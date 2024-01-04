Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction

AUCA

45%

Chance of Winning

WFI

55%

Parimatch

1.77
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.9
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.979
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Eden Park Outer Oval

Auckland and Wellington take centre stage in the 13th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 04 at 8:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 210 runs, Robert O’Donnell was the leading run scorer for Auckland last year.
  • With 10 wickets, Nathan Smith was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the last tournament.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have been by far the best side in the tournament thus far. Wellington played the first two matches against Otago, they won the first game by 74 runs and in the second game they destroyed Otago as they won the match with nine wickets to spare. In the last game they beat the defending champions Northern Knights by 23 runs.

Auckland kickstarted their campaign with a stunning victory against Canterbury in the season opener. Auckland were unlucky as their next two games against Wellington and Central Districts were called off due rain. In the last game, Otago managed to upset the odds as they beat Auckland with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Wellington are slight favourites heading into this game.

  • Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%
  • Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nick Kelly had a disappointing campaign last year as he scored 130 runs in eight innings with an average of 16.25. This year Kelly has had a phenomenal start to the season as he scored 48 off 34 balls in the opening game against Auckland as Wellington won the game by 74 runs and in the second game he scored an unbeaten 11. Even though Kelly did not have a good game against Northern Knights, we believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia had a distraught campaign last season as he managed to score 168 runs last season. In the two games against Wellington even though Auckland won both the games, Solia managed to score 7 and 28. This season, once again Solia have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as he did not have the best of games against Canterbury and Otago which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Auckland to win

2.12
Bet on 1xBet

Wellington to win

1.77
Bet on Parimatch

Auckland to win

1.76
Bet on Dafabet

Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the chance of winning for teams batting first and bowling first at the venue is 50%. Both sides would feel they have enough firepower to chase in this game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill

Batter

Sean Solia

Batter

Cole Briggs

Batter

Robert ODonnell

Batter

Cam Fletcher

Wicket-keeper

William O Donnell

Batter

Ryan Harrison

Bowler

Danru Ferns

All-rounder

Louis Delport

Bowler

Nikith Perera

Bowler

Ben Lister

Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a great start to the tournament as they won the opening game against Canterbury. The next two games got suspended due to rain and in the last game they were beaten by Otago.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Jesse Tashkoff, Callum McLachlan, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Nick Greenwood, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Gareth Severin

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson

Batter

Jesse Tashkoff

Batter

Tom Blundell

Batter

Nick Kelly

All-rounder

Callum McLachlan

Wicket-keeper

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Nathan Smith

Bowler

Logan van Beek

All-rounder

Peter Younghusband

Bowler

Ben Sears

Bowler

Ian McPeake

Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Wellington have had a sensational start to the campaign as they have won three of the first four games as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head

Auckland have edged Wellington in this fixture, In 37 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 19-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Auckland went 2-0.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 14

Auckland win: 19

Draw/NR: 4

Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Auckland and Wellington were the two worst sides in the competitions last year as both sides ended up with 16 points and were fifth and sixth on the table. Wellington have looked sublime this season as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Auckland have been unfortunate as two of the first four matches were called off due to rain. Even with all the pitfalls in the last campaign, Auckland did a double against Wellington last year and in both matches they had a better opening partnership which makes this tip very lucrative. In the two games thus far Auckland has posted an opening stand of 39 and 26 and in both outings they had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe Auckland would register a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington

T20

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Icon

Auckland Aces

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.98
Bet Now!
Icon

Wellington Firebirds

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.9
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.979
Bet Now!

Auckland vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

He was going to stick with Robert O’Donnell once again as he continued his brilliant form in this tournament and was sensational in the opening game against Canterbury as he scored 54 off 38 balls and in the last game scored 35 and was the top scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’s top batter

Tim Robinson has had a sensational start to the season as he scored a brilliant 139 off 64 balls in the opening game against Otago. In the second game once against Robinson showcased his prowess as he was scored 30* and in the last game once again he was among the runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Danru Ferns did not have a great outing last year as he could not solidify his place in the side and ended up with one wicket in six games. This year it's been a different story as he has looked great in both games thus far as he ended up with 3/30 and 2/29 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith had an exceptional campaign for Wellington last season as with ten wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for Wellington in the tournament. Smith has managed to replicate his form from last season into this campaign as he has already bagged eight wickets in three matches thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Wellington

Auckland has had an upper hand in this fixture against Wellington as they have 19 wins in 37 games. The quality that Wellington has showcased thus far in this tournament has been second to none as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition. The bookmakers have sides with Wellington in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points come Jan 04.
  • Auckland to win @ 1.98 (PariMatch)
  • Wellington to win @ 1.77 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!