Facts: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe and Ocean Bartlett are tied as Central Districts Women’s top bowlers with four wickets each so far.

Carol Agafili is the leading batter for Northern Brave Women with 40 runs in one innings.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Central Districts Women suffered their second defeat in a row in the ongoing season of the Women’s Super Smash, having taken on Wellington Blaze Women in the previous encounter. The latter were the first to bat and Central Districts Women’s bowlers did a phenomenal job of restricting the opposition to a low total of 114/8. Rosemary Mair and Ocean Bartlett captured two wickets each and were quite economical with their bowling. However, the batters failed the team miserably as they were severely deficient and ended up getting bundled out for just 89 runs, leading to a 25-run loss.

Northern Brave Women have not had the best start to their campaign, having lost to Wellington Blaze Women in their last outing. The latter batted first and posted 150 runs on the board, and this was by no means an unattainable score. Northern Brave Women certainly came close to the target but fell short by the smallest of margins. Carol Agafili and Jess Watkin were the top scorers with 40 and 34 runs, respectively, but with minimal contribution from the others, the team were restricted to 146/9 by the end of the innings. Northern Brave Women suffered their first defeat of the season by just four runs.

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 42%

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 58%

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Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Jess Watkin and Tash Wakelin did not quite succeed in the first outing where the pair scored a mere nine runs together for Northern Brave Women. However, the arrival of Chamari Athapaththu changed the equation since the team boasted a partnership of 59 runs in the second encounter versus Wellington Blaze Women. With Watkin and Athapaththu averaging at 19.50 and 26.00, respectively, in the tournament, they are expected to continue setting competitive stands for the team.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

One match has been hosted at Saxton Oval in the tournament this season, and it was between Wellington Blaze Women and Central Districts Women. The former elected to bat first and it paid off massively even though they posted a paltry total of 114. Chasing was nearly impossible on the surface and batting first will be the top choice in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of precipitation, the weather is not likely to have an impact on the match. Partly cloudy skies will persist with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Emma McLeod All-rounder Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Georgia Atkinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women have shown poor batting form above all else, considering their bowling nearly won them the previous match.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Yasmeen Kareem Batter Eve Wolland Batter Carol Agafili Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women fell short due to their substandard batting display and their run-scoring needs to improve significantly.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head

Central Districts Women and Northern Brave Women are tied in their head-to-head tally with ten victories apiece so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Central Districts Women - 10

Northern Brave Women - 10

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 2

Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

In the last two games that Central Districts Women have played, Hollie Armitage and Emma McLeod have not quite been in sync. The two have not been able to make their partnership work, evidenced by the fact that they scored 7 and 15 runs together. On the other hand, Northern Brave Women’s openers have seen an improvement in the tournament so far; after Jess Watkin and Tash Wakelin scored just nine runs together in the first match, the latter was replaced by Chamari Athapaththu and the pair added 59 runs to the first wicket. Seeing as their partnership has changed drastically, Northern Brave Women’s opening duo are preferred in the next match.

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Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage remains Central Districts Women’s top batter despite a disastrous performance in the last outing against Wellington Blaze Women where she was dismissed for three. With 35 runs in two innings, including an unbeaten 32 in the first match, the opener is expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Jess Watkin to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Jess Watkin was the second highest run scorer in the previous match against Wellington Blaze Women where the opener contributed 34 runs. She is also the second highest run-getter for the team overall with 39 runs in two innings, coupled with an average of 19.50 . The skipper is the top pick for the next fixture, too.

Central Districts Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Rosemary Mair was tied as the leading bowler for Central Districts Women in the previous encounter versus Wellington Blaze Women, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.50. She is also the joint highest wicket-taker for the team overall with four wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 9.50, making her the top choice for the next game as well.

Marama Downes to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Marama Downes was the joint highest wicket-taker in Northern Brave Women’s previous outing against Wellington Blaze Women wherein she picked a single wicket in four overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.00. She currently has an average of 20.00, the best of the team, and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Brave Women Central Districts Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

Northern Brave Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch) Central Districts Women have not had any luck on their side whatsoever and their performance has been below par in the tournament. They are currently the tail-enders on the points table with an abysmal net run rate of -0.722. Northern Brave Women are not significantly better since they are in the penultimate position with a defeat and a game that ended without a result, giving them a net run rate of -0.200. Even though both sides are evidently out of form, the bookmakers believe that Northern Brave Women have a better chance of victory in the next game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







