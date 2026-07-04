Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

Bottom-placed Auckland Aces will go up against second-ranked Wellington Firebirds on January 20 in Match 19 of the Super Smash 2022/23 at John Davies Oval, Queenstown. The fixture between the two teams who are in comparatively poor form is scheduled to get underway at 8.40 AM IST (4.10 local time).

Bet on Super Smash

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Chance of Winning

The Firebirds are second on the points table with 14 points from six matches and an NRR of +0.568. The Aces, on the other hand, have bagged six points from as many matches, with just a solitary victory under their name. Keeping these facts in mind, the bookmakers have labelled the Firebirds outright favourites, handing odds of 1.57 while the Aces have been rewarded with odds of 2.25. This tells us that the Aces have a 44.44 % chance of winning this fixture, and the Firebirds’ chance of winning stands at 63.69%.

Our Prediction

The Firebirds have four wins in their last five meetings against the Aces, and they should make it five out of six, considering the fact that the Aces are nowhere near emulating their usual form, given the three defeats on the trot ahead of this fixture.

Auckland Aces to win @ 2.25 (Melbet)

Wellington Firebirds to win @ 1.57 (Melbet)

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Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Aces’ batters put up a show against Central Stags in their last encounter, posting 191/8 batting first as Cole Briggs top-scored with a 33-ball 50. However, coming on to defend the target, their bowlers staged a lackluster show, which allowed the Stags to race to 108/2 in 9.2 overs until rain interrupted play to hand the Stags a 29-run DLS victory.

In contrast, the Firebirds had a horrible showing with the bat in their previous encounter against Otago Volts. They could only muster 120/8 batting first, with Troy Johnson the sole warrior emerging with a 57 off 48 balls. Yet, their bowlers, led by Adam Milne, put in a valiant effort and took the game to the final over before the Volts saw off the target with four balls and five wickets to spare.

If rain does not interrupt the game like it often does, this should be a cracker of a contest for the viewers, given the fact that both sides are looking to regain rhythm.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Match Toss Prediction

John Davies Oval has hosted three matches this season in the Super Smash, of which two were won by the team batting first and the other was won by the team batting second. In their last five meetings, of which the Firebirds won four times, the chasing team ended up winning the contest twice while the sides batting first won the other two. So, don’t be surprised if a team go against the trend and decide to bat first after winning the contest.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline, Queenstown’s John Davies Oval will have patchy rain on January 20, as there is a possibility of 1.00 mm of shower across the day. The temperature will go as high as 20°C and the lowest will be 10°C. The average humidity is forecast to be 58%, and the cloud cover should be 51%.

Auckland Aces Player List

Auckland Aces squad for Super Smash: George Worker, Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ryan Harrison

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Captain and batsman Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper batsman William O’Donnell All-rounder Robert O’Donnell Batsman Sean Solia Captain Ben Horne Batsman Ross ter Braak All-rounder Louis Delport All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Ryan Harrison Bowler

Auckland Aces Team Form

The Aces have had three successive defeats in their last three fixtures, their only win this season coming in the tournament opener against Canterbury Kings. In the other two matches, both against Otago Volts, they had one 37-run defeat and one tie, suggesting that they are in terrible form.

Wellington Firebirds News & Player List

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash:Troy Johnson (c), Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Adam Milne, Logan van Beek, Callum McLachlan (wk), Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Luke Georgeson

Wellington Firebirds Predicted Playing XI:

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Nick Kelly All-rounder Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Captain and batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Tim Robinson Batsman Ollie Newton Bowler Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper batter Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Wellington Firebirds Team Form

The Firebirds had three successive wins in the first three matches, but after that they struggled to carry on the momentum. In their last three matches, they have had two defeats, including a five-wicket loss against Otago Volts in the latest fixture while the other contest against Central Stags yielded no result due to rain.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Head to Head

The Aces and the Firebirds have met each other in 34 T20s so far, of which the Aces ended up winning 17 times. The Firebirds, on the other hand, emerged victorious on 14 occasions while three matches yielded no result.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Betting Odds

Nick Kelly to score over 20.5 runs @1.8

Kelly has an average of 30.8 against the Aces, hitting 246 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 130.9. He is having a mixed season with the bat so far, with 101 runs from five games at an average of 20.20. Still, given the fact that he has an excellent record against the Aces, bank upon him to score in excess of 20 to yield dividends.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Top Team Batsmen

Ben Horne to be Auckland Aces’ top batter @8

Horne averages 35 this season, scoring 140 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 153.84 to find himself at the top of the run-getters chart among his teammates. After having a torrid campaign with the bat last year, tallying a mere 97 runs across eight knocks, the 28-year-old has improved his numbers drastically in the ongoing season. Therefore, his record against the Firebirds, which is 72 runs from six innings, has a good chance to go up.

Troy Johnson to be Wellington Firebirds’ top batter @6

Johnson has made 120 runs from five innings so far this season, averaging 40 while maintaining a strike rate of 108.10. Besides, he has an average of 43 against the Aces, courtesy of his 86 runs in three outings, which came at a strike rate of 111.7. Considering the fact that Johnson tends to anchor the innings, he has a good probability of finishing as the highest run-scorer among his teammates.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Top Team Bowlers

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland Aces’ top bowler @4.2

Ashok, aged 20, has three wickets against the Firebirds from two matches, averaging 8.7 and having an economy rate of 3.71. Last year, he made his mark in the competition by picking 14 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 17.14 and an economy rate of 6.48. With just three wickets in six games, he is yet to live up to the expectations this year but will be keen to get back to his good old form in this fixture.

Peter Younghusband to be Wellington Firebirds’ top bowler @5

Younghusband has been consistent so far this year, taking four scalps from five games at 24.50. The 32-year-old bowled beautifully last season as well, conceding 6.35 runs an over for his nine wickets after 10 matches, and more importantly, has been among the wickets more often than not whenever he plays against the Aces (four wickets in five matches). Keep faith in him to see him shining above the rest.