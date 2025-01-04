Facts: Hollie Armitage leads Central Districts Women’s run charts with 32* runs in one innings.

Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr is the second highest run scorer of the Women’s Super League with 67 runs in one innings.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Central Districts Women’s form was quite terrible in the last match and gave no indication whatsoever that they were the runners-up of the previous season. Their batters were utterly abysmal and let the team down with a measly score of 89 against Otago Sparks Women. Opener Hollie Armitage was the only one who anchored the innings but she was a one-man-army in this scenario with an unbeaten 32. The rest did virtually nothing and put the team in a losing position early on. However, the bowlers almost miraculously succeeded at defending their disastrous total by taking nine wickets by the end of the innings. It came down to the last few deliveries of the final over and Otago Sparks Women barely won by the skin of their teeth with one wicket left.

Wellington Blaze Women seem determined to defend their title and they proved to be highly competitive in the previous match against Northern Districts Women. Batting first, the former notched up a total of 150, thanks to Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr who scored 67* and 61* runs, respectively. Northern Districts Women came awfully close to overcoming the target but the Wellington-based side defended it with all their might. Once again, it was Amelia Kerr who came in clutch with a four-wicket haul, and the team eventually took victory by four runs.

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 21%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 79%

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Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Wellington Blaze Women’s captain, Amelia Kerr, has figures that speak for themselves as she ended up with an average of 72.83 in the previous season of the tournament. Alongside a generational talent and seasoned player like Ellyse Perry, the team’s opening wicket is certainly in safe hands. Although the last match was not the best representation of their full potential since the latter was out on a single digit score and the pair notched up just 12 runs together, there is no doubt about the fact that they will bring about a drastic improvement with time.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual score to be over 52.5 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze to have more fours 1.43 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Saxton Oval is not known for supporting high-scoring totals since the average first innings score after nine T20I matches is 147. Although this is rather low, the teams batting first are quite dominant with seven wins in the bag. Since chasing is difficult to pull off on this surface, batting first is the favorable option for the next game.

Weather Report

A 10% chance of rain at Nelson is not a threat to the game even though partially cloudy skies are predicted. The temperature is expected to remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma McLeod All-rounder Hollie Armitage Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Rosemary Mair Bowler Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women’s bowlers deserve a great deal of credit for the fact that they nearly defended such a dismal score. The batters need to amp it up since the team clearly has the potential to succeed if they band together.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Kate Chandler Batter Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler Hannah Francis Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women have done well in every aspect of the game but rely heavily on skipper Amelia Kerr for everything.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women have a dominant lead over Central Districts Women in their head-to-head tally with 19 wins in 24 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Central Districts Women - 2

Wellington Blaze Women - 19

Abandoned - 3

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women

Emma McLeod and Hollie Armitage’s partnership for Central Districts Women came to an end after the former was dismissed on two in the last outing against Otago Sparks Women, and the pair managed to collaborate for just 15 runs. Wellington Blaze Women were in a similar plight since Amelia Kerr and Ellyse Perry scored 12 runs before the latter was out. However, the latter have a seasoned opening partnership which is expected to take off in the next match, having had some time to settle in and find their footing in the tournament.

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Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Hollie Armitage emerged as the team’s leading batter against Otago Sparks Women where she scored an unbeaten 32. She has consistently been a top performer for Central Districts Women, and she was their top run-getter last season with 318 runs in ten innings. She remains the top pick for the next game as well.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last outing turned out to be true as Amelia Kerr topped the run charts for Wellington Blaze Women against Northern Districts Women. She scored a half-century with an unbeaten 67, following suit from last season where she was the team’s top batter with 437 runs in ten innings. The skipper continues to be the top contender.

Central Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Rosemary Mair was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last match against Otago Sparks Women, having captured two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.00. In the previous season of the tournament, she was the team’s top bowler with 14 wickets in ten innings and an average of 15.42, making her the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr has been an excellent all-rounder for the team, having emerged as Wellington Blaze Women’s leading bowler in the last match with a four-wicket haul in four overs. She was also their top wicket-taker in the previous season with 20 wickets in ten innings and a phenomenal average of 8.95. She is expected to come out on top once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Wellington Blaze Women Central Districts Women to win @ 3.32 (Parimatch)

Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.27 (Parimatch) Central Districts Women went up against Wellington Blaze Women in the final of the 2023/24 season for the title but lost miserably. They do not seem to have improved much since then and their previous match was a mess from start to finish. They certainly pale in comparison to Wellington Blaze Women who kicked off their campaign with a win. Based on the form both sides have shown, Wellington Blaze Women are the favorites to reign supreme in this encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







