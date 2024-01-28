Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction AUCA 55 % Chance of Winning CKI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.897 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Auckland take centre stage in the finals of the 2023 Super Smash at the Eden Park Stadium, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 28 at 09:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a slow start to the campaign but ended the group stages on the back of three wins in the last three games and made the playoffs. In the elimination round, Wellington won the toss and opted to bat first and posted 173 runs. Canterbury faltered at the start of the run chase as they lost two early wickets but eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

Auckland have had a fabulous showing in the group stages. They ended the campaign with just two defeats in ten matches and were unstoppable in the second half of the campaign as they had five wins in the last six games and ended up at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Auckland are slight favourites as they head into this penultimate game hoping to end the campaign on the high.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had an horrific start to the campaign but when it mattered the most he stepped up as he scored 35 against Wellington in the final group game which took Canterbury over the line and in the elimination round, once against he scored 46 off 33 balls which makes us believe Bowes would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

George Worker has struggled to get going since he has been called up in the starting lineup. With the absence of Martin Guptill, we believe Worker would open the batting once again for Auckland and would struggle to get going. Considering the fact, Worker has scored just 53 runs in four starts, he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against Canterbury.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Canterbury 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team. Looking at the weather conditions, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions, we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has struggled to find consistency this season but when it mattered the most, they ended the group campaign with three wins on the bounce and made the playoffs on the final day.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), William O Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson, Jock McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

George Worker Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Ryan Harrison Bowler Danru Ferns All-rounder Louis Delport Bowler Nikith Perera Bowler Ben Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has had a phenomenal campaign thus far. They ended the group stages with five wins in six games as they took the top spot on the table. Auckland would be hoping to end this campaign with the silverware as they play in front of their home crowd.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Canterbury in this fixture in recent history, winning two of the last three matches. Both sides went head to head twice this season and Auckland completed a double against Canterbury.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 13

Auckland win: 23

Draw/NR: 2

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Auckland and Canterbury head into this penultimate game in brilliant form which guarantees a brilliant game. The return of Finn Allen for Auckland could be decisive with both sides evenly matched. No one could have thought that Canterbury would be able to turn things around as they had an awful showing in the first half of the campaign. Auckland has a sensational record against Canterbury and even this season they completed a double against Canterbury. In the first game, Auckland batsmen did all the talking as they scored 185 runs and won the game by 27 runs. In the second game, once against Auckland dominated the proceedings as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. In both games, Auckland managed an opening stand of 39 and 21 and in both matches they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening stand in the finals.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Even though Henry Nicholls did not have a great outing in the elimination round against Wellington, he has been a revelation for Canterbury as his return into the starting lineup coincided with a brilliant run for Canterbury in the second half of the campaign. Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be Auckland’s top batter

Finn Allen has been playing incredible cricket since the start of the domestic season and his absence due to international callup was greatly felt by Auckland. Allen played three games this season and has two half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes continued his brilliant form in the playoffs as he was the star of the show for Canterbury as he ended up with bowling figures of 3/31. Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season as he has bagged 14 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’s top bowler

Danru Ferns has had an incredible campaign as he has been the key contributor in what has been a flawless campaign for Auckland thus far. With 18 wickets, Ferns is the leading wicket taker in this tournament thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.