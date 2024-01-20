AUCA (Auckland) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction AUCA 63 % Chance of Winning NDS 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland and Northern Knights take centre stage in the 28th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 20 at 8:30 AM IST.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have been horrific this campaign as they failed to handle the pressure of being defending champions in this campaign. In eight games thus far, Northern Knights have bagged just two wins and are currently sixth on the table and have been knocked out in the group stages. In the last game, they were outplayed by Canterbury as Canterbury scored 228 runs and eventually won the game by 90 runs.

Auckland have had a fabulous season thus far and a win in the upcoming game would see them take the top spot on the points table. With players being called for international duty, Auckland suffered in the last game against Central Districts as they failed to chase down a first innings score of 173 and eventually lost the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 63%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 37%

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

As we expected, George Worker struggled to get going in the last game against Central Districts. With the absence of Finn Allen, we believe Worker would open the batting once again for Auckland and would struggle to get going. Considering the fact, Worker has scored just 20 runs in three starts, he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against Northern Knights.

Katene Clarke finally got off to a good start in the last game as he scored 32 off 27 balls. One game doesn’t change the fact he has had a horrific campaign thus far scoring 134 runs with an average of 16.75. So far this season, Clarke has scored 28, 8, 1, 10, 30, 12, 13 and 32. We believe Clarke’s struggle would continue and would fail to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Auckland 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has dominated the games at this venue. Last three of the four games have been won by the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter George Worker Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a sensational campaign thus far as they have just two losses thus far. A win in the upcoming game would seal the top spot on the points table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have been underwhelming and second best throughout the campaign. With eight points in eight games, Northern Knights are sixth on the table and are already knocked out of the competition.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Auckland in this fixture, In recent history Northern Knights have seven wins in the last ten matches. Auckland beat Northern Knights in the first leg this year.

Head to Head:

Northern Knights Win: 18

Auckland win: 14

Draw/NR: 2

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this game in contrasting forms and expectations. The defending champions have been knocked out of the tournament after a dismal showing this term. On the other hand, Auckland needed a win to secure the top spot on the table. We believe this would be a one sided affair as only one team has something to play for and they have been in sublime form. Northern Knights have struggled in powerplay throughout the year, in three of the last four games, Northern Knights have conceded a better opening partnership. Both Sides went head to head this year, Auckland were dominant in the game as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. More importantly they had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Cam Fletcher to be Auckland’s top batter

With the uncertainties at the top order, Auckland struggled to get going in the last game against Central Districts as they lost four early wickets in the game. Cam Fletcher was sensational in the game as he scored 45 off 42 balls and with 156 runs is the leading scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Northern Knights were horrible in the last game against Canterbury and even though Jeet Raval had a difficult outing in the last game we are still going to stick with him. With 180 runs, Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns as he continued his dominance in the last game and ended up with 2/37. Ferns has been consistent throughout the year and with 15 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Northern Knight bowlers have had a torrid campaign thus far as they haven’t been a stand out bowler so far in this competition. Scott Kuggeleijn has been consistent throughout the domestic campaign and has showcased his class thus far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.