Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Auckland Aces and Otago Volts will go up against each other on January 2 in Match 10 of the ongoing Super Smash at Eden Park Outer Oval, starting at 6.10 AM IST. The two sides went head-to-head in their previous encounter on December 29. In that fixture in Queenstown’s John Davies Oval, the Volts had won by 37 runs.

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Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Chance of Winning

Despite the fact that the Volts had emerged victorious in their previous meeting just a few nights ago, the bookmakers have considered the Aces as favourites, keeping the latter’s overall squad strength in mind. As a result, the Robert O'Donnell-led side have been handed odds of 1.53 while the Volts have been rewarded with lucrative odds of 2.35. The chances of an Aces victory stand at 65.26%, compared to the Volts’ 40%.

Our Prediction

In their previous outing at their home ground, the Volts thoroughly dominated the Aces since ball one, posting 165/8 batting first before skittling their opponents for 128 in 19.5 overs. Expect Hamish Rutherford and his boys to stage a similar sort of performance to make two in two against them.

Otago Volts to win @ 2.5 (Melbet)

Auckland Aces to win @ 1.53 (Melbet)

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Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Having won one and lost one, the Aces languish at the bottom of the points table. They had a hard-fought four-wicket victory against Canterbury in their tournament opener at Hagley Oval, where Ben Horne’s unbeaten 24-ball 54, laced with seven fours and two sixes, helped them chase down a target of 148 with three balls to spare. Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, and Adithya Ashok starred with the ball as well, sharing seven wickets between them.

However, things went wrong for the Aces when they played the Volts in the following encounter. Chasing a stiff 166, none of their batters managed to cross the 30-run mark before they lost all ten wickets to register an embarrassing defeat.

The Volts, on the other hand, began with back-to-back losses against Wellington and Northern Brave before their resounding victory against the Aces. Dean Foxcroft is having a wonderful season overall, but he received little support from the others. The likes of Hamish Rutherford, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, and Michael Rae must step up even more to take their side to the top half of the table. With four points from three matches, they are currently in fourth place in the points table, with an NRR of -0.16.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Match Toss Prediction

The Aces versus Volts fixture will be the first match at this venue in Super Smash. Last season, five matches were played at this stadium, of which four were won by sides who came to bat second. Even this year across the competition, teams chasing ended up winning the contest five times in the first eight matches. Therefore, our prediction would be whichever team wins the toss will decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline, there is a probability of patchy rain in Auckland on January 2, with 73% cloud cover forecast on average. There is an 80% probability of rain till 12.00 PM local time, 40 minutes before the scheduled start time. Hence, expect a delayed start, and don’t be surprised if the match gets cancelled.

Auckland Aces News & Player List

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash:George Worker, Max O’Dowd, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell (c), William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister

Auckland Aces Predicted Playing XI:

George Worker Batsman Max O’Dowd Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O’Donnell Captain and batsman William O’Donnell Batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Wicket Keeper Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

In their last five fixtures including The Ford Trophy, the Aces had two victories, against Canterbury and Central District respectively. However, they were terrible in the Ford Trophy before it stopped due to the Super Smash. With just one win in seven matches, they are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Otago Volts News & Player List

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash:Hamish Rutherford (c), Thorn Parkes (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy

Otago Volts Predicted Playing XI:

Hamish Rutherford Captain and batsman Thorn Parkes Wicket-keeper batsman Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Michael Rippon All-rounder Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

The Volts in their last five outings have won twice, one against Canterbury and the other against the Aces. Before the T20 competition began, they were having a mixed season in the Ford Trophy, having won two matches and lost as many.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 35 T20s, in which Auckland Aces came out victorious 18 times holding a significant edge over Otago Volts who just have 12 victories. The remaining five contests between the two sides ended with no result.

Total T20s played – 35

Otago Volts wins – 12

Auckland Aces wins – 18

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Betting Odds

George Worker to score over 20.5 @1.832

Although Worker has made little impact this season thus far, scoring 39 runs in two innings at 118.18, he will be keen to regain his good form against the Volts. He had scored 27 against the Volts last time, which suggests he tends to chip in with substantial contributions against this opponent, making this bet safe for the punters.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Top Team Batters

RR O'Donnell to be Auckland Aces’ top batter @6

O'Donnell made 23 runs in his only game this season at a strike rate of 109.52. Last year, he finished as the highest run-getter among his teammates, having scored 227 runs across 10 innings at 135.11. Surely, he will be the main man for the Aces to take their side to a decent total.

HD Rutherford to be Otago Volts’ top batter @4.32

Although Rutherford did not get off to a good start this year, there is no denying that he still remains one of the very best in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. His records of 36 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 133.33 will only improve from here on. Not to forget, he tallied 229 runs last year, striking at 131.60.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Top Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler @4

After going wicketless in the first match, Ferguson came back strongly in the second, claiming two wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 6.87. He had an excellent campaign with the ball in hand last time as well, having picked 17 wickets an average of 16.11 and an economy rate of 7.24. Keep faith in him to carry on the good form before he heads to Pakistan for New Zealand’s limited-overs leg of the tour.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top bowler @3.74

Having already snared eight wickets in just three matches, that too at an economy rate of just 5, Foxcroft is having a season to remember in Super Smash, which includes a superb 5/11 against the Volts last time out. Notably, he has been also shining with the bat in hand, aggregating 119 runs at 119.44. By improving his numbers against the Aces, he will now be targeting to form the gap between his top place in the wicket-takers chart and the others.