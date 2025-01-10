Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction CKI 43 % Chance of Winning AUCA 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury take on Auckland in the 11th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 10:25 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way to the finals which they lost against Auckland. Unlike last season, this campaign has been a struggle for Canterbury thus far as they remain the only team yet to register a single win and are currently sixth on the table.

On the other hand, Auckland have been one of the most unlucky teams as even though they are unbeaten in three matches, they are third on the table as the first two games were called off due to rain and in the last match they beat Canterbury. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 43%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 57%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chad Bowes has been sensational for Canterbury in this domestic season across all formats. Chad Bowes has had a decent start to the campaign and even though he did not score well in the last match, we believe Bowes will score well in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign but has struggled to make an impact thus far. Solia has scored 21 runs in two innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Canterbury 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Harry Chamberlain Batter Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal, Quinn Sunde

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Simon Keene Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Siddhesh Dixit All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland are unbeaten after three games as their first two matches were called off due to rain. They are currently third on the table.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland has dominated this fixture against Canterbury in the past 24-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland won the game.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 13

Auckland: 24

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Canterbury and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Both teams were incredible last season as they made the finals last season and even though the game was called off due to rain Auckland were crowned champions because of a better record. This year has been a struggle for Canterbury thus far as they have lost all three games so far and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, the first two games for Auckland were called off due to rain and in the last match they beat Canterbury which turned out to be a close game as they won the game by 13 runs. Even though Canterbury lost the game they had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Batters

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle continued his brilliant form in the last game against Otago as he scored a brilliant half century. With 136 runs, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter

With the absence of key players so far, Martin Guptill has shined once again this season as with 91 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has been in sublime form heading into this tournament. Last season Ferns bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.