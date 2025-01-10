Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction
CKI
43%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
57%
T20
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 136 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
- With 91 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way to the finals which they lost against Auckland. Unlike last season, this campaign has been a struggle for Canterbury thus far as they remain the only team yet to register a single win and are currently sixth on the table.
On the other hand, Auckland have been one of the most unlucky teams as even though they are unbeaten in three matches, they are third on the table as the first two games were called off due to rain and in the last match they beat Canterbury. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 57%
Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chad Bowes has been sensational for Canterbury in this domestic season across all formats. Chad Bowes has had a decent start to the campaign and even though he did not score well in the last match, we believe Bowes will score well in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign but has struggled to make an impact thus far. Solia has scored 21 runs in two innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Auckland Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership Canterbury
Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Latham
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
Batter
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal, Quinn Sunde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
Batter
|
William O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Siddhesh Dixit
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Lister
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland are unbeaten after three games as their first two matches were called off due to rain. They are currently third on the table.
Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland has dominated this fixture against Canterbury in the past 24-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 13
Auckland: 24
Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Canterbury and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Both teams were incredible last season as they made the finals last season and even though the game was called off due to rain Auckland were crowned champions because of a better record. This year has been a struggle for Canterbury thus far as they have lost all three games so far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, the first two games for Auckland were called off due to rain and in the last match they beat Canterbury which turned out to be a close game as they won the game by 13 runs. Even though Canterbury lost the game they had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Auckland
T20
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Auckland Top Batters
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle continued his brilliant form in the last game against Otago as he scored a brilliant half century. With 136 runs, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter
With the absence of key players so far, Martin Guptill has shined once again this season as with 91 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns has been in sublime form heading into this tournament. Last season Ferns bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Canterbury to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch