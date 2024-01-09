CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning NDS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.264 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Northern Knights take centre stage in the 18th game of the 2023 Super Smash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 10:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Knights kickstarted their title defence with a convincing win against Central Districts as they won the game by 55 runs. Since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they were outplayed by Otago as Otago won the game with eight wickets to spare.

As we hit the halfway mark in the season, Canterbury has struggled to find consistency thus far. After being outplayed in the opening game against Auckland, Canterbury registered back to back wins against Central Districts and Otago. But in the last game once again they fell short as Auckland did a double. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are slight favourites in this upcoming fixture.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chad Bowes has had an underwhelming campaign thus far and has failed to find his footing so far in this tournament. In the four games thus far, Bowes has failed to hit the double figure mark scoring 1, 2, 4 and 7 which showcases his struggles thus far. We believe Bowes would struggle once again in the upcoming game against Northern Knights and would score low.

Katene Clarke had a stunning tournament last season as he was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season. This season, Clarke has failed to hit the heights of last season and has struggled thus far in this competition. In the four games so far, Clarke has managed to score 28, 8, 1 and 10 which makes us believe Clarke would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against Canterbury.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Knights 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, William ORourke, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Bevon Jacobs, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Harry Chamberlain, Rhys Mariu, Dylan Hunter, Cameron Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie Batter Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Michael Rippon Bowler Matthew Hay All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury were beaten by Auckland in the opening game but have responded to the defeat as they bagged back to back wins against Central Districts and Otago and are third on the table level on points with Northern Knights. Canterbury lost the last game against Auckland with eight wickets to spare.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Tim Seifert, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Katene Clarke Batter Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Joe Carter Batter Peter Bocock Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Batter Tim Pringle Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights kicked off their season with a comfortable win against Central Districts. Central Districts avenged their loss in the next game as they beat Northern Knights by 56 runs. Northern Knights head into this game after three straight losses and are currently sixth on the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have edged Canterbury in this fixture 18-16. In the recent past they have been far more dominant as they have five wins in the last seven games. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Canterbury won the game on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 16

Northern Knights win: 18

Draw/NR: 1

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Northern Knights and Canterbury have failed to showcase the form that saw them dominate the competition last year. Canterbury were the most dominant side in the group stages and were favourites to win the title but were eventually beaten in the finals by Northern Knights. Both sides squared off twice in the group stages and Canterbury dominated both games as they went 2-0 and in both games they managed a better opening stand. In the final, it was the Northern Knights who dominated the proceedings from the word go as they managed a 51 runs opening stand in the game on the other hand, Canterbury had an opening stand of 19 runs in the game. Even though Northern Knights have struggled to get wins in this campaign their openers have fared well thus far as they have had a better opening stand in three of the four games thus far which is mainly down to good bowling in the powerplay overs. We believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be Canterbury’s top batter

With the return of New Zealand players after the Bangladesh series would give Canterbury a big boost which was evident in the last game against Auckland even though they lost the match. Daryl Mitchell came into the middle after Canterbury lost three early wickets and scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Tim Seifert was instrumental as Northern Knights caused a stunning upset in the finals against Canterbury last season. After an underwhelming performance against Canterbury in group stages, Seifert scored 51 in the game as Northern Knights were crowned champions which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Even though Michael Rae did not have a great outing in the last fixture, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury throughout the domestic season in all formats. This season Rae has stepped up and with five wickets in the first three games, which makes him our top pick for the game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

One of the main reasons for Northern Knight’s struggles this season has been they haven't been a standout bowler for them this term. Scott Kuggeleijn has been one of the most consistent bowlers for them this term in terms of economy and wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.