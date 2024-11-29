Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction
SRI
84%
Chance of Winning
NEP
16%
Youth teams
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Sri Lanka U19 have a 100% record against Nepal U19 in ODIs 3-0.
- Nepal U19 have lost eight of the last nine ODI matches.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the last six matches. Sri Lanka U19 went head to head against England U19 twice. They lost the opening game by 30 runs and England U19 completed the double as they won the second game by four runs.
Much like their opponents, Nepal U19 have struggled in ODI format as they have lost eight of the last nine matches. Nepal U19 have a similar record as Sri Lanka U19 this year as they have lost five of the last six matches in 2024. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka U19 ’ chances of winning - 84%
- Nepal U19’ chances of winning - 16%
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. In ten matches he has scored 317 runs with an average of 35.22. In the last two matches he has scored 64 and 38 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Uttam Rangu Magar has struggled for consistency for Nepal U19. In the last five matches Magar has scored 10, 26, 35, 3 and 0 which makes us believe he will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Player List
Kavija Gamage, Pulindu Perera, Tanuja Rajapakse, Vimath Dinsara, Dulnith Sigera, Geethika De Silva, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Newton Ranjithkumar, Ramiru Perera, Vihas Thewmika (c), Viran Chamuditha, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (Wk), Mathulan Kugathas, Praveen Maneesha, Yenula Dewthusa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pulindu Perera
|
Batter
|
Kavija Gamage
|
Batter
|
Tanuja Rajapakse
|
Batter
|
Vimath Dinsara
|
All-rounder
|
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lakvin Abeysinghe
|
Batter
|
Geethika De Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Vihas Thewmika
|
All-rounder
|
Praveen Maneesha
|
Bowler
|
Yenula Dewthusa
|
Bowler
|
Mathulan Kugathas
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year as they have lost five of the last six matches which includes back to back defeats against England U19.
Nepal U19 News & Player List
Nepal U19 Player List
Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kamal, Bipin Mahato, Mayan Yadav, Naren Bhatta, Abhishek Tiwari, Naren Saud, Roshan Bishwakarma, Santosh Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Dilsad Ali (Wk), Uttam Rangu Magar (Wk), Aprajit Poudel, Dayanand Mandal, Hemant Dhami (c), Rajesh Yadav, Ranjit Kumar, Unish Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aakash Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Arjun Kamal
|
Batter
|
Bipin Mahato
|
All-rounder
|
Mayan Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Uttam Rangu Magar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naren Bhatta
|
Batter
|
Roshan Bishwakarma
|
All-rounder
|
Santosh Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Hemant Dhami
|
Bowler
|
Dayanand Mandal
|
Bowler
|
Unish Singh
|
Bowler
Nepal U19 Team Form
Nepal U19 have a dismal record in ODIs as they have lost eight of the last nine matches.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Head to Head
Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this fixture against Nepal U19 as they have three wins in three games in ODI format.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka U19 : 3
Nepal U19: 0
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 to have a better opening partnership than Nepal U19
Nepal U19 and Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after both sides have struggled to make an impact in ODIs. Sri Lanka U19 head into this tournament after back to back losses against England U19. In the last match against England U19, Sri Lanka U19 had a better opening partnership. On the other hand, Nepal has lost eight of the last nine matches, they have lost four of the five games in this calendar year. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the last three games Nepal U19 have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sri Lanka U19 would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Batters
Pulindu Perera to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter
Pulindu Perera has been one of the most consistent batsman for Sri Lanka U19 this year. In the two games against England U19 he scored 64 and 38 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arjun Kamal to be Nepal U19’ top batter
Even though Arjun Kamal struggled in the last two matches, we are going to stick with him as he scored a brilliant century in first class cricket and we expect him to carry on his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19 Top Bowlers
Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler
Vihas Thewmika showcased his brilliance in the two games against England U19 as he bagged five wickets in two matches. We expect him to continue his form in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Unish Singh to be Nepal U19’ top bowler
Unish Singh has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal U19 heading into this tournament as he has bagged five wickets in the last four matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19
- Sri Lanka U19 to win - 1.19 (PariMatch)
- Nepal U19 to win - 4.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch