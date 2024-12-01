SRI (Sri Lanka U19) vs AFG (Afghanistan U19) Match Prediction SRI 67 % Chance of Winning AFG 33 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka U19 take on Afghanistan U19 in the sixth game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 01 at 10:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost four of the last five matches. Sri Lanka U19 were impressive in the opening game against Nepal U19 as after posting a score of 233 in the first innings, they bowlers dominated the game as Sri Lanka U19 won the match by 55 runs.

Much like their opponents, Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODI format as they head into this game after six defeats in the last seven matches. In the last match they were outplayed by Bangladesh U19 who won the game by 45 runs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 ’ chances of winning - 67%

Afghanistan U19’ chances of winning - 33%

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Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. In 11 matches he has scored 319 runs with an average of 33.50. Even though Perera did not score well in the last match we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil has struggled to make a mark in the ODIs for Afghanistan u19. Even though he scored 34 in the last game, we believe Maroofkhil would struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Player List

Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Yenula Dewthusa, Ramiru Perera, Geethika De Silva, Tanuja Rajapakse

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Dulnith Sigera Batter Vimath Dinsara Batter Kavija Gamage All-rounder Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Lakvin Abeysinghe Batter Viran Chamuditha All-rounder Vihas Thewmika All-rounder Praveen Maneesha Bowler Newton Ranjith Kumar Bowler Mathulan Kugathas Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year as they have lost five of the last six matches which includes back to back defeats against England U19.

Afghanistan U19 News & Player List

Afghanistan U19 Player List

Mahboob Khan (c), Uzairullah Niazai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Barkat Ibrahimzai, Hamza Khan Alikhil (wk), Nazifullah Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, AM Ghazanfar, Ezat Barakzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran, Rohullah, Fahim Khewawal

Predicted Playing XI

Mahboob Khan Batter Uzairullah Niazai Batter Faisal Khan Ahmadzai All-rounder Naseer Khan Maroofkhil All-rounder Hamza Khan Alikhil Wicket-keeper Barkat Ibrahimzai Batter Nazifullah Amiri All-rounder Khatir Stanikzai All-rounder Abdul Aziz Bowler Nooristani Omarzai Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler

Afghanistan U19 Team Form

Afghanistan U19 have struggled in ODIs as they have five defeats in six matches heading into this tournament.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Head to Head

Afghanistan U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sri Lanka U19 7-4. Afghanistan U19 have won each of the last five matches against Sri Lanka U19.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka U19 : 4

Afghanistan U19: 7

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Betting Odds

Afghanistan U19 to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka U19

Afghanistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after struggling to make a mark in the ODIs. Afghanistan U19 have lost six of the last seven matches which includes a 45 run loss in the opening game against Bangladesh U19. Even though they got outplayed in the game Afghanistan still managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Sri Lanka openers have struggled thus far as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in five of the last six matches which makes us believe Afghanistan U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Batters

Pulindu Perera to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter

Even though Pulindu Perera did not score well in the last game we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Sri Lanka U19 this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to be Afghanistan U19’ top batter

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai has been brilliant for Afghanistan U19 and was sensational in the opening game against Bangladesh U19 as he scored 58 of 58 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Top Bowlers

Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler

Vihas Thewmika continued his brilliant form into this tournament as he bagged two wickets against Nepal U19. In the last three matches Thewmika has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan U19’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Afghanistan U19 heading into this tournament. Ghazanfar ended the opening game with bowling figures of 1/25, this was his 17th wicket for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.