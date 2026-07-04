Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction

Canterbury will lock horns with Auckland in match 3 of the Super Smash 2022-23 with an intention of registering their second win of the tournament in Christchurch. Auckland, on the other hand will aim to start the tournament on a positive note after the match starts at 10 AM IST.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Although Auckland managed to win only four games from 14 matches last season, the bookmakers have kept faith in the team. They have a quality batting lineup and it might be enough to topple the opposition according to the betting operators. Being favourites, Auckland have been assigned winning odds of 1.765 while the opposition have been attributed with winning odds of 2.06

Our Prediction

Canterbury are coming into the contest with a win over defending champions in the tournament opener. Also, Chad Bowes’ knock in the game against Northern Knights will give them the confidence that their ace batter will excel this season as well. Considering all these factors, we back Canterbury to register another win in the tournament.

CAN to win @ 2.06 (Melbet)

AUD to win @ 1.765 (Melbet)

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CAN vs AUD Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After finishing the last season as runner-up, Canterbury have started their season win the best way possible this time around beating defending champions in the tournament opener. The team won in a rain-affected game by nine wickets and Chad Bowes shined with his knock of unbeaten 57 runs from 39 balls. Also, Leo Karter seemed to be in good touch during his innings of unbeaten 27 runs from 26 balls. Bowes has also been impressive in the ongoing Ford Trophy and it appears like the batter will play a key role for Canterbury in the upcoming games for sure.

In the bowling unit, no one was able to take wickets except for Henry Shipley and Ed Nuttall who picked a couple of wickets each. Shipley was brilliant, leaking only five runs from his two overs and taking two wickets. However, Nuttall turned out to be expensive as he conceded 34 runs from three overs with two dismissals. The trio of Angus McKenzie, Todd Astle and Blake Coburn were economical and so it was a decent performance from the team.

Auckland will open their campaign against Canterbury and there is no doubt that they would like to leave behind the disappointment from the last season. They were placed fifth in the points table after winning only four matches out of 14 they played. Robert O’Donnell was team’s leading run-scorer last season and his recent fifties in the Ford Trophy indicate that his form might be beneficial for the team. Apart from him, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman will make their batting lineup strong.

In the bowling unit, there would be high expectations from leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. Him and Benjamin Lister scalped 14 and 11 wickets for the team last season and so they would be handed a similar kind of job this time as well, William Somerville also did well last season taking eight wickets from six matches at an economy of 7.84. Louis Delport’s spin might also turn out to be handy for the team as he picked seven wickets from four matches last season. Overall, the team's bowling unit was impressive last season but they need their batters to step up this time and script a title run with the bat.

With one team having their confidence high with a win while other searching for their first win of the tournament, a thriller might be on the cards.

CAN vs AUD Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches held at these venues which were played last season, teams winning the toss opted to field first thrice while they chose to bat first on a couple of occasions. INterestingly, four of the matches were won by teams batting first while Northern Knights beat Canterbury while chasing once. Considering the combination of match results and teams’ decision after winning the toss last season, it is likely that the side winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there might be a slight interruption due to rain but there are no chances of a washout. The weather will be partly sunny and pleasant. Accuweather predicts 66% cloud cover meaning that the fast bowlers may get assistance through the air. Also, the humidity will be around 77%. All these factors indicate that we might see a good contest between both the teams with a super display of pace bowling.

CAN Player List

CAN squad: Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ed Nuttall, Mitchell Hay (WK), Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, William O’Rourke, Cam Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Matthew Boyle Batsman Cole McConchie All-rounder Leo Carter Batsman Mitchell Hay Batsman and Wicket Keeper Henry Shipley All-rounder Cam Fletcher Batsman Angus McKenzie Bowler Zakary Foulkes All-rounder William O’Rourke Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler

CAN Team Form

Canterbury fulfilled the tough challenge of beating the defending champions in the tournament opener and they would like to continue the winning streak after winning four T20s from their last five matches. Canterbury will rely on their batters to pile up a huge amount of runs to put pressure on the opposition and outplay them.

AUD Player List

NK squad for Super Smash:To be announced yet

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batsman George Worker All-rounder William O’Donnell Batsman Mark Chapman All-rounder Robert O’Donnell All-rounder Sean Solia All-rounder Ben Horne Batsman and Wicketkeeper Adithya Ashok Bowler William Somerville Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

AUD Team Form

Auckland have managed to win just a single game from their last five matches. Notably, Canterbury beat them twice in these five games and so they would like to regain their form with a win to start the tournament.

CAN vs AUD Head to Head

In the 32 matches played between these sides, Auckland have been a better team than their opponents. They won 20 matches while Canterbury were the winners on 12 occasions.

Matches Played - 32

Auckland - 20

Canterbury - 12

CAN vs AUD Betting Odds

Leo Carter to score over 16.5 @1.87

Carter played a knock of unbeaten 27 runs in the last match with two fours and a six. Further, he has scored 690 runs in the T20s with an average of 19.16. With the kind of touch he showed in the first game, Carter is likely to score more than 16.5 runs.

CAN vs AUD Top Team Batsmen

Chad Bowes to be CAN’s top batter @3.54

Chad Bowes continued his form from the Ford Trophy with a knock of unbeaten 57 against Northern Knights. Further, his striker rate of 135.81 in T20s also highlights his ability to provide an attacking start to the team. Considering the run of form he is going through currently, the batter is likely to be Canterbury’s top batter.

Mark Chapman to be AUD’s top batter - @4.7

Mark Chapman was the second-highest run-scorer for the team with 184 runs from nine matches with an average of 20.44. Also, his international experience of 773 T20I runs with an average of 24.15 might come in handy to be the team’s top batter in the fixture.

CAN vs AUD Top Team Bowlers

Edward Nuttall to be CAN’s top bowler @3.84

Edward Nuttall picked two wickets in the opening fixture. Also, he has been bowling superb in the ongoing Ford Trophy with eight wickets to his name from five innings. The pacer has 66 wickets from 69 T20s and he is likely to be the top bowler for Cnaterbury in the fixture.

Adithya Ashokto be AUD’s top bowler @3.54

Adithya Ashok has picked six wickets from four games in the ongoing Ford Trophy. Also, he has an impressive tally of 14 wickets from 10 T20s to his name with an economy of 6.48 and a strike rate of 15.8. The leg-spinner is likely to shine once again with his bowling and be the top bowler for his side in the game.