Auckland vs Central Districts Match Prediction

Auckland will lock horns with Central Districts in match no. 17 of the Super Smash 2022-23 on January 14 at Eden Park Outer Oval with an aim to secure the second win of the tournament. Central Districts, on the other hand, would like to grab the top spot in the points table with a win in the fixture which starts at 6:10 AM IST.

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Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

With three wins from five games, Central Districts are in the second position in the points table. On the other hand, Auckland have secured just a single victory from their five matches. Considering the ongoing form of the Central Districts, they are favoured by the bookmakers with winning odds of 1.53 while Auckland have been assigned the odds of 2.38.

Our Prediction

Central Districts’ batting has been impressive in the tournament as they have scored above 150 on each occasion including three 180+ scores in the tournament. With the team expected to outplay opponents with quality batting, bookmakers have backed Central Districts to win the game.

Auckland to win @ 2.38 (Melbet)

Central Districts to win @ 1.53 (Melbet)

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Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Auckland had been going through a disappointing form managing to win only one match out of five they played in the tournament. William O’Donnell has been the top run-scorer for the team with 122 runs from the five innings at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 122. Ben Horne has been the other standout performer for the side with 108 runs from five innings with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 154.28. Apart from these two the other batters haven’t been up to the mark and none of them have crossed the 100-run mark.

Bowling has been a disappointing aspect as Sean Solia was the only cricketer with more than five wickets so far in the tournament. Also, three of the bowlers have averages over 40 and so the team needs their bowling unit to regain form and trouble the opposition batters.

Central Districts are placed second in the points table with three victories from five matches as Josh Clarkson and Dane Cleaver have been notching up runs with consistency. Clarkson has scored 178 runs across four innings with an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 200 while Cleaver is third in the run charts scoring 149 runs with an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 129.56. Raymond Toole and Jayden Lennox have starred with the ball for the team taking 7 and six wickets each and are included in the top five run-getters in the tournament so far.

Overall, Central Districts have been going through a superb form and would like to continue the winning momentum by beating the opponents and grabbing the first position in the points table.

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

In the last five fixtures played at the venue, the teams winning the toss chose to bat first twice while they opted to field first on three occasions. Also, three matches were won by the chasing team while the fielding team won by the DLS method in one fixture. The game played between Otago and Auckland this season ended in a tie. So, considering the teams' preference after winning the toss and match results, the team winning the coin toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, there may be a shower during the fixture as there is a rain probability of around 70%. Also, there will be cloud coverage of 55-60% during the game and so fast bowlers can expect some assistance from the surface. Overall, it might be a close contest with pacers likely to shine but rain might play a spoilsport.

Auckland Player List

Auckland squad: George Worker, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Adithya Ashok, Matt Gibson, Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson, Max ODowd, Kyle Jamieson.

Official lineup to be announced yet

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batsman Cole Briggs Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O'Donnell Batsman William O'Donnell Captain and Batsman Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Batsman and Wicketkeeper Louis Delport Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Matt Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

In the five matches played this season, Auckland have suffered a poor season with a single victory against Canterbury in their tournament opener. The team would like to break their losing streak and overcome their bad form in the tournament.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts squad: Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Brett Johnson, Seth Rance.

Official lineup to be announced yet

Predicted Playing XI

Greg Hay Batsman Ben Smith Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicketkeeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce Captain and all-rounder Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Randell Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have been playing at their best winning three matches out of five games they played in the tournament so far. The team’s batting unit has been scoring runs with consistency and they have a winning momentum on thei side which makes them favourite ahead of the contest.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland Aces have dominated the proceedings in the head to head record against Central Districts. They have won 19 matches out of the 32 fixtures played between these sides while Central Districts emerged as winners on 13 occasions. Despite their poor form, Auckland can take inspiration from their performance against the opponents ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

Matches played - 32

Auckland - 19

Central Districts - 13

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Greg Hay to score under 19.5 @1.91

Greg hay has registered scores of 7, 21, 13, and 0 while opening the innings for Central Districts so far. He has been able to pass the mentioned margin on only one occasion from the four innings. Taking into account his struggle with the bat, he is likely to add another low score to his miserable campaign in the tournament.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Robert O’Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter @5

Robert O’Donnell has scores of 23, 28, 5, and 51 so far in the tournament and will be high on confidence with a half-century in the previous game. The batter has played a key role in the middle order for the team and has also an impressive average of 36.96 in T20 cricket from 49 innings.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter @5

Dane Cleaver is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament scoring 147 runs with an average of 37.25. He has played knocks of 44, 40, 32, 33 and displayed impressive consistency with the willow. The batter is expected to continue his form in the game once again and be the top batter for his side.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Louis Delport to be Auckland’s top bowler @4.5

Louis Delport has been impressive with the ball taking five wickets from as many matches in the competition with an economy of 7.66 and a strike rate of 18. The bowler’s wicket-taking ability and his talent to restrict batters from scoring freely in the upcoming match.

Raymond Tooleto be Central District’s top bowler @4.2

Raymond Toole has been the highest wicket-taker for the team with seven wickets from four innings at an impressive strike rate of 11.1. The left-arm pacer is likely to continue his urn and rip through the opposition's batting order in the fixture. We predict the bowler to take maximum scalps for his side and be the top bowler.