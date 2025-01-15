AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
AUCA
42%
Chance of Winning
CST
58%
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 147 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 195 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Auckland’s first two games were called off due to rain but after a win against Canterbury, Auckland have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Northern Knights.
Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have made a positive start this season as they won three of the first four matches. In the last game they went head to head against Otago and eventually lost the match by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 58%
Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sean Solia once again struggled to make a mark in the last game as he scored 41 off 11 balls. So far this season Solia has scored 56 runs in four innings with an average of 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jack Boyle has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has scored 184 runs and is the second highest run scorer for his side. In the last game Boyle scored 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
William O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Simon Keene
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have struggled thus far as they have one win in five matches. Auckland have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts had a solid start as they won three of the first four matches but in the last game they fell short against Otago and are currently second on the table.
Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head
Auckland has had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 19-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the opening game was called off due to rain and Central Districts won the second match.
Head to Head
Auckland: 19
Central Districts: 15
Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Auckland and Central Districts head into this fixture after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Both teams head into this game after disappointing defeats. Auckland have won just one game thus far they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Central Districts have made a positive start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but in the last match they fell short against Otago won the game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Auckland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters
Bevon Jacobs to be Auckland’ top batter
Bevon Jacobs has had a solid start to the campaign. In the last match Jacobs scored 90 off 56 balls. With 147 runs thus far, Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce was brilliant in the last game as he scored 44 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 195 runs, Bruce is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Jock McKenzie to be Auckland’ top bowler
Jock McKenzie was impressive in the last outing against Northern Knights as he bagged three wickets in the game. With nine wickets, Mckenzie is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was the only bowler who made a mark in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Auckland to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch