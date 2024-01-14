Auckland vs Otago Match Prediction
AUCA
65%
Chance of Winning
OVO
35%
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 154 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this tournament.
- With 143 runs, Dean Foxcroft is the leading run scorer for Otago in this tournament.
Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning
Otago has failed to reach the heights of last season as they have ten points in seven games and need to have a perfect end to the campaign if they aspire to make the playoffs once again this season. One of the two wins came against Auckland which was one of the upsets of the tournament but in the last game they were comprehensively beaten by Central District as they won the match by 52 runs.
Auckland have had a fabulous season thus far and a win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot. Auckland has one defeat thus far which came against Otago early on in the season. Since then they have run through Wellington, Canterbury and Central Districts and are favourites to take the top spot in the group stages. As per our calculations, Auckland are clear favourites in this fixture.
- Auckland’s chances of winning - 65%
- Otago’s chances of winning - 35%
Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the form of opening batsmen. With the form of Martin Guptill and Finn Allen it would be hard to not back them considering how consistent they have been thus far. On the other hand, Otago has struggled to get a good start in games which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Jake Gibson has looked a shadow of himself in this campaign, after a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with 266 runs with an average of 33.25. Gibson has scored 87 runs thus far with an average of 14.50 which is pretty low, we believe Gibson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago to win
Auckland to win
Otago to win
Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Ryan Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Nikith Perera
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland head into this fixture after three wins on the bounce. They have lost one game thus far and are two points off the top spot on the points table.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Cumming, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Ollie White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hamish Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Luke Georgeson
|
Batter
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Batter
|
Dale Phillips
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Cumming
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
Bowler
|
Jake Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago has struggled throughout the campaign as they have two wins in seven games and are four points off Central Districts who currently hold the final playoff spot.
Auckland vs Otago Head to Head
Auckland have edged Otago in this fixture, In 37 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 18-13. Otago has won two of the last three matches which includes a stunning upset this season.
Head to Head:
Otago Win: 13
Auckland win: 18
Draw/NR: 6
Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds
Auckland to hit more sixes than Otago
Auckland and Otago head into this game in contrasting form. On one hand a win for Auckland would all but seal a playoff spot for them this season which would be a remarkable turn around considering how bad they were last season. On the other hand, Otago has struggled throughout the season and a loss for them in the upcoming game could see them knocked out in the group stages this year. One of the key areas where Otago has deteriorated this season has been their prowess to hit sixes in the game which is a crucial aspect in T20 cricket. Last season with 60 sixes they hit the most sixes in the game and this season with 27 sixes thus far, they have hit the least amount of sixes which was clearly showcased in the head to head tie between the two sides in this tournament. We believe Auckland will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Otago
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Otago Top Team Batters
Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter
Finn Allen had been incredible throughout the domestic season thus far. He was flawless in Ford Trophy and has managed to replicate his form in this tournament. In the three games thus far Allen has scored 26, 50 and 78. Looking at his form it's hard not to pick him as our top batsman in the upcoming game.
Dean Foxcroft to be Otago’s top batter
We are going to go with Dean Foxcroft once again even though he had a poor outing in the last game. With 143 runs is the leading run scorer this term. In the last head to head game between the two sides, Foxcroft scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Otago Top Team Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler
We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again in the upcoming game as he has been our most reliable pick thus far. He has been brilliant thus far in this tournament and with ten wickets is the leading wicket taker for Auckland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Muller to be Otago’s top bowler
Even though Travis Muller did not have a great outing in the last game, has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Otago in this tournament and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker for Otago thus far. In the last game against Auckland, Muller ended up with 3/33 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Auckland to win @ 1.55 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win @ 2.44 (PariMatch)
Parimatch