SRI (Sri Lanka U19) vs AFG (Afghanistan U19) Match Prediction
SRI
67%
Chance of Winning
AFG
33%
Youth teams
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Vihas Thewmika has bagged seven wickets in the last three ODI matches.
- Sri Lanka has conceded a bigger opening partnership in five of the last six matches.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost four of the last five matches. Sri Lanka U19 were impressive in the opening game against Nepal U19 as after posting a score of 233 in the first innings, they bowlers dominated the game as Sri Lanka U19 won the match by 55 runs.
Much like their opponents, Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they head into this game after six defeats in the last seven matches. In the last match they were outplayed by Bangladesh U19 who won the game by 45 runs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka U19 ’ chances of winning - 67%
- Afghanistan U19’ chances of winning - 33%
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. In 11 matches he has scored 319 runs with an average of 33.50. Even though Perera did not score well in the last match we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil has struggled to make a mark in the ODIs for Afghanistan u19. Even though he scored 34 in the last game, we believe Maroofkhil would struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Player List
Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Yenula Dewthusa, Ramiru Perera, Geethika De Silva, Tanuja Rajapakse
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pulindu Perera
|
Batter
|
Dulnith Sigera
|
Batter
|
Vimath Dinsara
|
Batter
|
Kavija Gamage
|
All-rounder
|
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lakvin Abeysinghe
|
Batter
|
Viran Chamuditha
|
All-rounder
|
Vihas Thewmika
|
All-rounder
|
Praveen Maneesha
|
Bowler
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Newton Ranjith Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mathulan Kugathas
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year as they have lost five of the last six matches which includes back to back defeats against England U19.
Afghanistan U19 News & Player List
Afghanistan U19 Player List
Mahboob Khan (c), Uzairullah Niazai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Hamza Khan Alikhil (wk), Nazifullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, AM Ghazanfar, Ezat Barakzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran, Rohullah, Fahim Khewawal
Predicted Playing XI
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Mahboob Khan
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Batter
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Uzairullah Niazai
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Batter
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Faisal Khan Ahmadzai
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All-rounder
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Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
|
All-rounder
|
Hamza Khan Alikhil
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Wicket-keeper
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Barkat Ibrahimzai
|
Batter
|
Nazifullah Amiri
|
All-rounder
|
Khatir Stanikzai
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Aziz
|
Bowler
|
Nooristani Omarzai
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
Afghanistan U19 Team Form
Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODIs as they have five defeats in six matches heading into this tournament.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Head to Head
Afghanistan U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sri Lanka U19 7-4. Afghanistan U19 have won each of the last five matches against Sri Lanka U19.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka U19 : 4
Afghanistan U19: 7
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Betting Odds
Afghanistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka U19
Afghanistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after struggling to make a mark in the ODIs. Afghanistan U19 have lost six of the last seven matches which includes a 45 run loss in the opening game against Bangladesh U19. Even though they got outplayed in the game Afghanistan still managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Sri Lanka openers have struggled thus far as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in five of the last six matches which makes us believe Afghanistan U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Batters
Pulindu Perera to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter
Even though Pulindu Perera did not score well in the last game we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Sri Lanka U19 this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to be Afghanistan U19’ top batter
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai has been brilliant for Afghanistan U19 and was sensational in the opening game against Bangladesh U19 as he scored 58 of 58 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Bowlers
Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler
Vihas Thewmika continued his brilliant form into this tournament as he bagged two wickets against Nepal U19. In the last three matches Thewmika has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan U19’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan U19 heading into this tournament. Ghazanfar ended the opening game with bowling figures of 1/25, this was his 17th wicket for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19
- Sri Lanka U19 to win - 1.50 (PariMatch)
- Afghanistan U19 to win - 2.36 (PariMatch)
Parimatch