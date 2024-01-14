Auckland vs Otago Match Prediction AUCA 65 % Chance of Winning OVO 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland and Otago take centre stage in the 23rd game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 5:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago has failed to reach the heights of last season as they have ten points in seven games and need to have a perfect end to the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs once again this season. One of the two wins came against Auckland which was one of the upsets of the tournament but in the last game they were comprehensively beaten by Central District as they won the match by 52 runs.

Auckland have had a fabulous season thus far and a win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot. Auckland has one defeat thus far which came against Otago early on in the season. Since then they have run through Wellington, Canterbury and Central Districts and are favourites to take the top spot in the group stages. As per our calculations, Auckland are clear favourites in this fixture.

Auckland’s chances of winning - 65%

Otago’s chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsmen. With the form of Martin Guptill and Finn Allen it would be hard to not back them considering how consistent they have been thus far. On the other hand, Otago has struggled to get a good start in games which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Jake Gibson has looked a shadow of himself in this campaign, after a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 266 runs with an average of 33.25. Gibson has scored 87 runs thus far with an average of 14.50 which is pretty low, we believe Gibson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.44 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 1.59 Bet on 1xBet Otago to win 2.44 Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland head into this fixture after three wins on the bounce. They have lost one game thus far and are two points off the top spot on the points table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Duffy Batter Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper Jacob Cumming Batter Llew Johnson Bowler Andrew Hazeldine All-rounder Ben Lockrose Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago has struggled throughout the campaign as they have two wins in seven games and are four points off Central Districts who currently hold the final playoff spot.

Auckland vs Otago Head to Head

Auckland have edged Otago in this fixture, In 37 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 18-13. Otago has won two of the last three matches which includes a stunning upset this season.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 13

Auckland win: 18

Draw/NR: 6

Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds

Auckland to hit more sixes than Otago

Auckland and Otago head into this game in contrasting form. On one hand a win for Auckland would all but seal a playoff spot for them this season which would be a remarkable turn around considering how bad they were last season. On the other hand, Otago has struggled throughout the season and a loss for them in the upcoming game could see them knocked out in the group stages this year. One of the key areas where Otago has deteriorated this season has been their prowess to hit sixes in the game which is a crucial aspect in T20 cricket. Last season with 60 sixes they hit the most sixes in the game and this season with 27 sixes thus far, they have hit the least amount of sixes which was clearly showcased in the head to head tie between the two sides in this tournament. We believe Auckland will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.72 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Otago Top Team Batters

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen had been incredible throughout the domestic season thus far. He was flawless in Ford Trophy and has managed to replicate his form in this tournament. In the three games thus far Allen has scored 26, 50 and 78. Looking at his form it's hard not to pick him as our top batsman in the upcoming game.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter

We are going to go with Dean Foxcroft once again even though he had a poor outing in the last game. With 143 runs is the leading run scorer this term. In the last head to head game between the two sides, Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again in the upcoming game as he has been our most reliable pick thus far. He has been brilliant thus far in this tournament and with ten wickets is the leading wicket taker for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler

Even though Travis Muller did not have a great outing in the last game, has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago in this tournament and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker for Otago thus far. In the last game against Auckland, Muller ended up with 3/33 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.