Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction SRI 84 % Chance of Winning NEP 16 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka U19 take on Nepal U19 in the second game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 29 at 10:30 AM IST.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the last six matches. Sri Lanka U19 went head to head against England U19 twice. They lost the opening game by 30 runs and England U19 completed the double as they won the second game by four runs.

Much like their opponents, Nepal U19 have struggled in ODI format as they have lost eight of the last nine matches. Nepal U19 have a similar record as Sri Lanka U19 this year as they have lost five of the last six matches in 2024. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 ’ chances of winning - 84%

Nepal U19’ chances of winning - 16%

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Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. In ten matches he has scored 317 runs with an average of 35.22. In the last two matches he has scored 64 and 38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Uttam Rangu Magar has struggled for consistency for Nepal U19. In the last five matches Magar has scored 10, 26, 35, 3 and 0 which makes us believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Player List

Kavija Gamage, Pulindu Perera, Tanuja Rajapakse, Vimath Dinsara, Dulnith Sigera, Geethika De Silva, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Newton Ranjithkumar, Ramiru Perera, Vihas Thewmika (c), Viran Chamuditha, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (Wk), Mathulan Kugathas, Praveen Maneesha, Yenula Dewthusa

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Kavija Gamage Batter Tanuja Rajapakse Batter Vimath Dinsara All-rounder Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Lakvin Abeysinghe Batter Geethika De Silva All-rounder Vihas Thewmika All-rounder Praveen Maneesha Bowler Yenula Dewthusa Bowler Mathulan Kugathas Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year as they have lost five of the last six matches which includes back to back defeats against England U19.

Nepal U19 News & Player List

Nepal U19 Player List

Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kamal, Bipin Mahato, Mayan Yadav, Naren Bhatta, Abhishek Tiwari, Naren Saud, Roshan Bishwakarma, Santosh Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Dilsad Ali (Wk), Uttam Rangu Magar (Wk), Aprajit Poudel, Dayanand Mandal, Hemant Dhami (c), Rajesh Yadav, Ranjit Kumar, Unish Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Aakash Tripathi Batter Arjun Kamal Batter Bipin Mahato All-rounder Mayan Yadav All-rounder Uttam Rangu Magar Wicket-keeper Naren Bhatta Batter Roshan Bishwakarma All-rounder Santosh Yadav All-rounder Hemant Dhami Bowler Dayanand Mandal Bowler Unish Singh Bowler

Nepal U19 Team Form

Nepal U19 have a dismal record in ODIs as they have lost eight of the last nine matches.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Head to Head

Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this fixture against Nepal U19 as they have three wins in three games in ODI format.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka U19 : 3

Nepal U19: 0

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 to have a better opening partnership than Nepal U19

Nepal U19 and Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after both sides have struggled to make an impact in ODIs. Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after back to back losses against England U19. In the last match against England U19, Sri Lanka U19 had a better opening partnership. On the other hand, Nepal has lost eight of the last nine matches, they have lost four of the five games in this calendar year. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the last three games Nepal U19 have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sri Lanka U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Batters

Pulindu Perera to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter

Pulindu Perera has been one of the most consistent batsman for Sri Lanka U19 this year. In the two games against England U19 he scored 64 and 38 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arjun Kamal to be Nepal U19’ top batter

Even though Arjun Kamal struggled in the last two matches, we are going to stick with him as he scored a brilliant century in first class cricket and we expect him to carry on his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Bowlers

Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler

Vihas Thewmika showcased his brilliance in the two games against England U19 as he bagged five wickets in two matches. We expect him to continue his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unish Singh to be Nepal U19’ top bowler

Unish Singh has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal U19 heading into this tournament as he has bagged five wickets in the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.