.

This isn’t the best Sri Lanka side that we have seen in the World Cup. Injury to Wanindu Hasaranga makes things even worse for Sri Lanka in this tournament. Considering the fact the World Cup is being played in familiar conditions, among all the minnows Sri Lanka are the likeliest team to cause an upset. As per our calculations, South Africa are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa’s chances of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 30%

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South Africa vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sri Lanka has struggled to do well in powerplay. In the last five games, Sri Lanka has scored 31, 57, 39, 51 and 34 averaging 42.4 runs in the first 10 overs. On the other hand, South Africa has managed to score 34, 44, 64, 84 and 25 averaging 50.2 runs. What makes us believe in this betting tip is the fact Sri Lanka has conceded 51.4 runs in powerplay and in three of the last five games have been outplayed in powerplay. We reckon South Africa would outscore Sri Lanka in powerplay.

Considering the fact South Africa has been more dominant in powerplay, its seems logical to say that South Africa openers have been more dominant than Sri Lanka openers in ODI cricket this year. In the last five games, South Africa has managed an opening stand of 3, 64, 146, 81 and 19 averaging 62.4. On other hand, Sri Lanka has managed an opening stand of 1, 20, 7, 34 and 63 averaging 25 runs. In the last three of the four games Sri Lanka have conceded more runs which makes us believe South Africa will have a better opening stand than Sri Lanka in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets taken in the match Over 15.5 runs 1.74 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the win percentage for teams batting first or second are pretty identical at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. But since it is a day and night match, dew can have an impact in the second innings. Hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have had a solid run in 2023, in 12 games thus far South Africa have a winning record of 8-4. They played a five game series against Australia prior to the World Cup, South Africa beat Australia 3-2 after losing the first two games in the bilateral series.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka Bowler Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Dushan Hemantha Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Even though Sri Lanka’s no. do look decent in 2023 but that's mainly due to the fact they played in the qualifiers. In 2023 they were swept 3-0 and 2-0 against India and New Zealand and were knocked out of the Asia Cup in the second round which makes things very tricky in this tournament.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

South Africa has edged Sri Lanka in ODI format 45-33. In the ODI World Cup, South Africa has dominated the proceedings as they have lost only once in six matches.

Head to Head:

South Africa Win: 45

Sri Lanka win: 33

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

South Africa to score more sixes than Sri Lanka

On paper this seems like a foregone conclusion, South Africa has much more fire power in the locker than Srilanka which they have showcased in the five match bilateral series against Australia. In the last five matches, South Africa has bagged 14, 20, 7, 12 and 2 averaging 11 sixes a game and have conceded just 7.2 sixes in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in each of the last five games South Africa has managed to bag more sixes than their opponent. Sri Lanka hasn’t been renowned to be aggressive scorers, in the last five games, Sri Lanka has managed to score 0, 2, 1, 3 and 6 averaging 2.4 sixes a game which is much lower than South Africa. In four of the five games Sri Lanka have conceded more sixes than they have scored which makes us believe South Africa would score more sixes than Sri Lanka and you should take a punt on this very lucrative betting tip in order to get some quick returns.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Odi Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.894 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s top batter

India has been a good hunting ground for Quinton de Kock as his career average shoots up to 47.12 in India which includes two centuries in eight games. In the last five games De Kock has managed to get great starts scoring 27, 45, 82, 45 and 11. We believe it's just a matter of time before he converts his starts to a big score which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Kusal Mendis heads into this tournament as one of the in-form batsman for Sri Lanka scoring three half centuries in the last five games. Mendis has managed to score 17, 91, 15, 50 and 92 averaging 53 runs prior to the World Cup which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be South Africa’s top bowler

Spinners would play a key role in this tournament and Tabraiz Shamsi would be the star of the show for South Africa this term. In the last five games, Shamsi has managed to grab 12 wickets which makes him the most potent weapon for South Africa in the World Cup and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has been phenomenal in 2023, in 15 matches, Theekshana has taken 31 wickets with an average of 17.45 which is pretty impressive. In the last five games, Theekshana has managed to grab seven wickets which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.