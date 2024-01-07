Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning AUCA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.124 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Auckland take centre stage in the 16th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 07 at 08:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Auckland have had a fabulous start to the season as they have one loss in five games thus far. Auckland would feel unlucky as much like other teams they have two games that were called off and considering how they have played they would feel they could have more points and could have been in commanding position on the points table. In the last game, Auckland destroyed high flying Wellington as they won the game by 53 runs.

Canterbury had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were beaten by Auckland in the opening game. Much like their opponents, Canterbury has one loss in five games as they head into game after back to back wins against Central Districts and Otago. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites heading into this fixture.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had a torrid campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing in this competition. In the three games thus far, Bowes has failed to hit the double figure mark. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Bowes failed to show up as was dismissed for two runs in eight balls which makes us believe Bowes' struggles would continue in the upcoming game and would score low in the game.

Martin Guptill has had a fabulous tournament thus far as the New Zealand veteran has showcased tremendous form so far. In the three games so far, Guptill has been the standout performer for his side as he has scored 47, 7 and 85. His 85 in the last game took Auckland over the line as Wellington registered their first loss of the tournament. We believe Guptill would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Auckland 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury were beaten by Auckland in the opening game but have responded to the defeat as they bagged back to back wins against Central Districts and Otago and are third on the table level on points with Auckland.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a great start to the tournament as they won the opening game against Canterbury. They were knocked back as Otago pulled a stunning upset in the next game but Auckland managed to turn things around as they beat Wellington by 53 runs.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Canterbury in this fixture in recent history, winning two of the last three matches. Both sides went head to head twice last season and managed to share the spoils. Both teams squared off in the opening round of games and Auckland won the game by 27 runs.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 13

Auckland win: 22

Draw/NR: 2

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Canterbury have showcased their dominance in the last few games and are level on points heading into this fixture. Both sides have already squared off once this season and Auckland dominated the game from the word go as they won the game by 27 runs. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last year. In the first game Canterbury managed an opening stand of 72 runs and in the second game once against Canterbury openers were sensational as Canterbury managed an opening stand of 48 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both matches, Canterbury had a better opening stand and this year as well in two of the three games they have posted a better opening partnership which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls has had a fabulous domestic season thus far, he missed the first game against Auckland which Canterbury lost but since then, Nicholls has scored 23 and 59 and his inclusion has led to back to back wins for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen had been incredible throughout the domestic season thus far. He was flawless in Ford Trophy and has managed to replicate his form in this tournament. In the two games thus far Allen has scored 26 and 50. Looking at his form its hard not to pick him as our top batsman in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Michael Rae had a brilliant domestic campaign last year with Otago as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Once again this season Rae has stepped up and with five wickets is the joint top wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Danru Ferns once again in the upcoming game. He has been brilliant thus far in this tournament and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker for Auckland thus far. In the three games, Ferns has ended up with 3/30, 2/29 and 3/26 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.