Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Match Prediction CNK 70 % Chance of Winning OV 30 % Bet now! Canterbury Kings would be gunning for a fifth straight win in the Super Smash when they take on rivals Otago Volts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 3, beginning at 6:10 AM IST. The Volts, however, have been on a hot streak themselves and would be hoping to halt the opposition juggernaut ahead of the playoffs.

Facts Chad Bowes has 19 T20 half-centuries to his name and a stunning strike rate of 137.86 but has failed to score a century so far, harbouring a high score of 95.

Michael Rae’s 36 T20 scalps in 28 outings have come at an average of 20.30 making for very impressive reading, but the bowler has never managed to take four wickets in an innings in the shortest format despite having multiple of them in List-A cricket.

Dean Foxcroft has 334 runs in his last 10 matches across all matches at an average of 47.71, the youngster excelling in the Ford Trophy as well to take both his List-A and T20 batting averages to 40 and above.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Chance of Winning

Canterbury Kings have improved a fair way from their last campaign where they managed just four wins from 10 games, having already exceeded that tally in the ongoing season with a match still to go. Otago Volts, similarly, have had a marked upgrade in their brand of cricket as the two sides find themselves level on points at the top of the table. However, while the Kings have racked up five victories, the Volts have a win as well as a loss less, considering two of their fixtures ended in a tie and a no result respectively.

Notably, Canterbury have a much superior net run rate of 0.436 as compared to the Volts’ partly 0.054. Thus, considering the dominant fashion in which the Kings have been winning their games, they are the outright favourites with odds of 1.616 as compared to 2.3 for Volts.

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Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Super Smash Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Canterbury Kings have been utterly dominant of late, winning four games on the trot and by considerable margins. Some of the biggest names and most consistent performers in the New Zealand domestic circuit ply their trade for the side, including the likes of Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher and Leo Carter. They are currently leading the tournament and for good reason, with little argument that they have played the best cricket of all teams so far.

The case for the Kings is sealed by the fact that they have won their last five T20 encounters against the Volts, their streak dating back to 2019. The triumphs have come by considerable margins of 8 wickets, 36 runs, 61 runs and 6 wickets twice respectively. In their latest encounter a year ago, the Kings had managed to chase down a commendable target of 186 with an impressive 17 balls still to spare.

Even though the Volts themselves have stitched together a good run of three victories, the side has been over-reliant on Dean Foxcroft’s all-around contributions and do not seem to have the same overall talent on paper that their opposition boasts of.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Match Toss Prediction

The Hagley Oval has played host to four fixtures in the ongoing season so far, all of which featured Canterbury batting first either by choice or compulsion. While the side has won its last two games defending a total, they had also lost out in as many games at the beginning of the season. Nevertheless, given the propensity of both sides to bat first, the winning captain on Saturday ought to opt to send the opponents into the field first.

Weather Report

Christchurch is expected to experience a sunny Saturday afternoon with pleasant winds reaching up to 22 km/h. There are zero chances of rain as perworldweatheronline, with humidity expected to be in the 70s along with next to no cloud cover.

Canterbury Kings News & Player List

Canterbury Kings squad for Super Smash:Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn

Canterbury Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Chad Bowes Batsman Matthew Boyle Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Cole McConchie (C) All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper and batsman Mitchell Hay Batsman Henry Shipley All-rounder Blake Coburn Bowler Todd Astle Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

Canterbury Kings Team Form

Canterbury Kings have won all of their last four T20 encounters. In fact, they have won their last five T20 meetings against the Otago Volts as well, exhibiting otherworldly form in the T20 format to project a shadow over their List-A troubles.

Otago Volts News & Player List

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash:Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Andrew Hazeldine

Otago Volts Predicted Playing XI:

Hamish Rutherford (C) Batsman Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Thorne Parks Wicket-keeper batsman Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

Otago Volts have to stitch together three straight victories and unbeaten run of five games, including a tie and a no result. They have managed decent results in the Ford Trophy as well but the side always seems to struggle against Canterbury which would play a huge role in determining the morale of the players.

CK vs OV Head to Head

The two sides have played each other in 27 completed T20 outings, with Canterbury Kings having a massive hand courtesy of their 18 wins as compared to a paltry 7 for the Volts.

Total T20s played – 27

Canterbury Kings wins – 18

Canterbury Kings wins – 9

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Betting Odds

Otago Volts’ opening partnership to be less than 20.5 runs @ 1.91

Despite an opening stand of 66 runs in the previous game, the average first wicket partnership for the Otago Volts is a paltry 19 runs. The last game was the first time the side had not lost a wicket before reaching the fifty-run mark, having managed single-digit partnerships four times in the ongoing season. To make matters worse, the side has already tried up to four opening combinations, revolving batsmen around skipper Hamish Rutherford to find the perfect match but to no avail. Thus, Otago’s first wicket issues are bound to be in the headlines once again on Sunday.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury Kings’ top batter @ 4

With 347 runs in 11 T20s at an average of 38.6 and a strike rate of 157.7, Chad Bowes had already down his marker in the Super Smash in the last edition with breathless displays of flamboyant batting. The South African, one of the few foreigners playing in the league, carried over the momentum onto the present season as well, tallying 282 runs at an average of 47 and strike rate of 150-plus to be second on the charts behind Bowes. Having scored a match-winning 89 off 52 deliveries in the previous game against the Stags, there is no better time than now to punt on the enigmatic batter that is Chad Bowes.

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top batter @ 4.32

After being stuck in South Africa for the entirety of the pandemic, Dean Foxcroft has started off the new phase of his new career like he never left. The young all-rounder is the highest run-getter in the ongoing Super Smash by some distance, tallying 336 runs in eight matches at an average of 56. His last five outings in the tournament have begotten 46*, 66, 26, 69 and 44 runs respectively, taking his career numbers to 875 runs in 27 T20s at a brilliant average of 46.05 while striking at nearly 130. Thus, all hopes will be pinned on the 24-year-old when the Otago Volts take the field in Christchurch.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury Kings’ top bowler @ 4

If the early promise of the young medium-pace bowler is anything to go by, the future of New Zealand cricket in the game’s shortest format is in safe hands. Having made his senior debut for the team in the ongoing season itself, Foulkes has already racked up 10 wickets at a near-impossible average 9.60, thus drawing level with teammate William O’Rourke as the side’s most successful bowlers despite the latter having played three games more. Against Otago earlier, Rourke’s excellent figures of 1/26 were crucial in restricting the opposition, thus paving the path for a Canterbury win. Therefore,, he looks bound to be Canterbury Kings’ strike bowler once again in Christchurch.

Michael Rae to be Otago Volts’ top bowler @ 4.5

Michael Rae has blossomed into a wily seam bowler with experience in the Super Smash and has been pretty much unplayable throughout the ongoing season. In seven games, he has 14 wickets, striking every ninth ball. The 27-year-old’s average of 10.42 is enough to turn heads as he finds himself second in the wicket-taking charts only behind Jayden Lennox, albeit Rae has played two games less and has a significantly better average. There is no looking past Michael Rae given his present form and past exploits as the Otago Volts bowler to be wary of come Saturday.