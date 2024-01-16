AUCA (Auckland) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction AUCA 60 % Chance of Winning CST 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.625 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland and Central Districts take centre stage in the 25th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 8:30 AM IST.

Auckland vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a torrid start to the campaign as they had one win in the first six games. But they have managed to turn things around as they beat Otago and Wellington in the last two games and with 16 points are currently third on the table, level on points with Canterbury who occupy the fourth spot on the table. In the last game they beat in-form Wellington and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this term.

Auckland have had a fabulous season thus far and a win in the upcoming game would see them go above Wellington who are currently top of the table. Auckland head into this game after four back to back wins and a win in the upcoming game would see them seal a playoff spot this term. In the last game, they out played Otago as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Auckland are clear favourites in this fixture.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 60%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 40%

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Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

With the absence of first choice openers for Auckland, George Worker got the call up in the last game and once again he failed to grab the opportunity in the last game against Otago which ended up as a one sided affair. In the two games thus far, Worker has scored 19 runs. We believe Worker would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against Central Districts.

Will Young’s form has coincided with the form of Central Districts who have managed to turn things around who head into this game after back to back wins for the first time in this tournament. In two of the last three games, Young has scored a half century and a century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 2.20 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.73 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 2.22 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter George Worker Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a sensational campaign thus far as they have just one loss thus far. They head into this game on the back of four wins on the bounce and a win in the upcoming game would see them seal the top spot in the group stages.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts did not have a great start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have registered back to back wins for the first time in this competition and are in contention to make the playoffs this term.

Auckland vs Central Districts Head to Head

Auckland have edged Central Districts in this fixture 19-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Central Districts walked away with maximum points and they registered comprehensive wins on both occasions. This season the first game between the two sides was called off and points were shared.

Head to Head:

Central Districts Win: 14

Auckland win: 19

Draw/NR: 4

Auckland vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Auckland and Central Districts head into this game with both sides right in the mix and are favourites to make the playoffs this term. Both sides squared off in this tournament and the game was called off due to rain. Auckland head into this game with four wins on the bounce. In the last four matches, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 8, 24, 21 and 73 and in each of the last three games they have managed a better opening partnership than their opponents. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Auckland managed an opening stand of 76 and 17. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both games Auckland had a better opening stand than Central Districts which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and this is a great opportunity for you to make some quick financial gains.

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Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

With Finn Allen away on international duty, the onus would be on Robert O’Donnell in the remaining two games to take Auckland over the line. Even though O’Donnell has been that consistent in the last few games he has scored 136 runs and is one of the leading scorers for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Dane Cleaver did not have a great outing in the last game against Wellington, he is the main reason why Central Districts are on the brink of making the playoffs this year. With 192 runs, Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again in the upcoming game as he has been our most reliable pick thus far. In the last game against Otago, Fern ended up with 3/32 and was the top wicket taker on the day which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bevan Small to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Bevan Small has been sensational thus far in this tournament and has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Central Districts especially in the second half of the season. With 13 wickets in this tournament he is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.