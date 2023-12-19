Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction AUCA 45 % Chance of Winning CKI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.068 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Auckland take centre stage in the opening fixture of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 19 at 5:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury had an exceptional season last term as they ended up with 24 points and ended up first on the table as they had a better NRR. Canterbury faltered in the final hurdle as they failed to show up in the finals against Northern Knights. Canterbury failed to defend a par score of 154 and eventually lost the game with seven wickets to spare. Canterbury have had an underwhelming performance in the Ford Trophy heading into this tournament which could have a barring in this game.

On the other hand, Auckland were on the other side of the spectrum as they were one of the worst sides in the tournament last season and ended up sixth on the table. Auckland ended up with three wins in ten games last term. This year they have been in tremendous form heading into this tournament as they top the Ford Trophy standing and have been batting brilliantly and could be a biggest positive heading into this game. As per our calculations, Canterbury are slight favourites heading into this game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 45%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Leo Carter had a wonderful campaign last year as he ended up with 305 runs and was the second highest scoring batsman for Canterbury in the campaign. But in the head to head games against Canterbury Carter failed to show up as he ended up with 10 and 0 in both matches and both sides managed to share the spoils. We believe Carter would struggle to score well against what seems to be his nemesis.

George Worker had a disappointing campaign last season and has failed to hit the ground running in prior tournaments heading into this game. In the two games against Canterbury, Worker failed to show up as he was dismissed for 12 and 7 and only managed to score 136 runs in nine innings averaging 15.11 which makes us believe once again Worker would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury to win 1.78 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.78 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Rhys Mariu, Cole McConchie, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Ken McClure, Will O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley

Predicted Playing XI

Leo Carter Batter Chad Bowes Batter Sean Davey Batter Matt Boyle All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Michael Rippon All-rounder William O'Rourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a phenomenal season last term as they ended up with 24 points in the group stages and managed to top the group. But they eventually fell short as they were beaten by Northern Knights in the finals

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Cam Fletcher, Matt Gibson, Ryan Harrison, Harjot Johal, Simon Keene, Ben Lister, Robbie O Donnell, Will O Donnell, Sean Solia, Quinn Sunde, George Worker, Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Will O Donnell Batter Robbie O Donnell Batter Cole Briggs Wicket-keeper Sean Solia Batter Louis Delport Bowler Ryan Harrison All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last year. Auckland won three off the 10 games in group stages and ended up sixth on the table

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Canterbury in this fixture, In 36 matches between the two sides, Auckland have edged 21-13. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 13

Auckland win: 21

Draw/NR: 1

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Canterbury head into this tournament after contrasting end to the campaign. On one hand, Canterbury managed to top the group with 24 points and on the other hand, Auckland ended up sixth on the table with 16 points and were knocked out in the group stages. This year Auckland head into this tournament in better form as they have been the table toppers in the Ford Cup heading into this tournament and Canterbury has managed to win just one in five matches which makes this an interesting game for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages. In the first game Canterbury managed an opening stand of 72 runs and in the second game once against Canterbury openers were sensational as Canterbury managed an opening stand of 48 runs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in both matches, Canterbury had a better opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening stand in the game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’s top batter

Chad Bowes had continued his great form from last year and has excelled in all three formats thus far. It's hard not to back Bowes in this tournament especially against Auckland against whom he scored a half century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’ Donnell to be Auckland’s top batter

Robert O’Donnell had a phenomenal campaign last year as with 210 runs he was the leading run scorer for Auckland and most importantly he was one of the most consistent players for the team. O’Donnell scored a brilliant half century last season against Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Michael Rae had a brilliant domestic campaign last year with Otago as he ended up with 16 wickets and was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. Since his move to Canterbury, Rae has been pretty solid heading into this tournament which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Lister to be Auckland’s top bowler

Auckland struggled in the bowling department last year as they did not have a standout performer in the tournament. In regards to wickets, Lister was one of the most consistent bowlers for Auckland and in the last head to head game, he ended up with 3/31 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.