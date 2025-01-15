AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 42 % Chance of Winning CST 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland take on Central Districts in the 15th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at the McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 12:10 PM IST.

Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Auckland’s first two games were called off due to rain but after a win against Canterbury, Auckland have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Northern Knights.

Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have made a positive start this season as they won three of the first four matches. In the last game they went head to head against Otago and eventually lost the match by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 42%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Solia once again struggled to make a mark in the last game as he scored 41 off 11 balls. So far this season Solia has scored 56 runs in four innings with an average of 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has scored 184 runs and is the second highest run scorer for his side. In the last game Boyle scored 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Auckland 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Bevon Jacobs Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Simon Keene Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have struggled thus far as they have one win in five matches. Auckland have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had a solid start as they won three of the first four matches but in the last game they fell short against Otago and are currently second on the table.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland has had an upper hand in this fixture against Central Districts 19-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the opening game was called off due to rain and Central Districts won the second match.

Head to Head

Auckland: 19

Central Districts: 15

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into this fixture after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Both teams head into this game after disappointing defeats. Auckland have won just one game thus far they head into this fixture after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand Central Districts have made a positive start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches but in the last match they fell short against Otago won the game with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Central Districts have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Auckland would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Batters

Bevon Jacobs to be Auckland’ top batter

Bevon Jacobs has had a solid start to the campaign. In the last match Jacobs scored 90 off 56 balls. With 147 runs thus far, Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce was brilliant in the last game as he scored 44 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 195 runs, Bruce is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Jock McKenzie to be Auckland’ top bowler

Jock McKenzie was impressive in the last outing against Northern Knights as he bagged three wickets in the game. With nine wickets, Mckenzie is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was the only bowler who made a mark in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.