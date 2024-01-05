CKI (Canterbury) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction CKI 55 % Chance of Winning CST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Central Districts take centre stage in the 14th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 05 at 08:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Central Districts missed the playoffs last year and this season they haven’t struggled to get going thus far. Central Districts have one win in four games thus far and are currently fourth on the table, level on points with Otago who are currently fifth on the table. In the last game Central Districts went head to head against Canterbury as they failed to chase down 185 runs and eventually lost the game by 33 runs.

On the other hand, Canterbury head into this game after back to back wins against Central Districts and Otago. Canterbury lost the opening game against Auckland but managed to turn things around, in the last game, Canterbury managed to chase down 171 runs against Otago as they won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had a torrid campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing in this competition. In the three games thus far, Bowes has failed to hit the double figure mark. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Bowes failed to show up as was dismissed for two runs in eight balls which makes us believe Bowes' struggles would continue in the upcoming game and would score low in the game.

Will Young had a decent campaign last year even though he did not get a consistent run in the team. In five matches, Young scored 145 runs with an average of 29 which is pretty decent in T20 format. In head to head games Young struggled to score well as he got out on a duck against Canterbury last year. In the last game once again Young failed to show up as he scored five off eight balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.85 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Ken McClure Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had a slow start to the campaign as they were winless after two rounds of games. But they managed to turn the tide as they won back to back games against Central Districts and Otago and are currently second on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Tom Bruce (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Doug Bracewell All-rounder Bevan Small Bowler Joey Field All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an underwhelming start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Northern Knights in the opening game. They managed to turn things around as they avenged their loss and beat Northern Knights in the next game. They lost the last game against Canterbury and are currently fourth on the table.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head to Head

Canterbury have a slight edge over Central Districts in this fixture 17-14. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils. This season, Canterbury has already beaten Central Districts once and would be hoping to do a double this season.

Head to Head:

Central Districts Win: 14

Canterbury win: 17

Draw/NR: 4

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to hit more sixes than Canterbury

Canterbury and Central Districts head into this game in contrasting forms. One one hand Central Districts have had a dismal start to the season as they have one win in four games and on the other hand, Canterbury head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently second on the table. Last season even though Canterbury dominated the group stages they did not have a great record when it comes to hitting sixes. Even though Central Districts were second best in pretty much all the stats, one stat that they dominated in the last tournament was the number of sixes. Central Districts hit 63 sixes in the tournament which was the most sixes hit by a team even though they did not play the knockouts. On the other hand even though Canterbury played 11 games in the tournament they could only hit 48 sixes and this season in two of the three games they have conceded more sixes in the game which makes us believe Central Districts would hit more sixes in the game and you should encash on this opportunity in order to make some quick money.

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls has had a fabulous domestic season thus far, he missed the first game against Auckland which Canterbury lost but since then, Nicholls has scored 23 and 59 and his inclusion has led to back to back wins for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’s top batter

Josh Clarkson was one of the most consistent run scorers for Central Districts last year as with 258 runs, Clarkson was the leading run scorer for his side in the last tournament. In the last two games, Clarkson has scored 31 and 26 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes had an underwhelming start to the tournament as he failed to make a mark against Auckland. Foulkes has managed to turn things around as in the second game against Central Districts, he ended up 2/25 and 3/33 against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Lennox to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Even though Jayden Lennox did not have a great outing in the game he has showcased his class in the first two matches as he bagged six wickets in the first two games and is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.