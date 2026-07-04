Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Canterbury Kings and Northern Brave, who went up against each other in the Super Smash opener, will clash once again on December 13 in Match 16 of the competition at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, scheduled to begin at 11.30 AM IST. The two sides had a 14-over-a-side affair in their previous meeting, in which the Kings, riding on Chad Bowes’ unbeaten 39-ball 57, chased down a target of 97 runs with seven balls and nine wickets to spare.

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Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Chance of Winning

On paper, the contest is evenly poised and keeping this in mind, the bookmakers had troubles while assigning odds. Yet, considering the result of the previous fixture, they have labelled the Kings favourites, giving them odds of 1.805. The Brave, on the other hand, have been rewarded with odds of 2.005. It means the Kings have a winning possibility of 55.40% while the Brave have victory chances of 49.88%.

Our Prediction

The Brave won’t have the services of their star man Mitchell Santner, who is currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series. Besides, given the fact that the Kings dominated throughout the contest the last time they met, we would recommend the punters to keep faith in the Kings.

Canterbury Kings to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

Northern Brave to win @ 2.005 (Melbet)

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Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With two wins, two defeats and one no result, the Brave are third on the points table, with 10 points and an NRR of +0.576. The Kings, having endured three defeats in five matches, are fifth. While the likes of Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, and Joe Walker hold the key for the Brave, the Kings will rely on Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, and Leo Carter among many others to lead the way.

In their last five meetings, the Brave have thoroughly dominated the Kings, having registered four wins at the cost of just a single loss.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Match Toss Prediction

So far, Hagley Oval has hosted two matches in the Super Smash, and the teams chasing ended up winning on both occasions. Interestingly, last year, four out of five matches were won by the sides who came to bat first. However, we won’t recommend the punters to look upon last season’s statistics and focus on this year’s results instead. Not to forget, eight matches were won by the team while batting second and four matches were won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

As per Worldweatheronline, there will be partly cloudy weather in Christchurch on December 13, with an average of 18 °C. There will be around 35% cloud cover, but no rain is forecast throughout the day, suggesting that the match won’t be interrupted by bad weather.

Canterbury Kings Player List

Canterbury Kings squad: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, ZG Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall, Matthew Boyle, Blake Coburn

(Official squad not announced yet)

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Ken McClure Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Cole McConchie Captain and all-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper and batsman Mitchell Hay Batsman ZG Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Todd Astle Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Kings Team Form

Before their 14-run win via DLS against Auckland Aces in the previous encounter, the Kings were on a three-match losing streak after they beat the Brave in the tournament opener. As a result, they find themselves fifth on the points table, with four points and an NRR of -0.757.

Northern Brave News & Player List

Northern Brave squad for Super Smash:Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Carter, Scott Johnston

Northern Brave Predicted Playing XI:

Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper batsman Katene Clarke Batsman Jeet Raval Captain and batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Peter Bocock Batsman Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler Tim Pringle Bowler Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Brave Team Form

The Brave had won by six wickets against Wellington Firebirds before their latest match against Otago Volts yieded no result due to persistent rain. Before that, the Brave had had two defeats and one win, suggesting that they were not in good touch back then either.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Head to Head

The Kings and the Brave have played 33 T20s thus far, of which the Brave have emerged victorious on 17 occasions, including their triumph in last year’s final. The Kings, on the other hand, have had 15 wins while only one fixture yielded no result.

Total T20s played – 32

Canterbury Kings wins – 15

Northern Brave wins – 17

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Betting Odds

Katene Clarke to score over 20.5 runs @1.8

Having scored 169 runs across five outings at a strike rate of 162.5, Clarke was prolific in every match they played against the Brave. His highest score of 71 against them came in the last season itself, and his aggregate of 122 runs in four outings (averaging 30.50) this year suggests he has been in impressive form this year as well. Therefore, this should be a safe bet for the punters.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury Kings’ top batter @3.74

Bowes’ record against the Brave has been spectacular, tallying 347 runs in 11 T20s at an average of 38.6 and a strike rate of 157.7. Much like last season, when he aggregated 333 runs in 12 outings at 142.30 to finish as the leading run-scorer among his teammates, the South African has been in terrific form this year as well, having already scored 147 runs in five matches at 159.78. There is little doubt that he will be clinical for giving his side a blazing start.

Tim Seifert to be Northern Brave’s top batter @3.74

Seifert has been batting aggressively this season, striking at 162.74 for his 96 runs in four innings. So far, he has made 223 runs from 10 outings against the Kings at 133.5, which included two fifties. Given the fact he is no longer in New Zealand’s limited-overs setup, Seifert can be even more dangerous for the opposition if he manages to get some time in the middle. Not to forget, he had a good Super Smash campaign last season as well, amassing 239 runs in 10 matches.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Top Team Bowlers

William O’Rourke to be Canterbury Kings’ top bowler @4.32

O’Rourke, aged 21, has had a short career at the senior level so far, with just seven matches each in three different formats in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Last year, he got three opportunities to shine in the Super Smash but failed to make any impact as he ended up without any wickets. However, this year, he has not let his chances go and has already picked five wickets in four matches, including two in their last fixture against the Auckland Aces. In Henry Shipley’s absence, he will have additional responsibility as well. O’Rourke now has an average of 22.4 and a strike rate of 15.8. Ed Nuttal has a more impressive strike rate (10.8) than him, but the former only bowled one over in their previous match.

Joe Walker to be Northern Brave’s top bowler @3.74

Walker made headlines in the last edition of the Super Smash by picking up 16 wickets in 10 matches to help the Brave secure the title. However, he is yet to live up to expectations this year, taking only two wickets across five matches at an economy rate of just five. But his record against the Kings has been phenomenal: he has snared eight wickets in six matches at an average of 14.2 and an economy rate of just 6.21. Expect him to keep improving his numbers.